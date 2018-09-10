Samsung SmartThings Tracker locates people, pets, and things

Share

Samsung’s SmartThings Tracker uses the LTE-M network to locate wandering pets, let family members know where you are, or even find your car keys. You can also configure the Tracker as a proximity sensor to the universe of SmartThings home automation devices.

As long as the Tracker is within range of a cellular network, you will be able to see its location on the Samsung SmartThings App, available for both iOS and Android LTE mobile devices. The LTE network coverage extends nationwide, inside buildings as well as outside.

The Tracker has a power button that can also be used to send pre-configured notification alerts. For example, you can set it up so a double button push sends an “I’m home” or “I’m ready to be picked up” or “My flight just landed” notification. The tracker can also send an SOS signal if someone is in trouble.

Tracker location alerts and signals are restricted to users with pre-configured shared access to the SmartThings App, so, for example, everyone with a scanner won’t know when your kid gets out of school.

If you’re on a run, hiking, traveling on a business trip, or out shopping, you can use the Smartthings Tracker to let family and friends know where you are, again via the SmartThings App and only to approved users.

The Tracker is IP68-rated water resistant and protected from dust. Samsung claims the Tracker can run for up to a week on a single battery charge, depending on how it’s used.

Geo-fencing, the ability to establish a location zone, is another versatile Tracker feature. When someone with the Tracker exits or enters a geo-fenced zone, the system can be configured to send a notification alert to the Smartthings App. The geo-fencing feature also can act as a proximity sensor to trigger other SmartThings devices, such as turning on lights as you get close to home.

“When it comes to connected living, we want to give people more meaningful experiences that apply to their everyday life,” SK Kim, Samsung Electronics America senior director of IoT Product Marketing, said in a statement. “By combining the coverage of nationwide carrier networks with the expansiveness of the SmartThings ecosystem, we’re helping families keep track of what matters most to them while also continuing to make it easy to control and manage their smart home, all in one device.”

The SmartThings Tracker will be available through AT&T beginning on September 14 and with Verizon later in 2018. The AT&T price for the Tracker is $100 including the first year’s connectivity. Subsequent service costs $5 per month or $50 for a year.