Brush your teeth and floss at the same time with the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion

As much as you’d like to tell your dentist the truth, it’s difficult to meet the withering stare that accompanies your admission that in fact, you don’t always (read: ever) floss your teeth. We get it – you’re exhausted at the end of the day, and dedicating two minutes to brushing is already hard enough. Adding yet another dental hygiene routine sometimes just seems like too much. But luckily, there’s now a solution for even the laziest of us oral hygienists. It’s called the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion, and it purports to be the first flossing toothbrush on the market.

Apparently, this nifty new device doesn’t require you to take an extra step in order to floss your teeth. Instead, Sonic-Fusion claims to be a one-stop shop for your mouth. In essence, the toothbrush merges Waterpik’s trademark Water Flosser with Sonic Toothbrush technologies, which means that while you floss, you’ll also be shooting jets of water in between your teeth, which ought to help break up plaque and debris.

Really, it’s a wonder that such a toothbrush didn’t exist before – after all, we’re always being told about the shortcomings of brushing alone, and that the bristles can’t reach in the crevices of our mouths where harmful bacteria tend to build up. So it seems only reasonable that someone finally put a flossing device directly into our toothbrush.

As Waterpik explains, the sonic toothbrush head deals with your tooth surfaces, while the Water Flosser jet found inside the head focuses not only on spaces between teeth, but also below the gumline. The flexible design also allows for separate brushing and flossing – simply touch a button to separate the two functions. Waterpik claims that its new Sonic-Fusion is “significantly more effective for removing plaque” when compared to other electric toothbrushes, removing up to 99.9 percent of plaque from treated areas.

The toothbrush features three modes – brush, floss, and of course, brush + floss. There are 10 settings for water pressure control so that you can customize the intensity of the clean to your comfort, and of course, the device comes with a two-minute brushing timer with a 30-second pacer. The reservoir for the water flosser has a capacity of more than 60 seconds so you can floss for quite a long while before needing a dental pit stop, and with the Sonic-Fusion, two patented water flossing brush heads are included. And if ever the toothbrush lets you down, don’t panic – it comes with a three-year limited warranty.

The Waterpik Sonic-Fusion will be made available online on May 15 for $200.