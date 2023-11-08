If you think you need help in keeping your floors clean, you may want to think about taking advantage of robot vacuum deals. You won’t even have to spend much, because there are offers like Walmart’s $120 discount for the Shark ION RV754. This brings the robot vacuum’s price down to just $129, which is nearly half its original price of $249. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain though, so if you’re interested, you should complete the purchase now to be able to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Shark ION RV754 robot vacuum

The best robot vacuums make cleaning your floors very convenient, and that’s something you’ll also get from the Shark ION RV754. You’ll be able to use either the SharkClean app on your smartphone, or voice commands through smart home devices that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant, to initiate the cleaning process. Once it starts, it can run for up to 120 minutes before it needs to go back to its charging station, and with its onboard sensors — which are among the features to consider in our guide on how too choose a robot vacuum — it can avoid falling down stairs and bumping into furniture.

With its tri-brush system that includes a multi-surface brush roll, side brushes, and channel brushes, the Shark ION RV754 robot vacuum will be able to pick up all types of dirt and debris across every kind of surface that you have in your house. Once you activate the cleaning device, you’ll be able to relax as it does its job without any need for you to intervene.

The Shark ION RV754 robot vacuum may be one of the more affordable options with its sticker price of $249 — and it’s currently even cheaper from Walmart for just $129 for savings of $120 — but it’s going to make it much easier to maintain a spotless home. If you think this is a great device to add to your housekeeping arsenal, you’re going to want to push through with the transaction as soon as possible. If you take too much time thinking about it, you may lose this chance to get the Shark ION RV754 robot vacuum for nearly half-price.

