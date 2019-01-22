Digital Trends
Smart Home

Starbucks coffee delivery lands in 6 more cities via Uber Eats

Trevor Mogg
By

Starbucks has teamed up with Uber Eats to make it a whole lot easier for you to get your coffee fix. If you only buy it from Starbucks, that is.

The coffee giant has announced that following a successful trial run in Miami, its “Starbucks Delivers” service is ready to launch in six more U.S. cities.

The app-based delivery service arrived in San Francisco on Tuesday, with Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington, D.C. all hopping aboard in the coming weeks. That’ll see Starbucks Delivers operating at around 2,000 of its stores nationwide.

You can order the delivery of a Starbucks coffee or other drinks and snacks using the Uber Eats app available for both iOS and Android.

Once you’ve placed an order, you can track the progress and location of your Uber Eats courier, who aims to reach you within 30 minutes. The coffee company says it’s also developed special packaging to help maintain the quality of hot and cold menu items. Delivery orders include a $2.49 booking fee.

Uber Eats … or Postmates?

Die-hard Starbucks fans will be well aware that the company already has a deal with Postmates for deliveries from some of its stores, but the tie-up with Uber Eats takes the option to even more locations.

During the trial in Florida, Miami.com placed an order for a tall caramel frappuccino with both Uber Eats and Postmates to see how their prices compared. Here’s what it found:

“A tall caramel frappuccino from Starbucks costs $5.25 with a $2.49 booking fee and tax for a total of $8.11 before tip. The same drink on Postmates costs $3.95 plus a $6 delivery fee and tax. Orders below $12 are tagged with a $2 ‘small delivery’ fee, bringing the cost of the drink on Postmates to $13.10.”

Yes, Starbucks certainly looks like the better option when it comes to cost, but watch out to see if Postmates responds with a more competitive rate.

Starbucks said its app-based service will leverage Uber’s expertise in the delivery market, and will also allow it “to reach new customers who are using the Uber Eats platform, as well as offer existing customers a new method for including Starbucks in their daily routines.”

Uber executive Jason Droege said the plan is to “deliver Starbucks fans their favorite food and beverages in a way that’s as easy as requesting a ride,” adding, “Be it breakfast delivered straight to the soccer field or afternoon lattés to the office, we know this partnership will delight our customers.”

Starbucks also revealed that London has been selected as the first European city for a trial of Starbucks Delivers, with the launch expected in the coming days.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Is 5G as fast as they're saying? We break down the speeds
instant pot lux review manufacturer image
Smart Home

The Instant Pot Lux is a gateway drug into the pleasures of pressure cooking

The 3-quart Instant Pot Lux is one of the most affordable Instant Pots you can buy. Is it still a solid pressure cooker? Here are our thoughts on the Instant Pot Lux, a great IP baseline model.
Posted By Erika Rawes
alexa cortana windows 10 listening
Smart Home

Amazon patents a technology to help Alexa fight fake voice attacks

Amazon filed a patent this month for a new technology that looks like it would help its digital assistant Alexa fight fake voice attacks that could potentially fool Alexa's biometric security protocols.
Posted By Clayton Moore
what is prime pantry amazon day packages 3
Smart Home

Amazon Prime members number more than 100 million in the U.S., survey says

Consumer Intelligence Research Partners estimated there were 101 million U.S. Amazon Prime members as of December 31, 2018. Last April, CEO Jeff Bezos wrote there were more than 100 global million Prime members.
Posted By Bruce Brown
nevo butler smart home hub nevobutler 16x9 2
Smart Home

With focus on interoperability, is Nevo Butler a smarter home hub?

Universal Electronics is the latest company getting into the smart home market, announcing at CES 2019 that it intends to market the Nevo Butler, a new smart home hub with onboard A.I. and voice control technology.
Posted By Clayton Moore
awesome tech you cant buy yet obsbot camera feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: camera with A.I. director, robot arm assistant

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
google project soli fcc approval
Emerging Tech

Google’s radar-sensing tech could make any object smart

Computer scientists have shown how Google’s Soli sensor can be used to make dumb objects smart. Here's why radar-powered computing could finally make the dream of smart homes a reality.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center pulling bin
Emerging Tech

‘Tech vest’ prevents Amazon workers from colliding with robot co-workers

Amazon workers at its fulfillment centers are using "tech vests" to help protect them from collisions with their robot co-workers. The robots already have obstacle avoidance sensors, but the belt offers another layer of safety.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Smart Home

The best air fryers deliver fried food with a fraction of the calories

What is this magical mechanism? It's an air fryer, and when used correctly, it can mimic the effects of frying while using just a little bit of oil. You still get that crispy, golden exterior and the fluffy center.
Posted By Erika Rawes
legrand smart lighting devices hia radiantsmart 3144
Smart Home

Legrand’s Smart Lighting touts security, interoperability, and simple setup

Near universal connectivity including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, Nest, Ring, and the Internet of Things is the theme of Legrand's Smart Lighting Radiant collection of switches, dimmers, outlets, and plugs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
abode systems gateway upgrade essentials kit lifestyle holding
Smart Home

Abode Systems upgrades its smart home gateway with new chip and Z-Wave Plus

Palo Alto-based Abode Systems is adding an upgrade to its popular smart home starter kit by replacing its central gateway with a second-generation version that supports cellular backup and enhanced Z-Wave support.
Posted By Clayton Moore
best buy black friday appliance deals ge gdt655smjes body
Smart Home

Put away that sponge and let us help you pick the best dishwasher for your buck

Tired of doing dishes by hand? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available and let a machine do the dirty work for you. They’ll do a much better job, anyway.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
Echo Dot Best Smart Home 2018
Smart Home

You can play NPR’s ‘Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me’ on your smart speaker

You can play "Wait Wait Don't Tell Me" on Amazon Echo speakers or Google Home devices with the new Wait Wait Quiz. It's hosted by Peter Sagal and Bill Kurtis and will be updated every week with new questions.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
walabot home fall detecting bot akp 3362 f 3 web
Smart Home

Walabot Home, a device aimed at keeping seniors safe, expands its capabilities

When you have to be away from your elderly family members, Walabot Home can serve as your surrogate. This device can detect when your loved one falls and will call for help — no wearables or user input required.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Smart Home

Allergies acting up? Thes best air purifiers on the market can offer relief

Indoor air is often more contaminated than the air outside, which can cause an array of health issues over time. Luckily, these air purifiers can easily rid your home or office of unwanted allergens and contaminants.
Posted By Gia Liu, Erika Rawes