It’s a good decision to be looking at robot vacuum Black Friday deals if you think you need help in keeping your home’s floors clean, but do yourself one better by going for the Shark IQ 2-in-1 RV2402WD. It’s a robot vacuum and a robot mop in one device, and for the shopping holiday, it’s down to a very affordable $188 from Walmart. That’s $262 in savings on its sticker price of $450, but you need act fast with your purchase if you’re interested because with more than 1000 pieces sold over the past 24 hours, we’re pretty sure that stocks are already running low.

Why you should buy the Shark IQ 2-in-1 RV2402WD robot vacuum and mop

The Shark IQ 2-in-1 RV2402WD robot vacuum and mop is the complete package for cleaning your floors. Not only is it equipped with a powerful motor that can pick up all kinds of dirt and debris, but it’s also capable of sonic mopping your floors at the same time. Sonic mopping scrubs at a rate of 100 times per minute, so you’re sure that any tough stains that the vacuum can’t pick up will be eliminated by the mop.

With Matrix Clean Navigation, the Shark IQ 2-in-1 RV2402WD robot vacuum and mop can go through the rooms in your home using a precise grid, which is one of the features to consider in our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum. The device uses 360 LiDAR vision to create a map of your home, and it can be activated with the help of Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant, which can also help create schedules and set no-go zones.

Don't Miss:

Walmart’s Black Friday deals is currently offering the Shark IQ 2-in-1 RV2402WD robot vacuum and mop for only $188, which is a steal price as it’s $262 in savings on its original price of $450. It’s going to help you maintain cleanliness in your home in the most convenient way possible, and if you think that’s what you need, then you should be adding the device to your cart and checking out immediately. The Shark IQ 2-in-1 RV2402WD robot vacuum and mop isn’t going to remain available for a long time, so don’t hesitate with your purchase, or else you may miss out on the discount.

Editors' Recommendations