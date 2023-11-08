 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Shark robot vacuum just had its price slashed from $249 to $129

Aaron Mamiit
By
Shark

If you think you need help in keeping your floors clean, you may want to think about taking advantage of robot vacuum deals. You won’t even have to spend much, because there are offers like Walmart’s $120 discount for the Shark ION RV754. This brings the robot vacuum’s price down to just $129, which is nearly half its original price of $249. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain though, so if you’re interested, you should complete the purchase now to be able to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Shark ION RV754 robot vacuum

The best robot vacuums make cleaning your floors very convenient, and that’s something you’ll also get from the Shark ION RV754. You’ll be able to use either the SharkClean app on your smartphone, or voice commands through smart home devices that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant, to initiate the cleaning process. Once it starts, it can run for up to 120 minutes before it needs to go back to its charging station, and with its onboard sensors — which are among the features to consider in our guide on how too choose a robot vacuum — it can avoid falling down stairs and bumping into furniture.

With its tri-brush system that includes a multi-surface brush roll, side brushes, and channel brushes, the Shark ION RV754 robot vacuum will be able to pick up all types of dirt and debris across every kind of surface that you have in your house. Once you activate the cleaning device, you’ll be able to relax as it does its job without any need for you to intervene.

Related

The Shark ION RV754 robot vacuum may be one of the more affordable options with its sticker price of $249 — and it’s currently even cheaper from Walmart for just $129 for savings of $120 — but it’s going to make it much easier to maintain a spotless home. If you think this is a great device to add to your housekeeping arsenal, you’re going to want to push through with the transaction as soon as possible. If you take too much time thinking about it, you may lose this chance to get the Shark ION RV754 robot vacuum for nearly half-price.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Dyson’s Airstrait hair straightener just got its first discount
The Dyson Airstrait straightener in use.

You're probably more familiar with Dyson from their bladeless fans and vacuum cleaners, but the company also has quite a few products in the beauty market. For example, there's the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, which is pretty popular, or the Dyson Corale, which is a bit more of a mixed bag. Of course, both of these products are quite expensive, as are all Dyson beauty products, but we've found a rare deal on the Dyson Airstraight that will help lessen the blow. While it usually goes for $500, you can get $50 if you have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, netting you the Dyson Airstraght for $450. While that isn't a big discount, it will still help you save some cash if you've been eyeing the Airstraight.

Why you should buy the Dyson Airstraight
What differentiates the Dyson Airstraight from most other hair straighteners is that it doesn't use hot plates like you'd expect but instead uses hot air to do the straightening. That means you avoid some of the issues with hot plates, such as potentially over-drying and damaging your hair, which can be a problem with more budget-oriented devices. In fact, thermal sensors inside the Airstraight adjust heat up to 30 times a second, so you're not likely to damage your hair. Also, to solve the tension issue, the airflow itself is targeted downwards at a 45-degree angle, which helps create a smoother effect at the end, as you'd find with a traditional hair straightener.

Read more
Pet Odors Be Gone: This top-rated Shark air purifier is 38% off
A cat lounging next to the Shark HP102PET.

Pets can be a humbling experience. They'll get tangle in their hair that they refuse to let you snip off. The odd hours of the morning, in their small eyes, seem perfect for vehement meowing and neighbor-alerting barking. They can even leave allergens and a slight odor around the house. This air purifier from Shark, like many of the best pet products, takes care of this last issue. It's the Shark HP102PET and it is on sale for only $150, which is $90 down from its typical price of $240. Just tap the button below to go check it out yourself. If, however, air quality and purifier make your head spin, check out our analysis (even further) below.

Why you should buy the Shark HP102PET Air Purifier
The Shark HP102PET is a complex product, claiming to handle a wide variety of pet issues such as dander and odors. Wondering about the legitimacy of air purifiers is common enough, so what can you expect here? The nanoseal HEPA filter it contains is perfect for particles, such as dander and dust, and the pre-filter can tackle a shedding cat's hair. But, as we discovered when exploring the finer points of air purifier use, odors are largely organic. HEPA filters won't work. That's why the Shark HP102PET uses a Carbon filter, they remove odors as well.

Read more
A bunch of Black Friday cordless vacuum deals are now live — From $68
Cleaning under a table with the Bissell PowerLifter Ion 3191.

Black Friday is typically the biggest sales event of the year, and while it still isn’t quite here yet, we’re already starting to see some Black Friday deals taking place. This is great news if you want to add a new cordless vacuum to your smart home. A cordless vacuum can make keeping things clean around the house a lot easier, and right now they make saving some money a little easier as well. Among the Black Friday cordless vacuum deals taking place right now are some of the best Dyson vacuums, as well as models by Bissell and Shark. Prices are as low as $68, and these deals are up there with some of the best cordless vacuum deals available. Read onward for more details on how to save on a new cordless vacuum.
Shark Freestyle Pro — $68, was $92

Shark has made a name for itself with its cordless vacuums, and it would be difficult to track down a better bang for the buck than the Shark Freestyle Pro cordless vacuum. It’s lightweight yet powerful, and its cordless nature gives you the freed to clean everywhere without having to stop to change power outlets. It’s good for carpets and hard floors, and provides premium pet hair pickup throughout your house. It has a low-profile design that makes it easy to clean under furniture, and it comes with a precision charging dock that doubles as a storage stand. The Shark FreeStyle Pro charges up in as little as four hours and gets great battery life while in use.

Read more