Bathe with a dinosaur thanks to Zooheads’ 3D-printed showerheads

You may not be able to walk alongside dinosaurs anymore, but now, you can shower with them. Meet Zooheads, a Brooklyn-based brand that has taken to selling unique 3D-printed showerheads that look nothing like the ones you're accustomed to. These aren't chrome waterfall nozzles — rather, they are 3D-printed and animal themed, and best of all, available in 20 different colors. Because nothing says "fun adult" like a shower embellished with a dragon's head. Zooheads, a spinoff of 3D-printing company Voodoo Manufacturing, is kicking off its launch and website with a total of 11 showerhead options, which are available in no fewer than 20 different colors. So rest assured that your shower won't look like anyone else's — after all, not all that many people have pink dolphins in their bathrooms. To some extent, you can even claim that your showerhead is custom made. Zooheads is committed to selling and manufacturing showerheads on an on-demand basis without inventory. That means that the company won't create your eagle showerhead in light blue until you placed an order for that particular product. But don't worry — this doesn't mean that you will be waiting for months to add some pizazz to your shower. Rather, Zooheads says that its average showerhead takes about eight hours to print and will ship within two days. "The idea [for Zooheads] originated when I created a now-famous T-rex skull shower head," Jonathan Schwartz, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Voodoo Manufacturing, said in a statement. "In 2014, I designed this showerhead and posted it to the Thingiverse, the popular 3D-printing file sharing site. Quickly after posting the design, it went viral, so we thought, why not make this a business? We're super stoked to make cool showerheads and look forward to creating new lines around pop-culture!" All of the new products are priced at $30 and include free shipping. Currently available options include a T-rex skull, elephant, dolphin, alligator, dragon, dragon skull, lion, gorilla, eagle, and shark. Color variants, on the other hand, include white, black, grey, silver, light blue, blue, navy blue, pink, red, orange, neon orange, light orange, hazel, gold, lime green, green, neon green, and — why not — glow in the dark. But don't think that the company is just stopping at animals. After this initial launch, Zooheads is dedicated to adding "new themed lines" to its website.
