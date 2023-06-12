This popular robot lawn mower is nearly $200 off right now

Lawnmower deals tend to focus on the more traditional ways of cutting your lawn than this deal at Amazon. Today, you can buy the Worx Android M 20V Robotic Lawn Mower for $1,020 saving you 15% or $180 off the regular price. While this still doesn’t exactly make it an impulsive buy, if you’ve been waiting on buying a robot lawn mower to save you plenty of effort in maintaining your garden, this is a good chance to do so while paying less. We can’t say how long this deal will stick around for and with plenty of summer months to come, you won’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Worx Landroid M 20V Robotic Lawn Mower

Worx makes some of the best robot lawn mowers around. With the Worx Landroid M 20V Robotic Lawn Mower, you get a model that is able to cut up to a quarter of an acre entirely by itself. All you have to do is lay down the boundary wire to stop it from heading to somewhere unwanted, before measuring your lawn with the app. From there, you’re all set to avoid needing to cut the lawn yourself.

The Worx Landroid M 20V Robotic Lawn Mower is able to navigate narrow passageways that would ordinarily be too difficult for other robot mowers. It also knows how to tackle obstacles. It bumps them then backs away. Alternatively, you can exclude certain areas that you don’t want it to mow. You won’t have to worry about the Worx Landroid M 20V Robotic Lawn Mower and slopes either as it can cope with slopes up to 20 degrees. Wherever it’s cutting, its 7-inch offset 3-blade cutting disc is able to get closer to the edge than other mowers, saving you the need to do much trimming later. It’s far easier than relying on one of the best electric lawn mowers.

At all times, you can check its progress via the app, as well as start or stop it as needed. It’s also possible to set up customized mowing schedules with the Worx Landroid M 20V Robotic Lawn Mower able to mow every day or every other day as well as other options. It can even recommend an appropriate schedule based on your yard’s size and the conditions involved. Any time rain is detected, the Worx Landroid M 20V Robotic Lawn Mower is smart enough to head back to its charger and wait until the lawn is dry.

Intelligent in nearly every way, the Worx Landroid M 20V Robotic Lawn Mower is on sale right now at Amazon. Ordinarily priced at $1,200, it’s down to $1,020 for a limited time only. Working out as a saving of 15%, this is one not to be missed for those that want to cut back on the need for manual lawn mowing.

