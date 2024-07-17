 Skip to main content
Wow! Peloton’s AI personal trainer is over 50% off for Prime Day

A hand sets up the Peloton Guide AI-powered personal strength training device.
Peloton

If you want to get fit, there are two popular ways to do so. One is to get one of the best Peloton machines, or at least one of the best Peloton alternatives. The other is to go out to the gym and get a personal trainer. This Prime Day deal, accessible to Prime members, gives you $100 off on the Peloton Guide, a sort of happy medium between the two. The webcam-like training station will help you get fit from the privacy of your home at a discounted price of just $95, down from $195. Just tap the button below to see it and get it for yourself. And, like all member exclusive Prime Day deals, you can simply get an Amazon Prime free trial to get the deal if you aren’t a member yet. Not ready to jump in yet? No problem, keep on reading and we’ll tell you why we like the Peloton Guide.

Why you should buy the Peloton Guide

The Peloton Guide is a camera-based system that tracks your movements and form to give you a great workout. Its “Self Mode” (which, ironically, shows more than just you) solves one of the biggest problems we, as humans with eyes in our own head, have when it comes to using the best form possible. When engaged, this mode will show you side by side with the course instructor. This third person view of yourself will help you visualize your form and its issues in a way that previously wasn’t feasible to the average person.

Furthermore, the Peloton Guide will provide AI-powered personal training based on what you’re doing and where you’re headed. You can do bodyweight exercises with the Peloton Guide, but combining the Peloton Guide with weights (from Peloton or your own) will bring the exercise program to the next level. To get content on your Peloton Guide you’ll need to be a member, connect your Peloton Guide to the internet via Wi-Fi, and have it connected to a TV with a 16:9 aspect ratio (you probably have one already, but there are a ton of cheap Prime Day TV deals to cover your bases here, if you don’t). The Pelton Guide has a cam cover for ease of mind when it comes to home privacy.

If you’re ready to get fit with the Peloton Guide, all you need to do is tap the button below. You’ll find it for just $95 if you’re a Prime member or have signed up for the Prime free trial. That’s $100 off of its regular price just for the membership. Then, when you’re done, you should check out these Prime Day treadmill deals for more equipment to expand your indoor fitness routine and these Fitbit Prime Day deals to help you keep track of your body’s wellbeing and exercise progress.

