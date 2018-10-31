Digital Trends
Media Streamer Reviews

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

With Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K, Alexa is in charge but not a control freak

1 of 13
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K Review
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
DT Recommended Product
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K offers killer features at a great price.
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K offers killer features at a great price.
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K offers killer features at a great price.

Highs

  • Speedy operation
  • HDR10 and Dolby Vision support
  • Top-notch voice control
  • Basic TV controls on remote
  • Alexa keeps getting better

Lows

  • Somewhat awkward design
  • Voice search still needs work
  • System has a few kinks to work out

DT Editors' Rating

7.0
DT Recommended Product
Scores Explained
Ryan Waniata
By

While set-top boxes aren’t going away anytime soon, streaming sticks (aka dongles) increasingly offer some of the best value — and performance — in streaming land. Case in point: Roku’s fabulous Streaming Stick+ (now just $60) is easily one of our favorite streamers available right now, packing 4K HDR, a speedy processor, and a handy, point-anywhere remote, all running on Roku’s intuitive, easy-peasy operating system.

Not to be outdone, Amazon has released its own loaded streaming stick for 2018, the new Fire TV Stick 4K. While the name may not be inspired, the latest Fire TV product promises to do virtually everything the Streaming Stick+ can while adding Alexa voice integration and even Dolby Vision HDR, all for just $50. While there were a few hiccups along the way, Amazon’s latest streaming stick offers impressive value — especially if Alexa is your jam.

Out of the box

Right off the bat, you’ll notice the Fire TV Stick 4K is chunky – big enough that it blocked other HDMI ports when we plugged it into a TCL 6-series, a Sony X900F, and a Samsung Q7F. What’s more, a side-mounted micro-USB power port makes for yet another blocking obstacle.

Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

You won’t have to worry about the fit if you use an HDMI extender, one of which is thankfully included in the package and even provides improved Wi-Fi reception, according to Amazon. Still, it makes us wonder why Amazon even designs its cheapest streamer as a stick at all if it’s destined to become a de facto dongle, hanging even more awkwardly than last year’s Fire TV.

Along with the extender, accessories include a USB power cable and wall adapter for versatile power connection, a new and improved Alexa voice remote, complete with a volume rocker and power key for basic TV control, and batteries for said remote.

Setup

Setting up the Fire TV Stick 4K is a relatively simple affair, though we did run into a few hiccups on the software side. After plugging the stick in (with extender, of course), the system walks you speedily through system setup, including quickly connecting the remote to both the Fire TV device and our TV.

Support for multiple HDR formats should future proof it quite nicely.

The system immediately required a software update (not unexpected for a brand-new device sent to us for review ahead of formal launch) which took about five minutes, and — after quickly connecting our Amazon account — we had some issues getting apps to download or open. The Netflix app simply wouldn’t open at all. We chalked the issue up to our occasionally squirrelly office router, but it wasn’t the only place we ran into some network trouble (more on that below). After backing out of the Netflix app and re-engaging, we got it working and all other apps followed suit.

One major setting change you’ll want to make right away is the Fire TV Stick’s high dynamic range (HDR) setting. We love the fact that the device offers support for multiple HDR formats, including both HDR10 and Dolby Vision for enhanced contrast and color performance with supported content. However, an odd default setting created major picture problems within some HD content for us, specifically with Netflix videos. Colors were sapped and playback dim, as the system tried to initiate HDR contrast and color parameters over SDR video.

To fix the issue, you’ll need to dig into the video settings: Go into Settings>Display & Sounds>Display, then scroll down to Dynamic Range Settings and switch from Always HDR to Adaptive. This should allow all HDR content and SDR content to display correctly. Why Amazon chose Always HDR as the default is beyond us, but we were glad to find a fix. The device froze for us occasionally when changing settings, but you should only need to do this once.

Interface and remote

We’ve made no bones about the fact that we prefer Roku’s agnostic interface approach to those of Amazon and Apple, which tend to push their own content first. In the Fire TV Stick 4K’s case, the home screen will likely bombard you with ads for Amazon originals like The Romanoffs and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel each time you hit the home screen. Then again, the former looks intriguing and the latter is excellent.

Quickly controlling video via voice control is extremely handy.

Otherwise, it’s simple and speedy to load up all the streaming apps you want — apart from native YouTube thanks to Amazon and Google’s feud, but there’s an easy browser workaround included.

Like Roku’s mobile app, the available Fire TV Remote app for iOS and Android serves up helpful features, including digital remote keys and a digital keyboard so you don’t have to hunt and peck when signing into apps. One miss here is the lack of a headphone feature within the app for private listening from your phone, one of the Roku apps best features. That said, it could prove to be a pretty simple remedy via update if Amazon decides to add the feature later.

Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

The navigation bar at the top makes it simple to choose your favorites or drop into the settings to manage apps, control audio and video parameters, and other preferences, with handy icons to help you find your query.

The new remote sports all the command keys you’d expect for basic navigation, including the Fire TV’s signature navigation dial and home keys. As mentioned above, you’ll also find a power key for your TV and a volume rocker for audio control over TVs as well as some audio systems like soundbars and A/V receivers. There’s even a little LED on the top next to the microphone key when engaging voice commands.

Alexa on command

Speaking of voice commands, alongside The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon (of course) serves up the fantastic Miss Alexa, who now packs new and improved controls, such as the ability to switch HDMI inputs on some TVs, and even control playback within multiple apps, including Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Showtime, and others — something Roku can’t do without the aid of a Google Assistant device. The stick is not on par with the Fire TV Cube, which can control your entire home theater, but it’s pretty impressive.

If you’re invested in the Alexa ecosystem, things get even more convenient

You can use Alexa for play/pause, but more useful commands include functions like “fast forward 3 minutes” or “rewind 30 seconds,” so you can easily navigate video within your favorite apps. If you’re invested in the Alexa ecosystem, things get even more convenient, as you can perform these functions hands-free with other Alexa devices like the Echo and Echo Dot.

Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K Compared To
roku premiere 3921rw 2018 press
Roku Premiere+ (3921)
google chromecast 3rd generation gen 2018 press
Google Chromecast (3rd generation)
amazon fire tv cube cuve press
Amazon Fire TV Cube
amazon fire tv review 3rd generation 2017 press
Amazon Fire TV review (3rd…
google chromecast ultra productthumb
Google Chromecast Ultra
apple tv 2015 4th generation
Apple TV (2015)
4setv
4SeTV
slimport nano console press image
SlimPort Nano-Console
google chromecast 2015
Google Chromecast (2015)
amazon fire tv stick press
Amazon Fire TV Stick
google nexus player asus press image
Google Nexus Player by Asus
panasonic bdt360
Panasonic BDT360
kaleidescape cinema one review press image
Kaleidescape Cinema One
Roku 2 XS
Pioneer Elite N-50

Voice search is quite speedy and, unlike earlier Amazon devices, it often serves up content from your signed-in subscriptions before offering it for sale. One thing voice search doesn’t do so well is performing broader content searches. For instance, a search for “Comedy Movies” brings up titles that may not be either, including Big Mouth (TV show), Shameless (TV show, Drama), Big Bang Theory (TV show), Big Bang Theory Holiday Collection (again?), and This is Us. Roku isn’t perfect, mind you, but it at least knows a drama from a comedy (mostly), and more importantly, a movie from a TV show.

That said, the ability to quickly navigate within a show or movie is extremely helpful, not to mention having access to Alexa’s other smart-home talents.

Performance

We’re not sure if our model was just suffering from first week jitters, but the Fire TV Stick 4K arrived with a few more bugs in the system than we expected from a major player like Amazon. Along with the Netflix SDR issue (which came with a fix, granted, but is still a bit of a pain), the device’s Hulu app arrived with a major audio sync issue which rendered it essentially unusable.

Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

We reached out to our Amazon rep for a fix, who told us it was an issue on Hulu’s side, and after a few days we were able to reload the app and the issues were eliminated. The device also froze up on our home network while watching Thursday Night Football, telling us our network was too slow. Somewhat ironically, the Roku app worked just fine to finish the game, and a speed test told us we had 31 Mbps. Again, we found an easy fix, this time by unplugging the device and plugging it back in.

Those initial hiccups aside, most of our time with the Fire TV Stick 4K was time well spent. We absolutely love the sheer level of control the device offers, pairing the point-anywhere remote with TV controls, Alexa, and Amazon-enabled speakers, along with more in-app navigation functions than any stick we’ve reviewed yet, it’s the easiest way we know of to command your system at its price point.

Amazon claims the stick’s new 1.7GHz processor is 80 percent faster than its predecessor, and it does offer impressively speedy navigation, though load times will, of course, vary by network speed and connection.

Once we got everything working properly, we were equally impressed with the picture and sound quality. The device’s support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10+ should future proof it quite nicely, and on the audio side, Dolby Atmos support essentially adds up to the best available sound and picture you can get in a stick. Not bad for 50 bones.

Our Take

Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick is loaded to the gills with features, and apart from a few initial hiccups in operation, it offers among the best value for your money — especially if you’re partial to Amazon’s handy Alexa ecosystem.

Is there a better alternative?

After just over a week with the Fire TV Stick 4K, we still prefer the Roku $60 Streaming Stick+, as well as the comparably priced Premiere+, which both offer a more intuitive interface and smoother operation.

That said, if you’re dead set on Dolby Vision (meaning you’ve got a Dolby Vision-capable TV), and/or Alexa voice control, the Fire TV Stick 4K could be a better fit. If you’ve got a ton of devices to control, the pricier Fire TV Cube is another fantastic option, offering all the control and features of the Fire stick, and more.

How long will it last?

With regular updates, multiple HDR formats, and Dolby Atmos support, the Fire TV Stick 4K is poised to last long into the future.

Should you buy it?

Yes, especially if you’re down with Alexa. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is loaded with features, and apart from a few bugs to work out, it stands as one of the best streaming devices you can get for your money.

Nvidia Shield 16gb Android TV
Home Theater

Nvidia’s Shield TV gets Alexa support and Dolby Atmos for Amazon Prime Video

If you’re the owner of Nvidia’s Shield TV, it’s about to get even smarter as the company has announced that the device can now work with Amazon Echo devices to bring the power of Alexa to your entertainment experience.
Posted By Kris Wouk
best streaming TV service
Home Theater

Cutting the cord? Let us help you find the best service for live TV streaming

There's a long list of live TV streaming services available to help you cut the cord and replace your traditional TV subscription. Each is different in important ways, and this guide will help you find the best one for you.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

From the Roku Ultra to the Fire TV Cube, these are the best streaming devices

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s more difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Parker Hall
Philo TV screenshot
Home Theater

Don't need sports or local channels? Philo can save you some dough

Philo is a super-affordable live TV streaming service, with an impressive channel list and feature set. With more hardware support and greatly improved TV Everywhere features, the service is now even easier to recommend.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Samsung 2018 Q9F
Home Theater

QLED and OLED may have similar names, but they're totally different technologies

The names may look almost identical, but OLED and QLED are two entirely different beasts. In our QLED vs. OLED battle, we dissect the differences between these dueling TV technologies, and help determine which might be best for you.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Caleb Denison
Home Theater

What are HDMI ARC and eARC? Here’s how they can simplify your home theater

HDMI ARC is one of the coolest TV features at your disposal. But if you're like most folks, you have no idea how it works, if you even know what it is at all. Here's our primer on HDMI ARC and how it can make your life easier.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Ryan Waniata
Apple AirPods review
Home Theater

The Apple AirPods 2 needed to come out today. Here are four reasons why

Apple announced numerous new products at its October 30 event, a lineup that included a new iPad Pro, a MacBook Air, as well as a new Mac Mini. Here are four reasons we wish a new set of AirPods were on that list.
Posted By Parker Hall
apple event poll september 2017 topics feature
Apple

Apple October 2018 Event Coverage

We've seen three new iPhones and an Apple Watch from Apple this year, but the company has one more event left before 2018 comes to a close. On October 30 in Brooklyn, New York City, Apple will take the wraps off new devices, heavily rumored…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Sonos One review front center
Home Theater

These top-line smart speakers conduct the most sophisticated symphony: Your life

Stuck talking to yourself? Get an A.I. assistant to keep you company! Whether you put your stock in Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri, we've picked out the best smart speaker for any smart home ecosystem.
Posted By Parker Hall
best headphones sony mdr-1000x feature
Home Theater

Throw away those EarPods -- we dug up the best headphones in every style

Trolling the internet for hours to find headphones is no way to live. Instead, leverage our expertise and experience to find the best headphones for you. Here are our 10 favorites.
Posted By Parker Hall
audio technica m50xbt headphones news front
Home Theater

Update gives Audio Technica’s iconic M50 headphones Bluetooth, 40 hours of battery

Audio-Technica has launched the ATH-M50xBT headphones, reviving the iconic M50 studio headphones that have a dedicated worldwide fanbase, by adding Bluetooth wireless technology and longer battery life.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Sony UBP-X800 review
Product Review

Sony’s UBP-X800 UHD Blu-ray player offers beautiful sights and astonishing sound

With gorgeous 4K HDR picture and high-end audio decoding that includes support for both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, Sony’s UBP-X800 is the best Ultra HD Blu-ray player on the market right now, and it’s more affordable than you might think.
Posted By Parker Hall
kung fury movie
Movies & TV

Save a few bucks with the best free feature-length movies on YouTube

Bank account emptier than you thought? Check out our curated list of the best full-length movies on YouTube to find feature-length flicks that are free, legally uploaded, and actually worth watching.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Netflix Expansion
Home Theater

Here’s why you’re not getting Netflix in HD or 4K, and how to fix it

Are you having trouble watching your favorite movies or TV shows on Netflix in HD or 4K? We explain why loading takes so long, why the picture quality fluctuates, and what you can do about it.
Posted By Kris Wouk