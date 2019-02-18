Digital Trends
Smart Home

Perlick brings a bigger, bolder version of its high-tech fridge to KBIS 2019

Clayton Moore
By

We thought Perlick’s monster, 24-inch column refrigerator was a big boy when it debuted at last year’s KBIS 2018, but now the food and beverage storage manufacturer is bringing an absolute monolith of a refrigerator to this year’s show. The company’s flagship product for this year is a 30-inch-wide column refrigerator and it’s the big daddy of Perlick’s family of full-size refrigerators, freezers, and wine fridges.

If you’ve liked Perlick’s products before but they just didn’t have enough space for your foodstuffs and beverage of choice, the 30-inch Perlick Collection Column Refrigerator is certain to have you covered.

As with its predecessors, one of the main benefits of Perlick’s design is its proprietary QuatroCool technology, a preservation system that covers a so-far unmatched four separate temperature zones. Features include the ability to store food at 32-degrees F, a dual-chamber air filtration, and electronically monitored real humidity.

“Prior to the full-size residential product launch, Perlick spent a century designing, engineering, and manufacturing front-of-house wine reserves for fine bars, restaurants, and large venues around the world,” said Stephanie Muraro-Gust, Perlick’s product marketing manager, in a release. “We leveraged that experience when designing the 30-inch refrigerator, ensuring fresh ingredients are stored with the same care and precision as the most-prized wine collections.”

perlick 30 inch fridge kbis 2019 deli drawer
Photo Courtesy of Perlick

Other features include the company’s innovative tip-out produce bin that is quite a step up over all of our old-school crisping drawers. In addition to electronically monitoring the humidity in the storage area, the technology can sense when produce is aging and losing water content and automatically push moisture back into the produce bin, extending the shelf life of leafy greens and other wilt-prone veggies.

The innovative dual filtration system features an advanced carbon filter that removes odors from the air (Trader Joe’s peeled garlic packers, I’m looking at you), while an ethylene filter scrubs the air of harmful ethylene gas, which can accelerate the ripening process of common fruits and vegetables including bananas, cantaloupes, cucumbers, parsley and more. Ethylene is released by a lot of fruit including apples, cantaloupe, grapes and tomatoes, among others.

Design-wise, Perlick’s new fridge is almost impossibly sleek. The unit’s PerlIQ touchscreen control features a black design that disappears into the background until it wakes up with a touch. Users can customize temperature preferences or engage smart temperature settings for deli items, meat/fish, and fresh produce, optimizing temperatures for specific ingredients.

perlick 30 inch fridge kbis 2019 cr24r pan 1
Photo Courtesy of Perlick

For those particular about materials and lighting, the refrigerator is clad in Perlick’s signature stainless steel up top, with slate-black stainless steel on the lower half, which not only makes it look cool, but is also nonporous and easier to clean.

As it stands, there is no price listed for Perlick’s new monster fridge, but its predecessors range in price from around $3,800 for a smaller model to nearly $7,000 for its restaurant-grade panel refrigerators, so expect this big boy to come in somewhere in the middle. KBIS guests can see it for themselves at Perlick’s booth (N1909) this week. The 30-inch refrigerator is available for immediate order.

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10 to launch February 20: Here's everything we know
Brava Oven
Smart Home

4 small appliances that have changed the way we cook food (for the better)

These are exciting times for home cooks seeking to advance or simplify their technique in the kitchen, thanks in part to four small appliances that have made a splash in the past few years. Here’s why you should consider buying them.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung outdoor cam digital wired security camera with night vision 3
Smart Home

Consumer groups call out retailers in a bid for better IoT security

Consumer groups posted a "Dear retailer" letter on February 12 that called out Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, and Target, shaming the companies for selling insecure smart home devices.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Instant Pot 7-in1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker
Deals

Walmart drops a killer Instant Pot deal for Presidents’ Day weekend

With the Walmart Presidents' Day sale going on right now, you can actually pick up the Instant Pot Lux60 6-quart programmable pressure cooker for just $69 -- $30 off its normal price.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
family watching tv with google home
Smart Home

Walmart slashes prices on Google Home during its Presidents’ Day sale

Walmart slashes prices on Google Home during its Presidents' Day sale. Whether you're taking your first step in configuring a smart home or expanding to every room, Walmart has excellent sale prices for all the key components.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Presidents; Day Sale
Deals

Walmart Presidents’ Day sale: Instant Pot, Google Home, and 4K TV deals

Presidents' Day weekend is one of the best times of the year to find deep discounts on 4K TVs, laptops, Instant Pots, clothes, mattresses, and furniture. And Walmart is offering deals on all of those things and more.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Ring Video Doorbell 2 review
Product Review

Ring Video Doorbell 2 is the simplest entry into a smarter doorway

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 may lack the style and sophistication of premium door-dingers, but few can match its simplicity and versatility. The device, available in both wired and wireless configurations, is easy to set up and adds instant…
Posted By Terry Walsh
awesome tech you cant buy yet ogarden feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Grow veggies indoors and shower more efficiently

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
arkansas police department asks amazon for echo access
Smart Home

What exactly is Alexa? Where does she come from? And how does she work?

While "Alexa" has become synonymous with products like the Amazon Echo, you can't actually go out and buy an "Alexa." So what is Alexa? How does she work? Here's everything you need to know about Amazon's virtual assistant.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
presidents day sales washers dryers electrolux 8 cu ft front load perfect steam electric dryer in white lifestyle
Smart Home

Clean up with these Presidents’ Day sales on washers and dryers

Clean up with these Presidents' Day weekend sales on washers and dryers. We picked the top washers and dryers from six major online merchants, but there are many more choices. Altogether the six sites have 920 washers and dryers on sale.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ring spotlight cam wired offset
Product Review

Packed with features, the Ring Spotlight Cam Wired makes home security a breeze

With an integrated spotlight, crystal-clear video, and color night vision, this device makes home security a cinch. Here's why we like the Ring Spotlight Cam Wired as a great choice for outdoor home security.
Posted By Terry Walsh
facebook portal review feat
Emerging Tech

Here’s how Facebook taught its Portal A.I. to think like a Hollywood filmmaker

When Facebook introduced its Portal screen-enhanced smart speakers, it wanted to find a way to make video chat as intimate as sitting down for a conversation with a friend. Here's how it did it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lg tovala integraton kbis 2019 kitchentovala
News

KBIS 2019: LG adds Tovala’s meal platform to its array of smart oven add-ons

LG Electronics USA is launching new partnerships at KBIS 2019, including a new app integration into its smart ovens that will add Tovala's meal delivery and preparation platform. LG also features partnerships with SideChef, Innit, and Drop.
Posted By Clayton Moore
amazon go store needs few staff thumb
Smart Home

Amazon may be close to opening its first cashier-free store outside U.S.

Amazon could be on the verge of opening its first cashier-free store outside of the U.S. after a recent report claimed the company has secured retail space for a location in central London.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
ring wired security products color night vision wi fi enabled video doorbell
News

Ready for his close-up: Another man was caught licking a Ring video doorbell

A man in Lake Worth, Florida was caught on film licking a family's video doorbell. This makes the second incident like this in just over a month, after another doorbell licker was caught in California.
Posted By Patrick Hearn