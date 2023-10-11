 Skip to main content
This Roborock robot vacuum and mop is 43% off thanks to Prime Day

Noah McGraw
The Roborock Q7 Max+ in action cleaning crumbs off of carpet.
Roborock

Prime Day deals present a great opportunity to grab smart home devices that are usually just out of your price range; for instance, a quality robot vacuum. Right now the Roborock Q7 Max+ robot vacuum is down to $500 after a $370 discount. That brings this robot vacuum down from the luxury price range into the good investment price range. Grab it today, because Prime Big Deal Days ends tonight.

Why you should buy the Roborock Q7 Max+ robot vacuum

The Roborock Q7 Max+ is an upscale robot vacuum and mop that competes with the best that Roomba has to offer. It comes with a charging station that also functions as a trash can, so the Roborock can return there and empty its dustbin before returning to finish the rest of its clean. That means you only have to empty the dustbin in the hub maybe once a week instead of the robot itself every day.

The vacuum itself is powerful. If you’re worried that a robot vacuum can’t pick up the same dust and debris that a handheld vacuum can, put your fears to rest. The Roborock Q7 Max+ has a suction power of 4200Pa, enough to pick up pet hair and crumbs from carpets and crevices. The Q7 Max+ has a mop in it too, and it can vacuum and mop your floors at the same time, leaving a clean and relatively dry surface behind.

Another important factor in a robot vacuum is the smart technology inside it. The Q7+ has LiDAR navigation, which helps it get as much surface area as possible without getting stuck under tables or in corners. The vacuum maps your house on its first pass, memorizing the best route for future cleans. You can see which areas of your home it’s cleaned on the app, and rearrange furniture if you find that it can’t reach certain areas. If you’re away from home and want the Roborock Q7+ to start a cleaning run, just open the app and start it from wherever you are in the world.

The Roborock Q7 Max+ robot vacuum is down to $500 from its usual $870. If you’ve been holding off your robot vacuum purchase until a deal cuts a few hundred bucks off, now is the time to buy. Grab it before Prime Day robot vacuum deals end tonight at midnight.

