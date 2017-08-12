Play in a giant Quad Wash dishwasher in New York City thanks to LG

Why it matters to you This giant dishwasher waterpark from LG may just be the most clever marketing stunt this summer .

Even if you abhor doing the dishes, you might be able to derive some pleasure from the newest waterpark to make its way to New York City. It comes from LG, and it’s a giant dishwasher. So if you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to be a piece of china in your kitchen, here’s your chance. The goal of the new park is to promote the company’s new Quad Wash dishwasher, which as its name suggests, features four spray arms (dishwashers generally only have two). And while the real Quad Wash will fit inside your well-equipped kitchen, the amusement park version is just a tad too big.

Ok fine, way too big. The whole park takes up an impressive 6,750 square feet, which is bigger than two and a half tennis courts. You’ll be able to check it out on August 5, 12, and 19, the dates of the New York Citi Summer Streets festival, and it’s located on Park Avenue between 70 and 71st Street.

So what can you expect to find in this giant dishwasher? Obviously, you’ll see four spray arms, but then you’ll also have to navigate your way around giant plates and spoons that double as slides. The whole thing looks and feels a bit like a bouncy house, though most bouncy houses probably don’t include a maze of cups and utensils. Really, it seems like a great way to bribe your kids to do their chores.

LG will allow between 25 and 30 people to experience the watery goodness, but if you’re not interested in partaking, you can also learn more about the dishwasher itself in a poolside cabana.

“When we were developing the marketing plan for this, we were trying to think how we can make this fun,” said Peggy Ang, head of marketing for LG Home Appliances USA, “and reposition what is traditionally a chore, a mundane category, into something that people and families can congregate and experience together.”

So if you find yourself in New York this weekend or next and need a place to cool off (or cool the kids off), you may want to make your way towards the giant dishwasher, and rethink your relationship with your favorite kitchen appliance.