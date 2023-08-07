 Skip to main content
This Roborock self-emptying robot vacuum is $340 off at Best Buy

Roborock S7 robot vacuum cleaning a rug on a hardwood floor.
Roborock

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra robot vacuum, one of the most comprehensive cleaning devices in the market, is available for $1,060 from Best Buy but only for the next several hours. The $340 discount on its original price of $1,400 makes it even more worthy of consideration as a helper in any home because of the convenience that it will provide to your family. If you’re interested, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the purchase immediately as there’s a chance that stocks run out before the offer ends.

Why you should buy the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra robot vacuum

For totally hands-free cleaning, you should go for the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra, which is includes in our roundup of the best robot vacuums. It offers 5,100 Pa of suction power that can get deep into all types of floors and carpets, and its ReactiveAI 2.0 obstacle avoidance system with enhanced hazard recognition will keep it away from objects so you don’t need to clear the floor before activating it. It will go back to its charging station, where it will self-empty all the dust and debris that it gathered, which is one of the features to consider in our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum. You won’t have to change the dustbag for up to 7 weeks.

Elevating the capabilities of the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra robot vacuum is the fact that it’s also a robot mop with sonic vibration technology that enables up to 3,000 scrubs per minute. The dock features a unique washing system that cleans the mop and squeezes it dry while the water tank is refilled, ready for the next cleaning session. The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra robot vacuum works with all of the popular digital assistants, and you can even make video calls through it to speak to people at home when you’re out.

If you’re willing to invest in robot vacuum deals, you should go for the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra robot vacuum if budget permits. Best Buy is currently offering the smart home device with a $340 discount on its sticker price of $1,400, so you’ll only have to pay $1,060 — it’s still not cheap, but it’s worth it for all the benefits that your family will enjoy. We’re not sure what will happen first between the offer’s expiration and stocks selling out though, so to make sure that you get the savings, you’ll want to buy the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra robot vacuum right now.

