 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home

Xiaomi’s latest smart home device could be the smart curtain you’ve waited for

By
Xiaomi Mijia Smart Curtain
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Xiaomi recently launched the Mijia Hidden Smart Curtain in China. This is a smaller, more space-effective way of controlling curtains than many of the options currently on the market, and it interacts with a variety of different devices. It’s unclear whether this newest smart home device will make its way to Western markets, but it could solve many of the problems posed by existing smart curtain solutions.

The Mijia Hidden Smart Curtain can be controlled via remote control, the Mijia app, and with voice commands. It can also be scheduled to open and close at specific times, but perhaps the most innovative option is to give the curtain a gentle tug. This sends a signal to the motor to complete the movement, providing an easy and intuitive way of controlling the curtains for the less tech-savvy.

Recommended Videos

Each unit can support up to 110 pounds of fabric, and it only generates around 30db when operating. That said, it doesn’t support L- or U-shaped tracks, so some types of curtains are incompatible without modification (including any with eyelets.)

Image used with permission by copyright holder

The main selling point of this device is its small size. Xiaomi lists the dimensions as 2.1 x 3 x 4.1 inches — small enough to fit in the palm of the hand, and much better than some of the larger options currently available.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The product is currently on sale for CNY 599, which is roughly $82. What its price in domestic markets would be isn’t clear, but it would compete against other smart curtain solutions like the SwitchBot Curtain 3 or the Ryse SmartCurtain — $70 and $150, respectively.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
The best smart home devices for 2025
The X2 Omni dock up against a wall.

With hundreds of incredible products available, it can be intimidating to piece together a smart home. From smart displays and thermostats to smart light bulbs and video doorbells, not only are there tons of categories to browse, but each category is filled with highly reviewed products that can be difficult to distinguish from one another. If you’re in the market for a new smart home gadget or are just starting your smart home journey, there are tons of factors to consider.

If you need help navigating all the products, here’s a look at the best smart home devices of 2025 across a wide variety of categories. It’s hard to go wrong with products from big names like Ring, Arlo, Amazon, and Google, but if you need a bit more guidance, here are some of our top picks.
Voice assistant

Read more
Why moving your smart home could be a nightmare
Philips Hue Appear Outdoor smart light.

The smart home concept is a great thing. It allows us to automate things from lighting to temperature, make video calls while we prepare dinner, and get answers to questions instantly. In its current state, it has one fatal flaw, however: The smart home is not really meant to move.

In fact, you might want to leave behind the majority of your smart home gadgets when selling your property.
What to know about moving smart home gadgets
Think about it: Some of us have literally dozens of devices including lights, thermostats, robot vacuums, speakers, security cameras, wireless alarm systems, and more. How would you go about removing, relocating, and reconnecting all those devices to Wi-Fi in a new house if you ever need to move? On the surface, it sounds daunting.

Read more
6 smart home devices that can save you hundreds per year
A stack of ten-dollar bills.

The smart home marketplace has seen tremendous growth over the past few years. From smart thermostats and smart light bulbs to video doorbells and solar panels, there are plenty of ways to upgrade your home and give it a boost in functionality. Best of all, many of these smart home devices can save you money.

They might require a bit of an upfront investment, but there’s a look at all the smart home devices that can cut down your monthly energy bills and reduce your carbon footprint.
Smart thermostats

Read more