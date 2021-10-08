Samsung and iRobot are two of the industry leaders in the robot vacuum market. Both companies offer advanced robot vacuums with many of the same features, but their latest models each come with features the other does not support.

If you’re trying to decide between the iRobot Roomba j7 vs. the Samsung Jet Bot AI+, take the time to fully understand the differences between each model. Once you know what each device brings to the table, you can make a more informed choice about the best pick for your home.

Design

The iRobot Roomba j7+ closely resembles the average robot vacuum currently available. It includes a clean base that automatically empties the dust bin of any debris, reducing the amount of hands-on maintenance needed while it’s cleaning. Although previous Roomba models also used a Clean Base, the j7+ clean base is smaller and sports a lower-profile, allowing it to fit underneath a table more easily.

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ more closely resembles a small tank than a robot vacuum. It navigatesusing a series of wheels and treads rather than the triwheel layout of most robot vacuums. The Jet Bot AI+ also includes a clean base, although it is slightly taller than the j7+’s.

One feature that sets the Jet Bot AI+ apart is that it includes a built-in camera and can act as an additional layer of home security. You can watch your home through the eyes of your robot vacuum. This round goes the Jet Bot AI+ for it’s updated design and additional security feature.

Navigation

The Roomba j7+ uses the latest iRobot navigational technology to maneuver through the home. It can avoid pet waste — and even cables and cords. No one enjoys fishing headphones out of a robot vacuum or untangling the device when it becomes stuck on a power cable. Thanks to the new Genius 3.0 Home Intelligence platform, the j7+’s navigation is the most powerful and intelligent of any Roomba yet.

The Jet Bot AI+ utilizes artificial intelligence and a variety of onboard sensors to identify objects and obstacles in your home. The robot vacuum uses lidar to create a map of your room to learn the layout of the home and better navigate.

You can use voice assistants to control both the Roomba j7+ and the Jet Bot AI+ from your phone or ask it to clean specific areas. You can also create “no-go” zones that the devices will avoid.

This category goes to the iRobot Roomba j7+ for it’s ability to avoid coords.

Cleaning and filtration

Ultimately, the value of a robot vacuum comes down to how well the device can clean your home. The Roomba j7+ uses a three-stage cleaning system with multi-surface rubber brushes to lift debris from the floor, as well as an edge-sweeping brush to clean along walls. Powerful suction vacuums the debris and particles off the floor and into the internal dustbin.

You can remove and clean the dustbin, rubber brushes, and the edge brush with water if they become too dusty. As long as you allow the pieces to dry completely before reattaching them, you can clean them as much as you like. The clean base has an hypoallergenic back to trap particles inside and reduce the amount of allergens in the air.

On the other hand, the Jet Bot AI+ cleans both your floor and your home’s air as it cleans. The five-layer filtration system traps up to 99.99% of microscopic dust thanks to a metal mesh grille filter, the jet cyclone, a washable sponge filter and micro filter, and a fine dust filter.

The Jet Bot AI+ automatically adjusts the suction level depending on the surface it’s cleaning. The vacuum requires less suction to clean a hardwood floor than a carpet, for example. This round goes to the Jet Bot AI+ for doing double duty in terms of cleaning the air in your home.

Features and connectivity

The iRobot Roomba j7+ uses the latest technology from iRobot. The Home Genius 3.0 system suggests custom cleaning areas that might need more frequent attention, such as around the couch or the dining room table. It also requests feedback after cleaning jobs and learns from your input. The Roomba j7+ works with Amazon Alexa and Google Home and can be controlled through both of these assistants.

The Samsung Jet Bot A.I.+ works with Samsung SmartThings and can be controlled via the SmartThings app. You can track its movements in real time, as well as watch what’s happening inside your home. The included security camera is a brilliant innovation and works with Google Home

This category goes to the iRobot Roomba j7+ for its ability to learn and the flexibility to work with both Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

Runtime

The Roomba j7+ has a long runtime of 75 minutes, after which it will need to return to its dock to recharge. However, if it doesn’t finish the job before the battery runs out, it will automatically resume cleaning where it left off.

The Jet Bot AI+ has a longer runtime of 90 minutes. For those with larger homes, the Jet Bot AI+ will be able to do more before it runs out of power and will also pick up where it left off if the job wasn’t finished. Those extra 15 minutes give this category to the Jet Bot AI+.

Price

Neither one of these robot vacuums in budget-friendly. Sporting the latest iRobot innovations, the Roomba j7+ with Clean Base will set you back $850. Without the clean base you can purchase just the robot vacuum for $650. If you wanted to go all-in and invest in the Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop combo, you’re looking at $1,215.

The costs don’t stop there, though. The clean base bags need to be replaced roughly every 60 days, and a three-pack will put you back $18.

On the other hand, the combo seems like a good deal when compared to the Jet Bot AI+’s cost. This robot vacuum will set you back $1,300. That price includes the self-emptying base. If you’re on a budget, the Roomba j7+ is the better pick.

Clearly, the iRobot Roomba j7+ is more affordable.

Overall winner: iRobot Roomba j7+

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is the superior robot vacuum of the two. The company has been in the business for longer and has had significantly more time to refine its formula, so it’s not a surprise.

The Jet Bot AI+ is still an impressive piece of engineering, and the included security camera points toward smart home technology moving in the right direction by including more devices in one product.

Ultimately, both models are solid choices. The one you pick should depend on your personal preferences, your budget, and the features you want.

