Google Home Mini 2-Pack drops below $50 price barrier for a one-day sale

Woot’s daily deal includes a Google Home Mini 2-Pack for just $48, the lowest price we’ve seen. The Mini is the smallest and least expensive Google Home smart speaker, but it has all the functionality of the larger and costlier models. The deal for the Google Home Mini 2-pack saves $50 off the regular price.

The Google Home Mini plays the same role in the Google Home smart home ecosystem as Amazon’s Echo Dot does for the Amazon Alexa digital home network. The Mini’s usual entry-level price of $49 encourages smart home newbies to get started.

Google makes a case to have a Google Home Mini in every room of the house, just as Amazon does with the Echo Dot. Even though both voice-driven smart assistant makers have larger smart speakers with more powerful audio for better-sounding music and smart displays that display graphics and stream videos, the entry level smart speaker, the Google Home Mini, and the Amazon Echo Dot, respectively, co-exist with the larger, more capable, and more expensive smart speakers and displays.

You can use the Google Home Mini solely to answer questions, tell you the news and weather, play music, make and take audio calls, and act as a real-time translator of conversations in several languages. When the Mini acts as a gateway to compatible home security, entertainment systems, lighting, and energy-conservation devices, however, its value as a household digital electronics manager supersedes its more mundane abilities.

Regularly priced at $98 for two Google Home Minis purchased at full price, Woot is selling a 2-pack for $48 today only. Amazon owns Woot, and shipping is free for Amazon Prime members. Amazon doesn’t sell Google Home devices, but Woot does, so this is a great chance to get a killer price and free shipping.

You can choose between Charcoal or Chalk colors for the Mini 2-packs. Both have to be the same color, although you can mix colors if you buy more than one. Customers are limited to 10 2-packs, for a total of 20 Google Home Minis, in this one-day sale, which ends at 11:59 p.m. Central Time.

Whether you are buying your first smart speaker and want to split the deal with a friend or if you already have a configured Google Home network but want to add the ability to say “Hey Google” in more rooms and areas in your home, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of the best per-unit price we’ve seen for a Google Mini.

