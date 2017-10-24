High fashion and high-tech meet in Rebecca Minkoff #AlwaysOn luggage

Why it matters to you Combine high fashion and high tech with Rebecca Minkoff's new line of suitcases.

You’ll soon be able to bring the same fashion you enjoy in your handbag to your travel bag. Here to introduce high fashion to high tech is Rebecca Minkoff and her eponymous fashion line, which has now expanded with a new set of #AlwaysOn power luggage. Slated to launch for pre-order on November 1, this line of connected suitcases seeks to create a “seamlessly connected travel experience” by integrating charging technology with a sleek, lightweight, and personalized carry-on roller bag. Effectively an extension of your personal style, this is one suitcase you might just want to bring around with you.

Meant for “the always-connected girl on the go,” these pieces of luggage come with a built-in 10,050mAh power bank that can charge your smartphone up to four times. The luggage also gives you the option to charge multiple USB-C and USB enabled devices simultaneously by way of the Rapid Charging power integration. Seeing as this is a “smart” bag, the luggage is also compatible with the Rebecca Minkoff Travel Bluetooth Smart App, which gives you notifications about power bank power levels and the location of your bag. The app can also trigger your bag to sound a “Find Me” alarm should you ever misplace it.





Featuring a lightweight, polycarbonate hard-shell exterior, the suitcase also promises lifetime-warrantied smooth-glide wheels that spin in all 360 degrees, as well as a four-stop trolley-handle system that allows you to adjust the height of the bag as needed. And thanks to a TSA-approved luggage lock, you should be set on security, too.

To personalize your Rebecca Minkoff bag, you can grab a customization sticker pack, which includes cityscapes, emojis, and individual puffy letters. There are also monogrammable leather luggage tags, some of which come with a lightning cable to ensure ready-to-go iPhone charging.

The Rebecca Minkoff Travel #AlwaysOn luggage line will be available for pre-order on November 1, and the pieces will begin shipping on December 5, just in time for the holidays. Matte black will be the first color made available, but if that’s not quite your speed, rest assured that other options will be coming out in February 2018.