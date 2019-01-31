Digital Trends
Mobile

In 2018, smartphone sales stopped growing annually for the first time

Andy Boxall
By
best smartphone camera of 2018 shootout
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

In 2018, smartphone sales numbers stopped growing, according to two data analysis companies, Strategy Analytics and Counterpoint Research. Strategy Analytics executive director Neil Mawston wrote in his guide to the latest figures that it’s the, “first time ever in history the global smartphone market has declined on a full year basis. It is a landmark event.”

What does this mean? First, its not like only a dozen phones were sold last year. Manufacturers still managed to shift 376 million devices in the final three months alone, bringing the yearly total to 1.43 billion. No fire sale was needed to keep the big-name companies afloat, in other words. However, this was a five-percent drop over the 1.51 billion sold in 2017, and when you’re talking about billions of phones, a five-percent drop is relatively substantial.

Samsung and Apple sold fewer phones in 2018 than they did in 2017, according to Strategy Analytics figures. Samsung fell from 317.5 million in 2017 to 291.3 million in 2018, while Apple sold 206.3 million in 2018 compared to the 215.8 million it did the year before. This trend wasn’t seen everywhere, and both Huawei and Xiaomi — third and fourth in shipment marketshare — both sold more phones in 2018 than in 2017.

Why, and what will 2019 bring?

Huawei apparently grew by 35-percent in 2018, selling 205.8 million phones, putting it right behind Apple. Strategy Analytics director Woody Oh expects Huawei to overtake Apple at the end of 2019, saying the Chinese brand is, “massively outgrowing the iPhone.” Xiaomi went from 91 million phones sold in 2017 to 119 million in 2018; but it’s warned the company may face a hard 2019 due to a large inventory and strong competition based on price from its rivals.

Why has this happened? Linda Sui, another Strategy Analytics director, says the decline in sales over the past five quarters is to due to economics and price, and, “longer replacement rates and a lack of wow models.” Associate Director Tarun Pathak at Counterpoint Research, which puts the global sales drop at 4-percent, says in 2019 we should look out for, “devices with innovative designs and specifications such as 5G, foldable displays, punch-hole cameras, and full-screen in-display fingerprint sensors to lure consumers to upgrade.”

The industry’s top trade show, Mobile World Congress, takes place at the end of February, and both 5G and folding smartphones are expected to be big news throughout.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung foldable phone: Everything we know so far
Up Next

Here's everything we know about the 2019 iPhone
bezel less folding smartphones terrible typing experience huawei mate 20 pro feat
Mobile

Bezel-less phones are terrible for typing on, and it’s only going to get worse

Bezel-less smartphone screens look great, and foldable smartphones are an exciting part of the mobile future; but we don't like where the typing experience is heading because of these two trends.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Sunrise Gold
Mobile

Stakes are high for Samsung, as it promises new phones will meet expectations

The head of Samsung's mobile division has spoken out about the forthcoming launch of the Galaxy S10 and potential folding smartphone reveal, saying the new devices will meet our expectations.
Posted By Andy Boxall
samsung galaxy m news 1
Mobile

Samsung's first phones with an Infinity-V display are finally here

Samsung is finally releasing phones with its new Infinity-V display. The company has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones, which boast edge-to-edge displays with an Infinity-V cutout, plus decent specs at an affordable…
Posted By Christian de Looper
huawei balong 5000 5g folding smartphone news chip
Mobile

Huawei to show folding smartphone powered by its new 5G chip at MWC

Huawei has announced the world's first single-chip, multi-mode 5G modem, and confirmed it will feature inside a folding smartphone that's to be announced at Mobile World Congress at the end of February.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Microsoft Your Phone app
Mobile

How to use Your Phone app to transfer photos, send texts from your Android device

If you're looking for an easy way to transfer photos from your Android phone to your Windows PC, or you want to be able to receive and send text messages on your laptop, then Microsoft's Your Phone app could be just what you need.
Posted By Simon Hill
Wearables

The Michael Kors Access Runway watch is now available in a range of new colors

Michael Kors has brought back the Access Runway name it last used in 2016, and this time attached it to a Wear OS smartwatch, complete with new tech, and a cool way of customizing the watch face, too.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Andy Boxall
how do we stop texting and driving feat getty
Mobile

It’s risky to text and drive, but how can you break the habit? We ask the experts

The number of crashes involving distracted drivers is growing and our smartphones have to take a large chunk of the blame. People know it’s wrong, yet texting and driving remains alarmingly common. How do we stop it?
Posted By Simon Hill
Amazfit Bit Smartwatch
Deals

This discounted smartwatch is a cheap Apple Watch or Fitbit Versa alternative

The Amazfit Bip isn't an Apple Watch or Fitbit Versa, but at the discounted price of $67, it's a very affordable alternative packed with useful features. With built-in GPS and 30-day battery life, this cheap smartwatch is a great option to…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
iphone xs
Mobile

Apple boss hints at lower iPhone prices to fight falling sales

Apple boss Tim Cook said the company could lower iPhone prices in some markets in a bid to boost sales. The news comes as Apple released data on Tuesday, January 29 showing a rare year-on-year decline in iPhone revenue.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
reasons to install ios 12 group facetime 2
Mobile

FaceTime bug: A teen and his mom spent a week trying to warn Apple

News of a FaceTime bug that let iPhone users eavesdrop on the person they were calling went viral on Tuesday. It now appears that a teen and his mom tried to warn Apple about the flaw multiple times, but without success. 
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Oppo UK launch
Mobile

Stealth cameras and super-fast charging excite at Oppo’s big U.K. launch

You may not have heard of them, but Oppo has launched in the U.K., and it's bringing three phones with it -- the RX17 Pro, the RX17 Neo, and the space-age Find X. It also struck a deal with CarPhone Warehouse, allowing in-store sales.
Posted By Andy Boxall
samsung galaxy note 9 news silver 3
Mobile

Samsung’s new big-but-small chip could mean the end of the mobile MicroSD card

Samsung has developed a new 1TB memory chip for smartphones, doubling the largest amount available today, and says it's ready for production to start. However, don't expect the resulting phones to be cheap.
Posted By Andy Boxall
land rover explore map offset
Mobile

Brace for impact: The best rugged phones can endure anything you throw at them

Sometimes a case isn’t enough for people who need to protect their phone from rain, dust, and the occasional fall. Fortunately, the best rugged phones can handle anything you throw their way. Check out our top picks here.
Posted By Mark Jansen
meizu zero news 4
Mobile

The hole-less Meizu Zero smartphone launches on Indiegogo for $1,299

The Meizu Zero has cut as many holes as possible to create an almost completely seamless device. There's no speaker, no headphone jack, not even a charging port. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Mark Jansen