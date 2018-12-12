Digital Trends
Smart Home

People are stealing Ring doorbells (and it’s no knock-knock joke)

Bruce Brown
By

A rash of ironic Ring Video Doorbell thefts in a Denver neighborhood raises questions about how much security the smart home devices actually provide. Fortunately, the homeowner and the Denver police have a video of the theft in progress recorded and streamed by the stolen device, The Denver Channel reports.

According to Andrienne Bursey, the victim of the recorded theft, her Ring doorbell was stolen about 4 a.m. After taking Bursey’s Ring doorbell, the thief proceeded to steal Ring devices from other homes in her Congress Park neighborhood.

The theft only took about 15 seconds. “He knew that he was going to be on film and he didn’t care,” Bursey said.

“I don’t know if they’re doing it to sell them online or if they’re doing it to steal packages in the future,” Bursey continued. “We also know it’s not enough to have the Ring, so we have other security measures in place, too.”

The Denver police have received 20 stolen doorbell reports this year, according to The Denver Channel.

Ring Video Doorbells attach to a mounting plate via tamperproof screws. Unless a thief has the proper tools, removing the doorbell is very difficult and would likely ruin the case.

Ring has a theft protection policy in place to protect owners of stolen devices. Owners should report thefts no later than six months after the police report concerning the theft. Ring will replace the stolen device with the same model.

Here are the specific steps to take in the event a thief steals your Ring device:

  • Report the theft to the police immediately upon learning about or noticing it. Follow police instructions. If you notice the device has been stolen when you return to your home, don’t go in the house to make the call but call from a smartphone or a neighbor’s home.
  • Take photos of the damage but don’t touch or remove anything from the area where the device was stolen.
  • As soon as possible ask for a copy 0f the police report to send to Ring.
  • Scan or take a photo of the police report and send the image and report the theft to Ring via email at theft@ring.com.

According to Ring’s support website, Ring will send a replacement device at no charge in seven to 10 days after verifying the police report.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best iOS 12 features
Up Next

Intel Xe graphics: Everything you need to know about Arctic Sound
qualcomm 7nm snapdragon 8cx debut snapdragon8cx
Computing

Qualcomm’s dual-screen PC concept looks like two connected Surface Go tablets

In Qualcomm's video teaser, we got a glimpse of the company's vision for how a dual-screen ARM PC should work. The internet reacted to Qualcomm's video, calling the device in question merely a mashup of two Surface Go tablets.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
xfinity home security camera faces license plates package delivery gettyimages 471909015 stevecoleimages
Smart Home

Porch pirate problems? Keep them away with these tips and tricks

The holiday season is fast approaching and the packages are arriving on our doorsteps. Are you worried about porch pirates stealing your gifts this holiday season? Here are some tips to help protect your purchases.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell smart home devices
Deals

Best deals on home security cameras to save you from package thieves

Home security camera systems can help keep your home and your family safe. Amazon's deals on Blink security cameras and Ring Video Doorbells also help you save money on devices you can access regardless of your current location.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Ring video doorbell
Deals

Keep an eye on things with the Alexa-enabled Ring video doorbell, now only $93

Smart home devices like the Ring video doorbell make it easier to keep an eye on your castle right from your smartphone – no matter where you are. If you want to smarten up your home security, here's how you can grab a Ring doorbell on…
Posted By Lucas Coll
mom and son using with amazon echo
Smart Home

How to talk to Santa on Alexa and Google Assistant

Nothing say "holiday" like talking to Santa. Here's how to talk to Santa on Alexa and Google Assistant, whether he's helping you create a playlist or checking to see if you've been naughty or nice this week.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best treadmills 61k1n36tz0l
Smart Home

Tired of running outdoors? Check out the best treadmills of 2018

Running can burn up to 900 calories per hour, melting away fat and strengthening your muscles.  Compared to running outdoors, you're safer staying indoors on a cushioned track. We've rounded up the best treadmills on the market
Posted By Gia Liu
breathe easy stay warm with amazons one day deal on a dyson air purifier fan pure hot cool link hp02
Deals

Breathe easy, stay warm with Amazon’s one-day deal on a Dyson air purifier fan

Dyson is a leader in bringing consumers the latest in heating, cooling, and air purification. Its Pure Hot + Cool Link HP02 does all three — and for today only, it’s on sale on Amazon for $359. That’s $241 off the suggested retail…
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
lg homebrew beer maker ces 2019 001
Smart Home

LG is rolling out the barrels at CES 2019 with a craft beer machine

Looking to get into the beer making game? With the help of LG, you can become a brewmaster at home. The electronics maker is rolling out the LG HomeBrew, an at-home beer making machine at CES 2019.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
braun electric razor epilator deals series 7
Deals

Save big on these Braun electric razors and women’s epilators

Amazon and Walmart are currently offering limited-time deals for Braun electric razors and women's epilators. If you plan to make your way through all the festive parties this year with fresh smooth these tools will help.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
best air fryer deals from walmart and amazon beauty
Deals

The best air fryer deals you can still snag before Christmas

Christmas is closing in on us fast, but you still have a little bit of time left for last-minute kitchen gifts. We've searched the depths of Amazon and Walmart to bring you the best air fryer deals going on right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
August Smart Lock Third Generation review door ajar
Deals

Best deals on smart locks so you’ll never have to worry about unlocked doors

Is your front door locked? We found the best deals on smart home door locks that take the worry out of wondering if your home is secure. You can lock or unlock your doors remotely and some models let you control locks with voice commands.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon kitchen deals december 11 2018 chefsteps joule sous vide 1100 watts
Deals

These Amazon kitchen deals are perfect for Christmas gifts and healthy eating

Today is day 10 of Amazon’s “12 Days of Deals,” and it’s all about kitchen. From blenders to Instant Pots to KitchenAid mixers and more, practical yet highly coveted small appliances are available for up to 50 percent off.
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
ring alarm vs nest secure review 1415 1 720x720
Smart Home

Ring Alarm vs. Nest Secure: Which one is right for you?

Thanks to the advance of technology, it's become really easy nowadays to secure your home and protect it from thieves, intruders, and unwanted guests. Which one of these two top contenders is right for you?
Posted By Gia Liu
Brava oven review
Product Review

The Brava Oven takes all the thinking out of cooking

Using bulbs to cook food at different light frequencies, the Brava Oven lets even the clueless cook a tasty meal. But your own smart chef doesn’t come cheap.
Posted By Jenny McGrath