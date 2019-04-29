Share

Walmart slashed the prices of both floral designs of the Instant Pot Pioneer Woman LUX60 6-Quart 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker. The sale ends on Tuesday, April 30.

We watch Instant Pot prices every day to find the best discounts. The Instant Pot Pioneer Woman LUX60 launched at Walmart in September 2018.

The versatile cooker, which is functionally identical to the traditional stainless steel finish Instant Pot LUX60, makes a wonderful gift for Mother’s Day, especially if mom is a Pioneer Woman fan. Whether you’re buying it as a gift for Mom or someone else or if you want to spruce up your kitchen counter with a floral design Instant Pot, this deal can help you save $29.

Instant Pot Pioneer Woman LUX60 Breezy Blossom 6 Qt 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker — $29 off

Previous Next 1 of 5

The Instant Pot Pioneer Woman LUX60 has a 6-quart 3-ply 18/8 food-grade stainless steel inner cooking pot and can perform six essential functions in your kitchen. You can use this Instant Pot as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute/browner, steamer, and food warmer.

There are 12 built-in programs, each selected with a single button. The pre-programmed instructions for each selection control time, temperature, and pressure. You can choose from Soup/Broth, Meat/Stew, Cake, Egg, Sauté, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Pressure Cook, Steam, Keep Warm, and Slow Cook.

Other convenient features of the Pioneer Woman LUX60 include a 24-hour delayed start timer and an automatic warmer that keeps the finished dish warm until meal time. While the meal is cooking, Instant Pot’s third-generation technology uses an embedded microprocessor to monitor pressure, temperature, and time and if needed adjusts the heating intensity and duration. This Instant Pot edition includes a booklet with Pioneer Woman-recipes.

Normally priced at $99, the Instant Pot Pioneer Woman LUX60 is just $70 until midnight ET, Tuesday, April 30. You can choose from one of two flowered prints: Breezy Blossom or Vintage Floral. If you want an Instant Pot but would prefer a pleasant design instead of the usual stainless steel finish, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of a rare sale price on the Pioneer Woman edition.

More Walmart Instant Pot Deals

Instant Pot 6 Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker — $70

— $70 Instant Pot LUX60 6 Qt 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker –- $69

–- $69 Instant Pot Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker — $149