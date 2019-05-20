The Instant Pot gets a huge price cut at Walmart for Memorial Day

Digital Trends
Once seen as a clunky kitchen gadget, the Instant Pot has now become an indispensable item for many. The multi-functional programmable Instant Pot pressure cookers can steam, saute, slow-cook, warm, and more — making meal preparation easier and more intuitive than ever. Now at Walmart, you can score the amazingly adaptable Instant Pot Lux 6-Quart 6-in-1 for just $50, down from $100.

The Instant Pot Lux may lack some of the fancier features of models like the Duo or the Ultra, but this baseline model still packs a powerful, pressure-cooked punch. 12 built-in microprocessor-powered smart program include saute, steam, pressure cook, slow cook, and keep warm, in addition to food-specific settings for eggs, cake, soups, and more. The same microprocessor lets the Instant Pot adjust heating intensity and during, based on pressure and volume.The 6-Quart, Instant Pot Lux includes three temperature settings and one-touch controls, effectively taking the place of six traditional kitchen items. In addition to its high-pressure cooking techniques reducing meal preparation time by up to 70%, the Instant Pot Lux’s pressure-based system has recently been proven by science to be an effective form of sterilization.

While both pressure cookers and smart devices can be daunting to some, the Instant Pot Lux sautes away those concerns with 10 thoughtfully-designed safety mechanisms. Features like automatic pressure and temperature control, lid position detection, burn protection, leaky lid detection, and more, make the Instant Pot Lux an easy-to-use product for seasoned chefs and amateurs alike. With the pressure taken off cooking, the Lux lets you expend your epicurean energy in other ways, like experimenting with flavors and pairings. 750 recipes available on the Instant Pot app include offerings for eaters of all tastes to enjoy. If you like to keep it simple, prepare things like rice, eggs, and porridge at the push of a button.  Finally, the Instant Pot Lux’s durable, 3-ply stainless steel inner pot was built to last through thousands of meals, but if you’re anything like us, you may soon find wondering if owning two Instant Pots is too much…or maybe not enough.

