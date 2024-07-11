 Skip to main content
Prime Day tire inflator deals: from $50 to $165

By
The DeWalt 20V Max portable tire inflator at a construction site.
DeWalt

With many Prime Day deals underway, we’ve taken the time to highlight deals that could genuinely help you when you’re in a jam — tire inflators. When you get a puncture, your whole day can be ruined, which is why these Prime Day tire inflator deals are here to help. What price do you put on not being stranded on the side of the road? Well, these prices, except they’re lower than they usually are. Keep reading while we take you through the best Prime Day tire inflator deals around right now, as well as look at what you should consider before buying one.

The best Prime Day tire inflator deal

Milwaukee M18 Inflator — $165, was $179

Milwaukee M18 Inflator connected to a van tire.
Milwaukee

The Milwaukee M18 Inflator does everything you could need from an inflator, soon saving you from an awkward situation. It has a compact lightweight design so you can quickly inflate the tire of your car or truck. It has an anti-vibration stand with all rubber feet so there’s no risk of movement while inflating. Alongside that, it has a 10.3 max bar capacity.

To keep things safe and working well, the Milwaukee M18 Inflator has an auto pressure check feature which activates to ensure you hit the bar target safely. There’s also an automatic shut-off at the selected bar so there’s no risk of over inflation. The auto shut-off technology works simply by having you pre-select the pressure for highly accurate inflation.

The Milwaukee M18 Inflator comes with a ball inflation needle, presta chuck, inflator nozzle, and Schrader chuck so you don’t need to add anything else to your purchase. It also has four bar memory presets and three units of measurement so it’s highly adaptable. You can simply create presets for the standard your car needs and you won’t have to keep looking up what’s required.

While in use, you can check the Milwaukee M18 Inflator’s illuminated LCD display to see how things are progressing. It has a digital pressure and fuel gauge so you can also see how much charge is remaining. The Milwaukee M18 Inflator works with all Milwaukee M18 batteries so if you already have some of its power tools, you might be all good to go with additional batteries as needed.

For anyone who travels regularly, the Milwaukee M18 Inflator offers substantial peace of mind. Besides being easy to store, it’s even easy to carry around thanks to its ergonomic handle. Just make sure you have a battery for it and you’re all good to go on your travels.

More Prime Day tire inflator deals we love

The Ophanie Portable Tire Inflator.
Walmart

There isn’t just one Prime Day tire inflator deal out there although we do particularly recommend the one above. If that doesn’t appeal though, keep reading and we’ll take you through the other Prime Day tire inflator deals that we strongly recommend.

  • Fanttik X9 Pro Tire Inflator —
  • CRAFTSMAN V20 Tire Inflator —
  • AVID POWER Tire Inflator —
  • Fanttik X8 APEX Powerful Portable Air Pump & Tire Inflator —
  • Denvix Electric Air Pump for Car Tires with 15000 mAh Battery Capacity —

How to choose a tire inflator on Prime Day

Buying a tire inflator can be very simple, but it’s a good idea to know a few things so you can pay attention to what’s important. Also, check out our look at the best portable tire inflators.

One critical thing to consider is to check that you’ve got the power source arranged. Most tire inflators come with an adaptor for plugging into your car’s 12V outlet but it’s important to check in case you buy a battery powered model — which also carries its own benefits. Alongside that, you should pay attention to inflation speed. That’s even more important if you’re in a hurry. No one wants to have to deal with something super slow. Always go for faster if you can afford it.

While you’re inflating, make sure you’re inflating correctly. Don’t over inflate your tires. Do this by buying a device that has an easy-to-read pressure gauge so you get things just right. Other useful features to look for include an auto shut-off function so you can’t overinflate, while a built-in light is handy if it’s dark. Extra nozzles can prove useful as well if you plan on inflating other items away from tires, like air mattresses.

Of course, you also want to consider what your budget is and make sure you don’t pay too much. More features tend to cost more, and they’re only worth it if you truly need it. Usually, it’s best to check out a few deals then compare to make sure you’re getting the right value for your needs.

Don’t opt for a no-name brand either as these can be cheaper but unreliable. If you’re on a road trip, the last thing you need is your tire inflator to let you down as well as your tires.

Anything else? Well, it’s a smart move to think about size. You might be storing it in your car but it’s nice to have plenty of free space around it, or to buy one that fits under the seat well. Make sure the hose and power cord are easily stored away too so that everything can be safely secreted.

How we chose these tire inflator Prime Day deals

We spend our days seeking out the best deals so Prime Day season is the big leagues for us. When it comes to tire inflator Prime Day deals, we’ve got you covered. We know our way around all the major retailers which is where we start our search. We discard any no name brands that could be unreliable and focus solely on the brands you can trust. From there, we collate our lists and arrange them in price order so you can quickly find what works well for your budget.

We check back regularly too. Sales season means that prices can change rapidly so we keep on top of things and consult the retailers frequently throughout the day so you can save big.

Good value is only good value if you buy good quality though so that’s why we keep an eye on the best brands first. We know our way around all kinds of technology including tire inflators, so we know what to look for in a product so that it’ll last. By doing so, you’ll gain a tire inflator that will save you from trouble during a road trip and will last you a long time to come too.

