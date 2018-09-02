Digital Trends
Laptop Reviews

Acer Predator Helios 500 review

The Helios 500 is the overclockable, high-performance machine gamers deserve

1 of 18
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review
Acer Predator Helios 500 review
Acer Predator Helios 500 review
Acer Predator Helios 500 review
Acer Predator Helios 500 review
Acer Predator Helios 500 review
Acer Predator Helios 500 review
Acer Predator Helios 500 review
Acer Predator Helios 500 review
Acer Predator Helios 500 review
Acer Predator Helios 500 review
Acer Predator Helios 500 review
Acer Predator Helios 500 review
Acer Predator Helios 500 review
Acer Predator Helios 500 review
Acer Predator Helios 500 review
Acer Predator Helios 500 review
Acer Predator Helios 500 review
DT Recommended Product
The Predator Helios 500 is an unapologetic gaming laptop, and it’s great.
The Predator Helios 500 is an unapologetic gaming laptop, and it’s great.
The Predator Helios 500 is an unapologetic gaming laptop, and it’s great.

Highs

  • Excellent gaming performance
  • Durable design with access to upgrades
  • Great keyboard
  • G-Sync, 144Hz display
  • Two-year warranty

Lows

  • Not individually-backlit keys
  • Limited battery life
  • Hefty design looks a bit outdated

DT Editors' Rating

8.0
DT Recommended Product
Scores Explained
Luke Larsen
By
Research Center: Acer Predator Helios 500

Many of today’s popular gaming laptops, like the Razer Blade, seem almost ashamed of their heritage. Yea, they can game, but they seek to blend in with a sleek, elegant exterior and thin profile. Acer’s Predator Helios 500, though, lets its freak flag fly. It’s unapologetic as a gaming laptop, both in look and capabilities.

Acer knows its target audience and offers two configurations of this 17-inch behemoth, starting at the $2,000 base model. Our $2,500 review unit came with an Intel Core i9-8950HK processor, a GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. If you can’t spend that much, the Helios 300 has a GTX 1060 and starts at just $1,500.

Whatever configuration you opt for, Acer has brought together the right ingredients to cook a meaty gut-bomb of a gaming feast.

For the unapologetic gamer

High-end gaming hardware has trended towards subtle designs as of late, but not everyone wants or needs a sleek, nondescript laptop to play games. Some gamers want a laptop that screams its gaming credentials. Others are fine paying less for a thicker, larger laptop with equivalent (or better performance). Whatever the reason, Predator Helios 500 is certainly cut from a different cloth than many of its peers.

This 17-inch laptop has the angular panels, flashing lights, and layers of chrome we’ve come to expect of the Predator brand. It takes a careful eye to distinguish the Helios 500 from the likes of the Predator 17, 17X and Helios 300. There are a couple of small differences between the models, but the key to decoding Acer’s messy glut of brands and names is to know that the Helios laptops are the only models which have been updated in 2018 so far.

That said, we like the admittedly small changes Acer has made for the Helios 500. The red LEDs have been replaced by blue, and silver has been (almost) completely removed from the chassis. Would we prefer a less ostentatious logo, smaller bezels, and sleeker panels? Definitely. The Predator Helios 500 isn’t a looker. Still, for those who want a in-your-face gaming laptop, the Helios 500 fits the bill.

The Helios 500 is not a thin or light laptop, and it doesn’t pretend to be.

Similarly, the Helios 500 doesn’t pretend to be thin or light in any sense of the word. Weighing in at 8.8 pounds, don’t expect to throw this in your backpack and not notice. Compared to the competition though, it’s actually a bit lighter than the Alienware 17, the king of bulk.

The Helios 500 measures in at 1.5 inches tall with the lid closed, which is thicker than two Razer Blades stacked up. In other words, the Helios 500 is not portable in the slightest, so look elsewhere if portability is a deciding factor for you. The good news is that if you do need to lug it around, you can pretty much guarantee it’ll handle the transportation thanks to its bulky chassis. We did notice some flex in bend in the lid, but everything is as sturdy as a $2,500 laptop should be.

