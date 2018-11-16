Digital Trends
Smart Home

New wireless power kit puts a charge into your smart speakers via infrared light

Clayton Moore
By

Smart speakers are here to stay, but one conundrum that manufacturers like Amazon and Google haven’t been able to solve yet is wireless power. One Israel-based manufacturer is aiming to change that equation with a single device that promises to transform an existing wired Amazon Echo Dot or Google Home Mini into a fully functional, wire-free product, cutting the cord on where smart homeowners can place their favorite smart speaker.

Tel Aviv-based Wi-Charge was recently named a CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for its breakthrough device: A wireless power kit that uses beams of invisible infrared light to charge the smart speakers. The announcement was made at CES Unveiled New York, a sneak peek at the products and trends that Digital Trends will cover during January’s 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The innovation means that smart homeowners can, free from cords, position their smart speaker not just on a table or countertop, but hang it on a wall or put it practically anywhere in the room.

Interestingly, the device itself is not Wi-Charge’s endgame. What it seems to really be after are partners who are willing to integrate the receivers and transmitters that integrate its tech into third-party devices. The gamble is part of the company’s “Powered by Wi-Charge OEM Program,” which is aimed at helping select original equipment manufacturers bring wirelessly powered products to market.

Some of the devices the company is targeting include smart speakers, home security devices, phone charging solutions, and other smart home devices. The company has already demonstrated sample integrations into smart light fixtures but the module included in the program could also be embedded in wall-mounted devices, communications equipment, and other devices that need regular or constant power. The program aims to provide a turnkey solution for a remote power supply for the growing ranks of smart home and portable technology devices.

“Our award-winning Wireless Power Kit demonstrates the possibilities of converting popular smart home devices into completely wireless products,” Wi-Charge chief marketing officer Yuval Boger said in a release. “Our new ‘Powered by Wi-Charge’ OEM package includes, in our opinion, everything a partner needs to bring a wirelessly powered appliance to market.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10: Here's everything we know
Up Next

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far
Dolby Dimension
Product Review

Dolby makes the most comfortable headphones ever, and that's only the start

Dolby has taken its first step into product design with the new Dolby Dimension wireless headphones. Offering tons of features, supreme comfort, and a shocking price tag, the Dimension are a unique new take on audio in the home, and out.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
headphone buying guide earbuds apple airpods
Home Theater

A recent Twitter leak may show the upcoming AirPods 2 model

Apple plans to release new AirPods much the same as it does new iPhones, and a wireless charging case, water resistance, and better Siri integration are among the improvements we can expect in future models.
Posted By Parker Hall
Echo Dot
Smart Home

Amazon has a huge team dedicated to enhancing Alexa and Echo

An Amazon executive on Tuesday, November 13 revealed the huge size of the team that's tasked with developing the Echo, the company's smart speaker, and Alexa, the digital assistant that powers it.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Logitech G533
Home Theater

Don't wake the baby! How to connect headphones to a TV

Do you need to connect a pair of headphones to your TV? Our handy guide will show you how to hook up your headphones in a variety of ways, whether you're using wired headphones, wireless headphones, or gaming headsets.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
google home mini vs amazon echo dot google close
Deals

Here are the best Amazon Echo and Google Home deals for Black Friday

Google Home and Amazon Echo smart speakers compete head to head when it comes to smart home tech. Whether you're a fan of Alexa or Google Home, we've found the best prices on your favorite smart home devices.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
AmazonBasics Microwave
Product Review

You don't need Alexa in your microwave, but you'd be surprised what she can do

Amazon has added to its long portfolio of products with the AmazonBasics Microwave, a small appliance that works with Alexa. We took the microwave for a test drive to find out more.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
wynd smart air devices halo close up
Smart Home

Wynd’s new air-purifying bundle lets smart home owners breathe easier

Wynd is already well known in the tech industry for its popular Kickstarter-backed air purifier and now the company is launching two new products designed to improve air quality to inform smart home owners.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Google Home Hub
Smart Home

Google Assistant adds smart home bells and whistles in time for the holidays

Just in time for the holidays, Google Assistant is introducing a bunch of new smart home features, including the ability to reply to broadcast messages, create and use cookbooks, and access enhanced storybook content for kids.
Posted By Denny Arar
best coffee makers
Smart Home

Brew it fast, hot, and flavorful with our favorite coffee makers

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list.
Posted By Gia Liu
grain design alexaphone dsc 0736
Emerging Tech

These Alexa-stuffed retro phones don’t listen until you take them off the hook

Looking for an Amazon Echo with a cool vintage touch? Los Angeles-based Grain Design is taking old, non-working antique phones and transforming them into amazing Alexa smart speakers.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
wake v2 kickstarter alarm 346a3168
Smart Home

This alarm clock uses targeted light and sound to wake you, but not your partner

The Wake v2 isn't like your typical bedside alarm. Instead, it wakes you by shining a soft light directly into your face, thereby not disturbing the person sharing a bed with you. Pretty smart, huh?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
amazon black friday deals 2
Deals

All the best Amazon Black Friday deals for 2018

Amazon may be an online-only retailer, but that doesn’t mean its Black Friday sales are anything to sniff at. In fact, due to its online status, Amazon has huge flexibility with the range of products and deals it can offer. Here's our…
Posted By Bruce Brown
xfinity home security camera faces license plates package delivery gettyimages 471909015 stevecoleimages
News

Xfinity indoor/outdoor camera zooms in on Grinch’s faces and license plates

Comcast's Xfinity Home security cameras can help the police catch Grinches who steal delivery packages from your home. The cameras use artificial intelligence to analyze moving objects and zoom in on faces at your door and license plates.
Posted By Bruce Brown
airbnb offering free rooms to those displaced by california wildfires
Smart Home

Airbnb hosts are offering free rooms to those displaced by California wildfires

Several thousand Airbnb hosts in California are opening their homes to help those displaced by the devastating wildfires in the state. Free accommodation is being offered to those affected through November 29.
Posted By Trevor Mogg