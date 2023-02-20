If you’re looking for a new refrigerator while shopping the Presidents Day sales, check out the wide selection of deals today on Samsung’s smart refrigerators with the versatile Family Hub. Samsung’s Smart Hub refrigerator deals start at just $1,699, discounted $467 or 22% from its usual $2,166 price. Be sure to examine the full line of Samsung Smart Refrigerator deals to choose the size and features that are the best for your kitchen and family.

Why you should buy a Samsung Smart Refrigerator

Samsung smart refrigerators vary in capacity, dimensions, door configuration, exterior surfaces, and interior features. Samsung’s Family Hub is the common feature in the line. Since the kitchen is the central communications and meeting place for most households and the refrigerator is the largest appliance in the room, the fridge is the most logical location for a smart digital Family Hub. You can use the Family Hub to leave notes for other family members, synchronize everyone’s calendars with tasks and events, create shopping lists, display photos, and post items on shopping lists. The Family Hub requires Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections to your home wireless network and Bluetooth devices. When you own a Samsung smart refrigerator with the Family Hub, you can communicate with the fridge from any location with Wi-Fi access. You can see the refrigerator contents from your office to find out if you need to buy anything on the way home or choose a recipe based on the contents in your fridge. The Family Hub can’t physically mix and move ingredients from the smart refrigerator to the oven, but you can use it to preheat a Samsung smart oven so you can start cooking as soon as you arrive.

Family Hub-equipped Samsung smart refrigerators don’t just connect family members. They can also communicate with and manage other smart home appliances and devices. For example, you can use the Family Hub to control, check the status, and receive alerts from other Samsung smart appliances such as washers and dryers, ranges, microwave ovens, smart TVs, air purifiers, robot vacuums, and dishwashers. The Family Hub also has Alexa built-in, which empowers it to work with Alexa-compatible smart devices, such as video doorbells, smart thermostats, room monitors, and more.

Samsung smart refrigerators with the Family Hub can transform your household communications and entertainment and give you a convenient place to manage your home’s other smart appliances and devices. In addition, you’ll find a wide range of exciting Samsung smart refrigerator deals during the Presidents Day Sale 2023, beginning with $467 off the typically $2,166 27.3-cubic-foot capacity side-by-side model in stainless steel, available for $1,699 while stocks last.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations