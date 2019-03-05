Digital Trends
Quip’s electric toothbrush for kids makes oral hygiene less of a hassle

AJ Dellinger
Most parents have experienced the struggle of getting their kid to brush their teeth. It’s not one of the most stimulating tasks in the world, but it’s certainly one of the most important. Now, electric toothbrush maker Quip has a solution for kids. The company has repurposed its popular electric toothbrush for adults to fit the mouths of children, and it’s launching Tuesday, March 5.

The Quip Kids Electric Toothbrush is designed to make teeth brushing more fun. The brush provides gentle sonic vibrations that help to efficiently and effectively clean teeth. The brush has a built-in two-minute timer so kids know exactly how long to brush for, and it offers a guiding pulse every 30 seconds when it’s time to focus on another area of the mouth. The soft bristles on the brush make it safe for gums and for use with braces, and the smaller head makes it easier for kids to use.

Because the brush uses vibrations to help perform the perfect brushing motion, your kid will be at less of a risk to overbrush, which can lead to damage to the teeth and gums. It also means less of a mess and fewer splatters. The brush is lightweight, easy to grip, and entirely waterproof so kids can brush their teeth while in the shower if they want.

The Quip Kids Electric Toothbrush comes in four colors: Pink, green, purple, and blue. A slim stand makes it easy to store anywhere and a mirror mount means you won’t have to deal with additional clutter in your bathroom. The battery-powered brush is designed to last for up to three months on a single charge, which means you won’t have to deal with wires and chargers. It’s also compatible with rechargeable batteries if you’d like to go that route.

Like the adult version of the brush, Quip works on a subscription model. You’ll buy the brush (the Quip Kids Electric Toothbrush Starter Set starts at $25), but then you’ll sign up for one of two recurring charge plans. You can get a new brush head and watermelon-flavored anticavity toothpaste sent to you once every three months for $10, or you can get just a brush head subscription for $5. The shipping is free and you’ll get a new brush head for the toothbrush once every three months — the dentist-recommended replacement schedule. Refills can also be purchased individually and subscriptions can be canceled.

