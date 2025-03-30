Xiaomi’s latest smart home device could be the smart curtain you’ve waited for

Xiaomi recently launched the Mijia Hidden Smart Curtain in China. This is a smaller, more space-effective way of controlling curtains than many of the options currently on the market, and it interacts with a variety of different devices. It’s unclear whether this newest smart home device will make its way to Western markets, but it could solve many of the problems posed by existing smart curtain solutions.

The Mijia Hidden Smart Curtain can be controlled via remote control, the Mijia app, and with voice commands. It can also be scheduled to open and close at specific times, but perhaps the most innovative option is to give the curtain a gentle tug. This sends a signal to the motor to complete the movement, providing an easy and intuitive way of controlling the curtains for the less tech-savvy.

Each unit can support up to 110 pounds of fabric, and it only generates around 30db when operating. That said, it doesn’t support L- or U-shaped tracks, so some types of curtains are incompatible without modification (including any with eyelets.)

The main selling point of this device is its small size. Xiaomi lists the dimensions as 2.1 x 3 x 4.1 inches — small enough to fit in the palm of the hand, and much better than some of the larger options currently available.

The product is currently on sale for CNY 599, which is roughly $82. What its price in domestic markets would be isn’t clear, but it would compete against other smart curtain solutions like the SwitchBot Curtain 3 or the Ryse SmartCurtain — $70 and $150, respectively.