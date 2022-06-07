 Skip to main content
Measure 13 unique biometrics with the new Wyze Scale X

Jon Bitner
By

Wyze has revealed the Scale X — a new smart scale that helps monitor weight, body fat percentage, heart rate, and more. The product is positioned as a premium version of the existing Wyze Scale and will retail for $34.

Compared to the original Wyze Scale, the Wyze Scale X offers improved battery life, a sleek new design (available in both black and white), and several new modes that make it easier to weigh luggage, pets, and children. The list of metrics it can monitor is lengthy, and includes the following:

Person storing the Wyze Scale X in a drawer.
  • Weight
  • Body fat percentage
  • Heart rate
  • Lean body mass
  • BMI
  • Muscle mass
  • Muscle mass percentage
  • Visceral fat
  • Basal metabolic rate
  • Bone mass
  • Metabolic age
  • Protein
  • Body water percentage

All these values are easy to track, as the smart scale can sync with popular apps such as Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. It also syncs with Wyze’s own smartphone software, which can be used to monitor your heart rate.

Each Wyze Scale X can support up to eight different user profiles. It can even automatically identify who is standing on the scale and instantly load their data. Once it’s done performing its Body Impedance Analysis (BIA) and generating your day’s stats, they can be easily read on the 3.5-inch LED display. If you’d rather not have your data tracked, there’s the option to take one-off readings for yourself or a guest.

The Wyze Scale X joins a growing list of smart scales, although many carry price tags well above that of the Scale X. If you’re interested in adding one to your home, be sure to peruse our list of the best smart scales before making a selection.

