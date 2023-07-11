 Skip to main content
Shark robot vacuums, air purifiers discounted for Prime Day

Briley Kenney
The Shark Ion RV761 Robot Vacuum cleaning a tile floor.

Prime Day 2023 is here, but things are a little different this year. While we’re still seeing a lot of electronics, smart home gear, and smaller items, some of the best Prime Day deals this time include necessities like cleaning products, home goods, supplies, and beyond. Included in those more functional categories are Shark robot vacuums, air purifiers, and hair dryers, all of which are discounted heavily at Amazon right now. There are so many, in fact, that it’s probably best to head over and browse for yourself just to see what you can find. Of course, if you want a quick peek at some of our top picks, you’ll discover those here, as well.

Shark is a well-known purveyor of smart home tech, including robot vacuums, air purifiers, and — you guessed it — hair dryers, all precisely what’s included in this exclusive Prime Day sale. Let’s not forget upright and cordless vacuums, as they’re included too! But you’re probably wondering, what’s the big deal? Why should I shop all of this gear?

Honestly, it’s always up to you, but we recommend grabbing any of these items on sale now because they’re discounted heavily, and Shark brand products don’t go on sale often. If you want an affordable yet capable robot vacuum, for example, you might spring for something like the that has WiFi and works with Alexa. It’s normally $230 but on sale for $130 right now, which means you save $100 with this offer. If you want a robot vacuum that’s a bit more advanced, with a self-empty base, you can spring for the , which is on sale for $250 — saving you about $250.

Don’t like robot vacuums and prefer to do it yourself? No problem. The cordless stick vacuum is what you need. Don’t be put off by the “pet” moniker, as it’s an excellent cordless vacuum for any home or family purpose, not just furry companion cleanups. It also comes with a few different tools and accessories, like a dusting brush and a multi-tool to clean hard-to-reach spaces. That deal saves you $110, as you can grab the Shark IZ363HT cordless vacuum for $240 right now instead of its usual $350 price tag.

Air purifiers are another piece of tech to consider, offering you cleaner and less odorous air in your home — essentially improving indoor air quality for you and your family. The is just $130, down from its regular price of $240 — saving you $110.

These prices are incredible, but again, we recommend checking out everything that’s on sale to see if there’s anything else you might want that we didn’t cover. There are a few different options for each type of device. They won’t last long either, as Prime Day is a two-day event, ending on July 12, so grab whatever you’re interested in today. It might not be there if you don’t.

