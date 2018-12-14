Quirky smartphone accessories you never knew you needed

Share

Wireless charging pads and battery packs are great, but there’s a whole world of offbeat smartphone accessories waiting to be discovered, and many of them are incredibly handy. From grips to UV sanitizers, here are a few of our favorite quirky smartphone accessories.

Grabtab by Speck ($11)

We absolutely love phone grips. They’re among the least expensive and most versatile accessories you can buy. Whether you’re a prolific selfie-taker or simply love having a stand for your smartphone, a phone grip is a great idea.

So what makes the Grabtab by Speck a great choice? Well, we like it because it’s one of the only grips that’s thin enough to let you use Qi wireless charging. And Grabtab’s unique design also offers a little more support than the typical knob-type grips.

At $11, Grabtab is priced competitively with other phone grips on the market. Right now Speck offers close to a dozen different color and design options for the Grabtab on its website, but we expect to see more options coming in the near future.

Buy it now from:

Speck

Beddi 2 ($100)

For the most part, alarm clocks seem like a product of a bygone era. Smartphones can perform most of the same tasks, and take up much less space. But Beddi 2 is a multifunctional smart alarm clock that may make you change your mind.

At first glance, you’d be hard-pressed to notice a difference between Beddi 2 and a traditional alarm clock. But look closer and you’ll find a few. There are several features that make it the ideal charging station for your devices. There are two 3A USB ports for charging on the back of the clock, along with a storage slot on top to store your phone.

One of the “smart” features on the Beddi 2 is its Bluetooth speaker. There’s also an app that allows you to control smart home devices, set alarms, and even call an Uber.

Buy it now from:

Witti

Pitaka Magdock ($80)

If you’re like most people, you probably have multiple gadgets to charge at night. That means your bedside table may be home to a wireless charging pad and a tangle of cables. Pitaka can help you cut the clutter.

The Magdock allows you to charge all your tech in one place, with a single cable. It features a wireless charging pad that can twist to different positions, as well as a station to charge your Apple Watch and a secondary wireless pad for whatever other device may need to be charged.

In addition to being a spectacular charging station, Magdock has a few other tricks up its sleeve. A 7,800 mAh battery is stashed inside the dock, which is more than enough to charge your iPhone XS twice. There’s also a companion app that lets you quickly see the charging status of each device on your Magdock.

Buy it now from:

Pitaka

Phone Soap 3 ($60)

Believe it or not, your smartphone is absolutely disgusting. In fact, researchers at the University of Arizona found that smartphones, that magical device you hold in your hands and up to your face, is 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat.

Luckily, Phone Soap 3 is here to help. In just 10 minutes, Phone Soap can get rid of 99.9 percent of all the germs on your phone. It uses UVC-C light, so you don’t need to worry about using any liquids or chemicals that could damage your phone or its finish.

You can get a single Phone Soap for around $60. The company also offers bundles, allowing you to save a little money if you want to have a Phone Soap at home and at work, or even in multiple rooms.

Buy it now from:

Phone Soap

PopSockets + Otterbox ($55+)

In terms of mobile accessories, it’s hard to think of a more perfect pairing than Otterbox and PopSockets. If you’re worried about bulky protective cases, you can put your mind at ease: The Otterbox Symmetry case selection is both stylish and slim, and provides excellent drop protection for your phone. Paired with a fun matching PopSocket, you’ll never have to worry about an accidental drop.

Currently, there are more than a dozen different Otterbox Symmetry cases in the lineup, along with dozens of corresponding PopSockets. For each case, you’ll find at least three different PopSockets that match, and you can purchase each PopSocket individually or in a bundle. If you do choose to purchase multiple PopSockets for your whimsical new case, you won’t need to remove the entire phone grip when you want to change designs, since the top piece can be quickly swapped out.

Buy it now from:

Otterbox

Moshi USB-C Digital Audio Adapter With Charging ($40)



The days of smartphones with 3.5 mm headphone jacks are quickly coming to an end. Instead, manufacturers are opting to send dinky USB-C headphones, or pack a USB-C to 3.5 mm adapter in the box with their newest phones.

But what happens if you want to charge your phone while using your headphones? Or maybe you already have an awesome pair of 3.5 mm headphones that you don’t want to give up? High-end accessory manufacturer Moshi has you covered.

The Moshi USB-C Digital Audio Adapter with Charging allows you to simultaneously charge your Android smartphone and listen to music with 3.5 mm headphones. And while you may have had a mediocre USB-C to 3.5 mm adapters in the past, the Moshi USB-C Digital Audio Adapter with Charging has a built in digital-to-analog converter (DAC), offering stunning hi-fi-quality music.

Buy it now from:

Moshi

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.