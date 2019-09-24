Walmart prices plummet with fall savings on kitchen and home appliances

Each new season presents unique opportunities for cooking and entertaining. As summer fades to fall and gatherings of family and friends move indoors, meal preparation and planning moves to the kitchen. Walmart cut the prices on a wide range of kitchen and small home appliances as the retailer kicked off its annual Fall Savings sale with excellent deals on Instant Pot, KitchenAid, Dyson, Ninja, Farberware, and more.

We monitor the best deals on Walmart, looking for seasonal bargains as well as special sales on specific brands. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still two months away, but you don’t have to wait for great deals. If you need to replace worn-out appliances or want to upgrade your kitchen arsenal, these seven deals can help you save up to $90.

Instant Pot Lux60 V3 6-Quart — $40 off



Cooking with a multi-use programmable Instant Pot pressure cooker saves time, energy, and counter space. The 6-quart Instant Pot Lux60 works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute pan, steamer, and food warmer. Cooking is easier when you can select one of 10 built-in programmed cooking functions with pre-set pressure, temperature, and time by pressing a single button on the control panel.

Normally priced at $99, Walmart knocked down the Instant Pot Lux 60 6-quart model to $59 for the fall sale. If you want to start enjoying the time savings from cooking with an Instant Pot without spending a lot, take advantage of this excellent price.

Buy Now

Dyson V6 Trigger handheld vacuum — $90 off



Dyson’s handheld cordless V6 Trigger comes with the right tools for cleaning boats and cars, including a mini-motorized brush, a crevice tool, mini soft dusting brush, stubborn dirt brush, an extension hose, and a combination tool. The V6 Trigger runs for up to 20 minutes per battery charge with two levels of radial suction cyclones to make short work of home and vehicle cleaning.

Usually $200, the Dyson V6 Trigger handheld vacuum for car and boat is just $110 during this sale. If you’re looking a cordless handheld with powerful suction and tools designed for cleaning cars and boat cabins, this is chance to buy at an attractive price.

Buy Now

George Foreman 15+ serving indoor/outdoor electric grill — $39 off



With 240-square inches of nonstick ceramic-coated grilling surface, the George Foreman 15+ serving indoor/outdoor electric grill means you don’t have to put your grilling skills aside with the coming of fall. Regardless of the weather, you can cook inside or out with this sizable portable grill. George Foreman’s signature fat-removing slope removes up to 42% of the fat from cooking meat.

Regularly $99, the George Foreman 15+ serving indoor/outdoor electric grill price is $60 for this sale. If you don’t want the grilling season to stop just because it’s getting colder outside, snap up this versatile electric grill at this discounted price.

Buy Now

Ninja Coffee Bar System CF097 — $81 off



From pod-less single servings to full carafes, the Ninja Coffee Bar System does it all. This model comes with a thermal carafe and includes a built-in frother to convert hot or cold milk into the finishing touch for latte and cappuccino drinks. Smart brew type selection and size buttons take away the mystery so you can create the right coffee drink every time.

Ordinarily $180, the Ninja Coffee Bar System model CF097 is cut to just $99 for Walmart’s fall savings sale. If you need a new coffee maker or want to upgrade to a truly versatile smart coffee system, this is an excellent opportunity to the pamper coffee drinkers in your life.

Buy Now

Farberware 1.9-quart compact oil-less fryer — $15 off



Air frying cooks food faster and much healthier than conventional deep fat oil frying. Farberware’s 1.9-quart air fryer is the right size for preparing one to two serving of your favorite fried food. You can also use this versatile appliance to bake, grill, and toast with hot air cooking. Cleanup is easy with the dishwasher-safe basket and trivet.

Instead of the usual $45 price, Walmart cut the Farberware 1.9-quart compact oil-less fryer to just $30 for this sale. If you want a basic air fryer to for healthier cooking at a great price, now’s the time to click the buy button.

Buy Now

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer — $80 off



With ten mixing speeds and a 4.5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl, the KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer is ready to work in your kitchen. You can mix the batter for up to six dozen cookies in one batch. Available in silver, pistachio, or cobalt blue, this KitchenAid mixer has a Soft Start feature to avoid splashing. A coated flat beater, coated dough hook, and wire whip accessories are included

Normally priced at $279, the KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer is $199 during this sale. If you want a powerful, versatile mixer that will last for years, this is a great opportunity to buy a KitchenAid mixer at an awesome price.

Buy Now

NutriBullet Pro 900 Series blender, 9 Piece — $50 off



Bundled with a stand-alone pitcher, blender cup, and multiple lids, the nine-piece NutriBullet Pro 900 blender has what you need to dice, chop, shred, crack, and pulverize ingredients with rugged blades and a 900-watt motor.

Instead of the usual $129 price, Walmart cut the NutriBullet Pro 900 Series Blender to just $79 during this sale. If you want a handy countertop appliance to process raw ingredients to create healthy drinks and foods, take advantage of this significant sale.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations