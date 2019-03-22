Digital Trends
Smart Home

Your Instant Pot can do it all. Research says it has another important function

AJ Dellinger
By
amazon instant pot pressure cooker deals lux60v3 v3 6 qt in 1 multi use programmable 3

Anyone with an Instant Pot can tell you that the appliance can do just about anything you could ask of it. But here’s one thing you probably never knew you could use your Instant Pot for: Sterilization. According to research conducted by students at Dakota State University, Instant Pots are an effective tool for sterilizing bacteria and disinfecting just about anything with heat.

Vaille Swenson, the lead of the research group, tested multiple pressure cookers including the wildly popular Instant Pot to see which ones are effective at eliminating bacteria. While many pressure cookers can generate enough heat and pressure to kill off some bacteria, it is often a challenge to reach levels needed to eliminate geobacillus spore, a type of bacteria known for causing spoilage in food products.

Four different pressure cookers were tested in the experiment: Ones produced by Cosori, Gourmia, GoWise, and of course, Instant Pot. All of the appliances were able to successfully eliminate some strains of bacteria, including gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, filamentous fungi, unicellular fungi, and mixed environmental samples. However, only one was able to kill off geobacillius spore. That achievement went to Instant Pot.

Not only did Instant Pot’s pressure cooker manage to do away with food-spoiling bacteria, but it actually proved to have disinfecting capabilities that are on par with those of an autoclave, a scientific tool that hospitals and scientific institutions often use for sterilizing equipment. Instant Pot products cost significantly less than those specialty machines.

“These results suggest that, depending on the nature of the work undertaken, store-bought pressure cookers can be an appropriate substitute for commercial autoclaves,” Swenson wrote in the abstract of the research paper. “Only the Instant Pot brand pressure cooker was able to inactivate G. stearothermophilus endospores, which indicated that it would be the most appropriate choice for a laboratory pressure cooker.”

Of course, most folks don’t need industrial sterilization tools in their home, but the power of the Instant Pot is still reassuring. If ever you’re worried about bacteria in your food, Instant Pot’s high-pressure cooking and heating capabilities should help to eliminate any of that worry as it has more than enough power to disinfect whatever meal you may be making.

Don't Miss

The Mandalorian: What we know about Jon Favreau's live-action Star Wars series
instant pot accu slim sous vide immersion circulator
Smart Home

Instant Pot has another winner with its Accu Slim sous vide

We all know that Instant Pots are the bomb, but did you know that Instant Pot has a sous vide immersion circulator too? The Accu Slim lets you cook sous vide recipes at home. How does it perform? We tested the device to find out.
Posted By Erika Rawes
walmart slashes robot vacuum prices for irobot roomba shark ion eufy robovac 11c pet edition wi fi connected 1200x800
Deals

Walmart slashes prices on iRobot Roomba and Shark Ion robot vacuums

Walmart slashed prices of top robot vacuums from iRobot, Shark, Eufy, and Ecovacs just in time for spring cleaning season.  With a robot vacuum on the job you can retire that old upright and let a robot vacuum take over floor-cleaning…
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon aerogarden indoor garden deal harvest elite 360
Deals

Amazon slices prices in half for AeroGardens smart indoor garden, today only

AeroGardens can grow up to six plants at one time. The plants grow in water, not soil, so you never have the mess of outdoor gardening in your clean home. This method allows the plants to grow five times faster than if they were planted in…
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
lg snowwhite ice cream maker 31683
News

LG’s SnowWhite is a Keurig for lovers of homemade ice cream

LG's SnowWhite conceptual countertop appliance, on display at this year's South by Southwest, is like a Keurig machine for ice cream lovers that produces your favorite frozen desserts from nothing but a little pod.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Coway Mighty Air Purifier
Deals

Amazon shaves $50 off the Coway Mighty air purifier ahead of allergy season

When it's allergy season, a good air purifier is a must-have for sufferers. The Coway Mighty air purifier (now on sale from Amazon) is one of the best, greatly improving the air quality inside your home by removing dust, dander, pollen, and…
Posted By Lucas Coll
dyson launches products to keep your home cool clean and lit multi product shot office 1500x1000
Smart Home

Dyson’s newest products strive to keep your home cool, clean, and well-lit

Dyson launched products to keep your home cool, clean, and well-lit. A Dyson intelligent task light cycles with nature and a personal air purifier harnesses unique airflow. Microprocessors in Dyson's vacuum self-adjust 8,000 times a second.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Google Home Max Review
Smart Home

Walmart serves up a rare deal on the Google Home Max at $100 off

Some deals are predictable and others are pre-announced, but today Walmart posted a rare deal: $100 off the powerful Google Home Max. Since it rarely goes on sale, waiting may not be prudent. If you want one, grab it.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best smart light switches philips dimmer close
Smart Home

Smart light switches have become more affordable: Here are the best ones

The ability to control the lighting in your home can have a big effect on your living space. To have more control over your lighting, check out the best smart light switches on the market. 
Posted By Gia Liu
best refrigerators Sub-Zero BI-42S/S Side-By-Side
Smart Home

Update your kitchen with the best refrigerators you can buy in 2019

There are tons of factors that go into buying a fridge, from size and capacity to color. It takes lots of testing and research, but we've chosen the best refrigerators to get you started, regardless of what you're looking for.
Posted By Erika Rawes
August Smart Lock Pro Review
Smart Home

The best smart locks to increase your home security in 2019

A good smart lock should offer a combination of security and convenience. Fortunately, these devices keep your home protected, your family safe, and your belongings secure from possible intruders.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Kim Wetzel
best cheap vacuum deals hoovers
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
How to clean a coffee maker
Smart Home

Is your coffee maker hiding mold inside? Here's how to clean it

Are you a coffee drinker? If you brew your coffee at home and you don't clean your machine, you could be drinking mold, yeast, and other bacteria. Here's how to clean your coffee maker.
Posted By Erika Rawes
google home hub review 1
Deals

Walmart drops prices on Google Home Hub and Lenovo smart displays

Walmart slashed the prices of Google Home smart displays for two highly regarded Lenovo models and the original Google Home Hub. We can't think of a better way to improve your smart home setup and these deals can help you save up to $100.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon echo alexa device bundle deals dot 3rd gen with smart plug 03
Deals

Amazon lowers Echo Dot cost and slashes price of the Dot and Smart Plug bundle

Amazon just unleashed extraordinary price cuts on third-generation Echo Dot smart speakers. The Alexa device is back in stock following the blowout sales last holiday season. The Echo Dot is the best-selling Alexa smart speaker worldwide.
Posted By Bruce Brown