Acer Predator Helios 500 review
Riley Young/Digital Trends

Acer has smartly moved some of the video output ports, like HDMI and DisplayPort, making them both easier to find and out of the way. On the sides, the Helios 500 has a standard array of three USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and an ethernet jack. It’s all the connections a gamer would ever need, complete with options for futureproofing accessories and powering external GPUs through Thunderbolt 3.

Ready to mash some keys? This is the keyboard for you

Predator’s unchanged design over the years means the good parts have hung around as well — and the keyboard is one of those. The keyboard provides decent travel for fast typing, and the layout is comfortable. Quick controls are hidden in the function row that gamers will appreciate, such as on/off toggles for Wi-Fi, the screen, and touchpad. You also get six programmable buttons above the function row that open up PredatorSense, Acer’s proprietary thermal control software, by default.

Animations and response times feel incredibly smooth.

The keyboard is backlit with RGB lighting, though it’s lit in zones rather than individual keys, like on the Razer Blade. In addition, Acer still hasn’t included multiple levels of brightness for the backlighting. It’s on or off. That’ll be an annoyance for gamers who play in the dark and need to see their keys without being blinded.

Under the keyboard you’ll find a high-quality touchpad that’s good enough for general use (gamers generally don’t use touchpads in games). It’s made of glass, though tracking isn’t as smooth as many other laptops. We also found the tap-to-click functionality to be overly sensitive, resulting in skips down the page while scrolling or accidentally dragging browser tabs. Fortunately, it uses Windows Precision drivers, so two-finger scrolling and four-finger swiping worked as expected.

Lightning fast refresh rates

The Predator Helios 500’s display puts it ahead of laptops like the Alienware 17 R5, which lacks the contrast and color accuracy of the Helios 500 has. The inky blacks of the Predator’s display make the bright colors of a game like Fortnite pop.

The Helios 500 has a 144Hz display, which means it can display framerates of up to 144 frames per second. A game like Fortnite, which the Helios 500 can play at up to 144 FPS, will look ludicrously fluid. The animations and response times feel so smooth you’ll swear you’ve become more skilled. This isn’t the only gaming laptop with a 144Hz display, but it surpasses the Alienware 17 R5’s 120Hz refresh rate. Throw in G-Sync to keep those frames free of tearing or stutter, and you have a display that does everything gamers ask.

A six-core speedster

You may have read controversies involving Core i9s in MacBooks, but rest assured the ultra-fast, six-core processor was made for laptops like the Helios 500. These are the fastest processors we’ve tested in a laptop, and that’s not wasted on the Helios 500. Geekbench scores are off the chart compared to Core i7-powered gaming laptops like the Razer Blade or Digital Storm Equinox. The same is true in more practical testing such as 4K video encoding. This Acer zips through any task you throw at it.

Fortunately, Acer bundles that with some equally fast and plentiful storage. There are two configuration options available. You can buy a SATA HDD with either one or two terabytes of space, paired with either 256GB or 512GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage. Both the RAM and storage are accessible and expandable, ensuring you can upgrade this machine down the road.

More graphics power than you probably need

The Helios 500 comes with an overclockable Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, a powerful and smooth graphics card. It’s plenty enough to handle the 1080p display and spits out beautifully smooth gameplay. Unfortunately, the Helios 500 doesn’t offer an optional GTX 1080. You’ll have to opt for last year’s Predator 17X if you want that. Still, in our testing, there weren’t many cases where we felt limited by the 1070. That’s thanks to the laptop’s advanced thermal system, which includes five heatpipes and some large fans.

Its advantage is demonstrated in our 3DMark benchmarking, where it scored 10 percent higher than the Razer Blade or Digital Storm Equinox (both of which use the Max-Q version of the same GTX 1070).

The Helios 500 shines in 1080p gaming, making the most of its components. The Helios 500 even matched the Alienware 17 R5’s framerates across the board, despite its lesser graphics card. With settings maxed, the Helios 500 earned 139 frames per second (FPS) in Battlefield 1, making great use of the high-refresh display. Civilization VI and Deux Ex: Mankind Divided didn’t run quite as well, but still looked and played beautifully on the Helios 500.

You won’t want to leave home without the power adapter.

The only situation where you may want to splurge for a gaming laptop with the GTX 1080 is if you’re hooking it up to a high-resolution monitor. The games we tested look great at 1440p, but it’s here where the Alienware 17 R5 and Razer Blade Pro start to take a noticeable lead in framerates

High resolution gaming isn’t out of the question, however. If you want to plug into a 4K monitor, you’ll see respectable framerates in Fortnite or Battlefield 1 — and wow, do those visuals come alive. With settings maxed, the games were playable at around 30 FPS. Even 60 FPS is possible if you’re willing to play with detail settings a few notches below the maximum.

Battery life

The Helios 500 doesn’t make any strides in battery life. As with most gaming laptops, let alone 17-inchers, you won’t want to leave home without the power adapter.

In our testing, the Helios 500 lasted just under five and a half hours in video playback and two hours and eleven minutes in web browsing. That’s like other gaming laptops, unless you’re comparing it to the Razer Blade, which proved much better. Part of the problem is no doubt the inclusion of G-Sync, which fixes screen tearing, but prevents the laptop from switching GPUs to save battery.

Our Take

The Predator Helios 500 is a compelling mid-range gaming laptop that delivers fast framerates to justify the high-refresh display. Though it’s not the most extravagant, and certainly not the most portable, the Predator Helios 500 sits at fantastic balance of value and performance. It’s the 17-inch gaming laptop to beat.

Is there a better alternative?

The best alternative we’ve tested is the Alienware 17 R5. Both are top-of-the-line gaming laptops, but unless you plan on gaming in 1440p or 4K, the Predator Helios 500 offers a better value and a higher-refresh screen.

Acer Predator Helios 500 Compared To
dell xps 15 9570 prod
Dell XPS 15 9570
alienware 17 r5
Alienware 17 R5
razer stealth blade 2018 razerblade2018prdthmb
Razer Blade Stealth (2018)
acer predator helios 300
Acer Predator Helios 300
alienware 15 r3 2017 product
Alienware 15 R3 (2017)
asus rog g752vs xb78k product
Asus ROG G752VS-XB78K
acer predator 17 x product
Acer Predator 17 X GX-791-73FH
asus rog g751jy dh71 press image
Asus ROG G751JY-DH71
origin eon 17s 2014 review pc eos 17 s and 15 get the amd radeon hd 6990m 2
Origin EON 17-S (2014)
msi gx70 review 3be press image
MSI GX70
Asus G750JX-DB71
Samsung Series 7 Gamer review laptop
Samsung Series 7 Gamer 700G7A
Alienware M17x R4
Maingear eX-L 17
Maingear eX-L 17
Alienware Area-51 m9750

If you’re looking to spend a bit less money but like the vibe of Predator, Acer also offers a 17-inch Helios 300, which features a GTX 1060 and starts at $1,500. Dell also has a 17-inch version of the affordable G3 Gaming Laptop, which uses the same six-core processor, along with a GTX 1060.

How long will it last?

Despite the upcoming release of Nvidia’s new RTX 2000 GPUs, the mobile versions haven’t yet been announced. Even if they were, the components in the Predator Helios 500 should last you many years in gameplay, given how long it will take for developers to begin utilizing the new tech. The same can’t be said about the thick bezels and slightly outdated design, but that won’t have a tangible effect on longevity.

Fortunately, Acer provides a two-year parts and labor warranty for its Predator laptops. This is a huge bonus given that one-year warranties have become the norm for laptops.

Should you buy it?

Yes. If you want a gaming laptop that makes fantastic use of its components, the Predator Helios 500 is a great choice.

Samsung Odyssey review
Computing

Acer OJO 500 Windows Mixed Reality headset lets you straddle real, virtual worlds

Acer launched the OJO 500 as its newest Windows Mixed Reality headset at IFA. The OJO 500's unique sound pipe helps you stay aware of sounds in your physical surroundings even as you journey into the virtual world.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
acer helios predator 500 hands on review hero
Computing

We compare two of the most powerful gaming laptops to see which is best

In the battle for one of the best gaming laptops around, we pitted the Predator Helios 500 vs. Alienware 17 R5 and compared therm on performance, battery life, and overall design, to see which comes out on top.
Posted By Jon Martindale
nvidia rtx 2000 series exlained graphics cards
Computing

The Nvidia vs. AMD battle has only gotten more interesting in 2018

Following the debut of Nvidia's RTX-series graphics cards, the landscape of green and red teams has changed once again. How do the two camps measure up now that the new top-tier cards are set for release?
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Computing

Download music from YouTube in seconds with these great tools

Ripping audio from YouTube has never been easier, but with so many tools out there, which is the best? In this guide, we teach you how to download music from YouTube with a couple different tools -- just proceed with caution.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Microsoft Surface Go Review
Computing

Microsoft confirms Redstone 5 as Windows 10 October 2018 Update

Microsoft confirmed during the IFA 2018 show that the next major update to Windows 10 will officially be called Windows 10 October 2018 Update. Internally dubbed as Redstone 5, the upcoming update will bring a new set of features.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
hail your mechanical overlord why keyboards arent just for geeks anymore keyboard mem 4
Computing

Go clickity-clack with the best mechanical keyboards money can buy

Monoblock switches and printable membranes are all the rage in today's keyboard market, but they lack the satisfaction of old-school keys. Here are five best mechanical keyboards that can be used for work or play.
Posted By Jon Martindale
trashed 25 google pixelbook prod
Product Review

With other premium Chromebooks coming, is the $750 Pixelbook still the best?

Do you want the best Chromebook money can buy? Our Google Pixelbook review examines the operating system’s new flagship, which includes 2-in-1 versatility, an active stylus, and Google Assistant.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
msi new laptop for content creators geforce graphics p65
Computing

MSI targets pros with a thin and light laptop packed with GeForce Max-Q graphics

MSI introduced the P65 notebook during the IFA 2018 convention. Targeting content creators and professionals, it will arrive in two flavors: A White Limited Edition model and a Silver Edition version.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Google Headquarters
Computing

Secret deal with MasterCard let Google track what you buy

Google may have inked a deal with MasterCard that raises some eyebrows when it comes to privacy. If you click on an ad, Google will be able to track you to see if you later decide to make the purchase in a retail store.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
apple ios developer academy logo
Computing

Apple reportedly hiring augmented reality team to work on Maps app

Apple Maps has been rumored to be getting a complete overhaul, and it looks like the redesign may also include an augmented reality experience. If true, Apple may be looking to extend its AR investment beyond Animoji and Memoji.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Apple MacBook-review-hero1
Computing

Lost without Print Screen? Here's a few ways to take a screenshot on your Mac

Whether you prefer to use keyboard shortcuts or applications such as Grab and Preview, this guide will teach you how to take a screenshot on a Mac. Once you know how, you'll be able to capture images within seconds.
Posted By Jon Martindale
ifa 2017 front entrance
Computing

Best of IFA 2018 Award Winners

Maybe you’ve heard of IFA, the biggest technology show in Europe. Maybe you haven’t. It really doesn’t matter, because all anyone really wants to see are the hottest new gadgets, and IFA 2018 delivered them in spades. From…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

Save hundreds with the best MacBook deals for September 2018

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to place…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff