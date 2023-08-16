This Shark robot vacuum just had its price slashed to $200

If you need help in keeping your home’s floors clean, you may want to look into robot vacuum deals. While some models may be beyond an average family’s budget, there are also affordable but dependable options like the Shark ION RV763, which is actually on sale from Best Buy right now with a $50 discount. Instead of $250, you’ll only have to pay $200 for this robot vacuum, but that’s only if you hurry because we’re not sure when this offer will get taken down.

Why you should buy the Shark ION RV763 robot vacuum

The Shark ION RV763 isn’t as expensive as some of the best robot vacuums, but it’s got what it takes to pick up all the dust and debris around your house. It’s equipped with a tri-brush system that uses side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll for the capability to clean all types of floors, including carpets. The robot vacuum can last up to 120 minutes on a single charge, which should be enough time to go through most, if not all, the rooms of your home, and once it’s done or when its battery is depleted, it automatically goes back to its charging dock.

Our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum lists automated scheduling as one of the features to consider when buying one of these cleaning devices, and the Shark ION RV763 checks that box as you can set when the robot vacuum will start and stop cleaning through the SharkClean app. It’s also compatible with smart home devices that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands to control the robot vacuum, and it’s equipped with a sensor that will allow it to avoid falling down ledges and stairs.

The Shark ION RV763 robot vacuum will quickly prove to be a valuable cleaning companion for your family, and it will be yours for an affordable $200 with Best Buy’s $50 discount on its sticker price of $250. There’s no telling how much time you’ve got left before the deal ends though, so if you want the device but only if you can get it for cheaper than usual, there’s no time to waste. Add the Shark ION RV763 robot vacuum to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations