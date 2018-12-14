Digital Trends
Mobile

Quirky smartphone accessories you never knew you needed

Steven Winkelman
By

Wireless charging pads and battery packs are great, but there’s a whole world of offbeat smartphone accessories waiting to be discovered, and many of them are incredibly handy. From grips to UV sanitizers, here are a few of our favorite quirky smartphone accessories.

Grabtab by Speck ($11)

Speck Grabtab

We absolutely love phone grips. They’re among the least expensive and most versatile accessories you can buy. Whether you’re a prolific selfie-taker or simply love having a stand for your smartphone, a phone grip is a great idea.

So what makes the Grabtab by Speck a great choice? Well, we like it because it’s one of the only grips that’s thin enough to let you use Qi wireless charging. And Grabtab’s unique design also offers a little more support than the typical knob-type grips.

At $11, Grabtab is priced competitively with other phone grips on the market. Right now Speck offers close to a dozen different color and design options for the Grabtab on its website, but we expect to see more options coming in the near future.

Buy it now from:
Speck

Beddi 2 ($100)

Beddi 2 alarm clock

For the most part, alarm clocks seem like a product of a bygone era. Smartphones can perform most of the same tasks, and take up much less space. But Beddi 2 is a multifunctional smart alarm clock that may make you change your mind.

At first glance, you’d be hard-pressed to notice a difference between Beddi 2 and a traditional alarm clock. But look closer and you’ll find a few. There are several features that make it the ideal charging station for your devices. There are two 3A USB ports for charging on the back of the clock, along with a storage slot on top to store your phone.

One of the “smart” features on the Beddi 2 is its Bluetooth speaker. There’s also an app that allows you to control smart home devices, set alarms, and even call an Uber.

Buy it now from:

Witti

Pitaka Magdock ($80)

quirky smartphone accessories dnjsh0fxoaisx35

If you’re like most people, you probably have multiple gadgets to charge at night. That means your bedside table may be home to a wireless charging pad and a tangle of cables. Pitaka can help you cut the clutter.

The Magdock allows you to charge all your tech in one place, with a single cable. It features a wireless charging pad that can twist to different positions, as well as a station to charge your Apple Watch and a secondary wireless pad for whatever other device may need to be charged.

In addition to being a spectacular charging station, Magdock has a few other tricks up its sleeve. A 7,800 mAh battery is stashed inside the dock, which is more than enough to charge your iPhone XS twice. There’s also a companion app that lets you quickly see the charging status of each device on your Magdock.

Buy it now from:

Pitaka

Phone Soap 3 ($60)

quirky smartphone accessories phonesoap3 wireless video 45

Believe it or not, your smartphone is absolutely disgusting. In fact, researchers at the University of Arizona found that smartphones, that magical device you hold in your hands and up to your face, is 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat.

Luckily, Phone Soap 3 is here to help. In just 10 minutes, Phone Soap can get rid of 99.9 percent of all the germs on your phone. It uses UVC-C light, so you don’t need to worry about using any liquids or chemicals that could damage your phone or its finish.

You can get a single Phone Soap for around $60. The company also offers bundles, allowing you to save a little money if you want to have a Phone Soap at home and at work, or even in multiple rooms.

Buy it now from:

Phone Soap

PopSockets + Otterbox ($55+)

quirky smartphone accessories dsc 1284

In terms of mobile accessories, it’s hard to think of a more perfect pairing than Otterbox and PopSockets. If you’re worried about bulky protective cases, you can put your mind at ease: The Otterbox Symmetry case selection is both stylish and slim, and provides excellent drop protection for your phone. Paired with a fun matching PopSocket, you’ll never have to worry about an accidental drop.

Currently, there are more than a dozen different Otterbox Symmetry cases in the lineup, along with dozens of corresponding PopSockets. For each case, you’ll find at least three different PopSockets that match, and you can purchase each PopSocket individually or in a bundle. If you do choose to purchase multiple PopSockets for your whimsical new case, you won’t need to remove the entire phone grip when you want to change designs, since the top piece can be quickly swapped out.

Buy it now from:

Otterbox

Moshi USB-C Digital Audio Adapter With Charging ($40)

quirky smartphone accessories moshi
The days of smartphones with 3.5 mm headphone jacks are quickly coming to an end. Instead, manufacturers are opting to send dinky USB-C headphones, or pack a USB-C to 3.5 mm adapter in the box with their newest phones.

But what happens if you want to charge your phone while using your headphones? Or maybe you already have an awesome pair of 3.5 mm headphones that you don’t want to give up? High-end accessory manufacturer Moshi has you covered.

The Moshi USB-C Digital Audio Adapter with Charging allows you to simultaneously charge your Android smartphone and listen to music with 3.5 mm headphones.  And while you may have had a mediocre USB-C to 3.5 mm adapters in the past, the Moshi USB-C Digital Audio Adapter with Charging has a built in digital-to-analog converter (DAC), offering stunning hi-fi-quality music.

Buy it now from:

Moshi

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best internet radio stations
Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell smart home devices
Deals

Best deals on home security cameras to save you from package thieves

Home security camera systems can help keep your home and your family safe. Amazon's deals on Blink security cameras and Ring Video Doorbells also help you save money on devices you can access regardless of your current location.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best smartphone stocking stuffers 2018 phone feat
Mobile

The best smartphone stocking stuffers for a very techy Christmas

If you've got a tech-loving smartphone enthusiast to buy for, we can help you out. Here's a selection of top phone accessories that would make amazing stocking stuffers so you can have a very Merry Christmas.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Apple Macbook
Computing

Looking for an Apple MacBook below $900? Woot has you covered

If you're looking for a great deal on an Apple MacBook, then Amazon's Woot may just have what you have been seeking. It has Macbooks available for only $810 with Intel M3 CPUs, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSDs.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Deals

19 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great stocking stuffer ideas), we've rounded up 19 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth…
Posted By Lucas Coll
ecg app apple watch
Wearables

How to use the ECG app, set up irregular rhythm notifications on the Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 4 is the best smartwatch iPhone owners can own, and it just got even better with the addition of the ECG app and ability to identify irregular heart rhythms. Here's how to set it all up.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Apple AirPods review
Home Theater

Common AirPods problems, and how to fix them

Apple’s AirPods are among the best fully wireless earbuds we’ve seen, but they’re not perfect. If you’re having trouble, take a look at our guide to the most common problems and what you can do to fix them.
Posted By Parker Hall
mediatek helio p90 interview chip dark
Mobile

Midrange phones can’t do A.I., but MediaTek’s P90 chip aims to change that

MediaTek has announced the Helio P90 mobile processor, which it says will bring the best A.I. features we see on high-end smartphones, to the mid-range. We spoke to the company about the chip.
Posted By Andy Boxall
LG V40 ThinQ Review
Mobile

The LG V40 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, and Watch W7 are discounted for the holidays

LG announced a series of deals for the holiday season where you can buy the company's two flagship phones, the V40 ThinQ and G7 ThinQ, as well as its latest smartwatch, for between $150 and $200 off, depending on the device.
Posted By Christian de Looper
what is 5g new snapdragon chip with feat
Mobile

5G’s arrival is transforming tech. Here’s everything you need to know to keep up

It has been years in the making, but 5G is finally becoming a reality. While 5G coverage is still extremely limited, expect to see it expand in 2019. Not sure what 5G even is? Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Mobile

Want to watch Netflix in bed or browse the web? We have a tablet for everyone

There’s so much choice when shopping for a new tablet that it can be hard to pick the right one. From iPads to Android, these are our picks for the best tablets you can buy right now whatever your budget.
Posted By Simon Hill
oneplus 6t mclaren edition impressions feat
Mobile

McLaren puts the pedal to the metal in special-edition OnePlus 6T

The OnePlus 6T is yet another flagship killer smartphone, bringing powerful specifications to a much lower price than the competition. Now, OnePlus has teamed up with McLaren for the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
mobile trends google assistant ai
Mobile

G’day, Google: U.S. users can now give Assistant a British or Australian accent

U.S. Google Assistant users can give their Assistant a different voice. Google has updated Assistant with the ability for users to give it either a British or Australian accent, which could make it a little more personal for some.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best internet radio stations two week stream
Music

Tune in to the best internet radio stations for your listening pleasure

Even in the streaming era, radio stations get some of the best exclusives and curate some of the finest handpicked playlists around. Here are the best internet radio stations, for your listening pleasure.
Posted By Parker Hall
Microsoft Andromeda Device
Computing

Microsoft’s latest patent paves the way for Andromeda dual-screen mobile device

The latest patent discovery from Microsoft showcases a new hinge design for quickly opening a dual-screen mobile device with a single hand. Could this be additional proof surrounding the rumors of the company's Project Andromeda device?
Posted By Michael Archambault