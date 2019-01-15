Digital Trends
Smart Home

This Silicon Valley studio rents for $1,500 per month — to 2 cats

Patrick Hearn
By
best apps for cats cat fishing

If you know nothing else about Silicon Valley, California, know these two things: The rent is out of this world and people really, really care about their pets. That came together in the perfect storm for two felines in San Jose. Troy Good moved to a new apartment, but could not bring his daughter’s cats with him due to concern they would not get along with his fiance’s dog. Good could not bear to abandon or part with the two adorable cats, however, so he found a better solution: A $1,500 per month studio apartment, the San Jose Mercury News reports.

David Callisch finds his new tenants to be the perfect renters. “It’s actually great. They’re very quiet, obviously. The only problem is they stink up the place,” Callisch told the Mercury News. Though he jokes about his tenants, the truth is that housing cats is much easier than housing a human.

Good found a great deal on the studio. The average rent for a studio apartment in the San Jose area is $1,951 per month, according to RentCafe. The $1,500 price tag comes at the loss of a kitchen in the studio, but the tenants aren’t meowing. Instead, they’re perfectly content to spend their days napping and playing in what Good calls the “nicest cat apartment in Silicon Valley.”

The two cats are named Tina and Louise. Good gave them to his now-18-year-old daughter when they were just kittens, and the two felines have grown beyond what anyone expected. Good believes the two cats to be Maine Coon and Bombay mixes, each weighing in around 20 pounds. Good’s daughter couldn’t take the cats with her when she left to go to college, but she loves her cats and has even created an Instagram account to document their adventures. Anyone interested in following the two can do so @Tina_and_Louise.

Critics say the space is wasted on the two cats. According to Jennifer Loving, the CEO of Destination Home, an anti-homelessness organization in Silicon Valley, the entire situation can be called “peak Silicon Valley.” Loving says the situation “does highlight the tremendous inequity in Silicon Valley. We have thousands of people on our streets, and we’re paying to make sure that our cats have a place to live.”

That said, Good can keep his daughter’s cats comfortable and happy without breaking the family apart, and the apartment does serve a second purpose: His daughter has a place to stay when she is home from college, even if sleeping in your cats’ room — instead of the other way around — is a bit unorthodox.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung foldable phone: Everything we know so far
cutest companion robots ces 2019 groove x lovot feat 2
Smart Home

The robot invasion arrived at CES 2019 — and it was cuter than we expected

Robots are finally at our doorsteps, but they’re not here to annihilate us (yet), they’re here to be our friends. CES 2019 showed us some of the cutest robots we’ve ever seen. Here are some of our favorites.
Posted By Chris DeGraw
all amazon alexa announcements ces 2019 new echo plus
Smart Home

Here’s everything Amazon and its partners announced for Alexa at CES

Amazon Alexa is rocking CES 2019. After selling millions of Echo and Dot smart speakers during the 2018 holiday season, extending its reach everywhere, Amazon has announced a ton of new partnerships with device manufacturers.
Posted By Bruce Brown
CES 2019 Crowd Hero Shot
Smart Home

Booth babes, banned sex toys, and other mishaps at CES 2019

From female sex toys bans, to fake Tesla/robot collision stories, there was some weird stuff going on at CES 2019 this year. Here are some of the biggest mishaps and flubs at the world's biggest tech show.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
awesome tech you cant buy yet matrix powerwatch 2 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: heat-powered watches, phone cases with reflexes

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
lametric sky lights ces 2019 panel
Smart Home

LaMetric teased Sky, an upcoming app-controlled mosaic light panel, at CES 2019

Smart home startup LaMetric put a light in the eyes of guests at this year's CES 2019 with a prototype of a coming product called LaMetric Sky which uses multi-colored LED panels to form app-controlled artwork.
Posted By Clayton Moore
miku baby monitor ces 2019
Smart Home

Military-grade baby monitor called Miku was a hit with parents at CES 2019

Who knew the world needed a smarter baby monitor? Apparently it's the startup Miku, which brought a new high-tech baby monitor to CES 2019 that uses A.I., machine learning, and high quality cameras to keep an eye on kids.
Posted By Clayton Moore
picobrew z series ces 2019
Smart Home

PicoBrew launches professional-grade brewing appliances, new distiller at CES

PicoBrew has been a leader in the home brewing industry for years, but at CES 2019 the company went pro with the Z Series, a new line of professional-grade brewing appliances aimed at craft breweries and restaurants.
Posted By Clayton Moore
ikea fyrtur smart blinds
Smart Home

IKEA’s new blinds for the smart home arrive April 1 in the U.S.

The Swedish furniture giant IKEA is adding a new product called FYRTUR, which turns out to be a new set of blackout blinds for the smart home that can be controlled by remote or programmed through the company's app.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Haier Smart Shoe Box
Smart Home

Haier’s shoe washer cleans sneakers without all the clanging and banging

At CES 2019, Haier brought a bunch of shoe-centric appliances, including its sneaker washer. The appliance douses shoes with water and detergent and scrubs them, and then you can put them in the accompanying dryer.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
best buy black friday appliance deals ge gdt655smjes body
Smart Home

Put away that sponge and let us help you pick the best dishwasher for your buck

Tired of doing dishes by hand? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available and let a machine do the dirty work for you. They’ll do a much better job, anyway.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
new siriusxm subscribers get echo dot amazon 3rd gen
Smart Home

A.I.’s humorous side: Here are the funniest things to ask Alexa

Amazon's Alexa voice assistant has a wide repertoire of funny responses, jokes, and hidden replies that you can have fun with. Here are the best funny things to ask Alexa and examples of what her responses are.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Best Washer Dryer 2017 Samsung FlexWash
Smart Home

The best washing machines make laundry day a little less of a chore

It takes a special kind of person to love doing laundry, but the right machine can help make this chore a little easier. Check out our picks for the best washing machines on the market right now.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
instant pot post christmas sales duo mini 3 qt 7 in 1 multi use programmable pressure cooker
Smart Home

The best multicookers of 2019

Find the best multicookers for your cooking ambitions. Whether you are just getting started in the kitchen or you've been cooking for years and want a device to make it easier, these are the best smart pots for you to choose from.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma