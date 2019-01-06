Share

Doing the dishes by hand can be wasteful of water but if you don’t have a dishwasher in your home, you don’t really have much of a choice. Heatworks is looking to change that. After debuting its Tetra countertop dishwasher at last year’s CES, Heatworks is bringing the device back to Las Vegas for CES 2019. This time, the company will be demoing the device and will start taking pre-orders for it later this year.

Tetra worked in conjunction with Frog Design to create its internet-connected countertop dishwasher that is designed to give apartment dwellers the same convenience when it comes to washing dishes that homeowners get to enjoy. The device is compact, so you can’t fill it up with every pot and pan in your place, but it’s big enough to efficiently clean the dishes you need most without taking up an excessive amount of counter space. Plus, it’ll keep your sink free of dirty dishes, which almost immediately makes it worth owning.

The Tetra has a clear design that gives you a front-row seat to the cleaning process if you want it, but it also offers a unique look that makes cleaning your dishes seem fashionable. The stripped down design extends beyond just the aesthetics. Using the Tetra is made to be straightforward. All you have to do is fill the bottom part of the washer with water and detergent, load up the top with your dishes, and let it run.

You can control the whole process from a mobile app that gives you the ability to tweak water pressure, control cycles, and set a start time. Once the wash is done, just drain the device of dirty water and let your dishes dry. Tetra is designed to make as small of an environmental footprint as possible. The wash cycles are short and the electrical use is small so you never have to feel bad about doing your daily chores.

If you’re looking to get your hands on Heatworks’ Tetra countertop dishwasher, you can place your pre-order for the device sometime during the first quarter of 2019. It’ll set you back $299, a special pre-order price. Heatworks didn’t say when the product will ship or what it will retail for when it is widely available.