Digital Trends
Mobile

The 2018 iPad is often the best iPad for most people — and now it’s only $250

Christian de Looper
By

Apple unveiled a new iPad Air and iPad Mini earlier this week — but they’re not the only iPad models you should consider. In fact, if you’re someone who wants an iPad for basic web browsing, social media, and occasional streaming, then perhaps it’s worth looking into the standard 32GB iPad — which is now available for only $250.

That is a pretty stellar price for the entry-level iPad — which is usually available for $330, so the deal is a discount of $80. It’s important to note that only the gold and silver models is being discounted to $250, though the space gray model is still only $280, which is still an excellent price.

The 128GB model of the iPad is getting a discount too. If you want the model with more storage, you can get it for as little as $330 for the Gold or Silver models, or $370 for the Space Gray model. That represents a discount of between $50 and $100 — which again, is pretty excellent.

The standard iPad may not be as powerful as the new iPad Air or iPad Mini, but it has a lot going for it. For example, the device offers a 9.7-inch display, along with an Apple A10 Fusion chip, an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. The resolution of the 9.7-inch display sits in at 2,048 x 1,536, and the device offers up to 10 hours of battery life — which should be more than enough for most users.

It’s important to note that this is the least-powerful iPad currently available, but that doesn’t make it not worth buying. After all, it also happens to be the cheapest iPad out there. Above it in price are the new iPad Mini and the new iPad Air, while the iPad Pro models are even more powerful than those new models.

In our review of the standard iPad, we praised the device for its good Apple Pencil support, good battery life, affordable price, and solid display. While the design of the standard iPad is starting to look a little dated, it’s still a highly functional device that is absolutely worth the cash, especially when it’s as little cash as it’s available for right now.

Of course, perhaps the best thing about the iPad is that it offers Apple’s iOS mobile operating system — which means that it functions similarly to your iPhone, and will sync perfectly well with your Apple account and other Apple devices.

You can get the standard Apple iPad straight from Amazon in all color and storage options.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for March 2019
Up Next

How to buy a Tesla online
new apple airpods wireless charging 2019 3
Home Theater

Apple’s new AirPods bring only minor updates to the much-loved originals

Apple has announced its new AirPods, the much-anticipated follow-up to Apple's wildly popular AirPods. With optional wireless charging and hands-free Siri, it's a minor update, but a welcome one.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Apple AirPods review
Home Theater

Here are some common AirPods problems, and how to fix them

Apple’s AirPods are among the best fully wireless earbuds we’ve seen, but they’re not perfect. If you’re having trouble, take a look at our guide to the most common problems and what you can do to fix them.
Posted By Parker Hall
apple watch bands spring 2019 new hermes face
Wearables

Spring is here, and Apple’s beautiful new Watch bands will help you celebrate

Apple knows that seasons matter in the fashion world, and has refreshed its most popular Apple Watch bands to celebrate the arrival of spring. See them all, including our new favorite teal versions, here.
Posted By Andy Boxall
project fi
Mobile

Google Fi: Phones, plans, pricing, perks, and more explained

Google's wireless service, formerly Project Fi, now goes by the name of Google Fi, and it's now compatible with a majority of Android phones, as well as iPhones. Here's everything you need to know about Google Fi.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Google Chrome Stock Photo
Mobile

Google hit with another fine by the EU, this time for $1.7 billion

Google has been fined for the third time by the EU, this time for breaching antitrust laws by requiring third-party websites using its search function to prioritize its ads over competitors.
Posted By Mark Jansen
new apple airpods wireless charging 2019 3
Deals

Get your hands (and ears) on Apple’s new AirPods — here’s where to find them

Apple's new AirPods with wireless charging are the latest version of the much-loved wireless earbuds. Unfortunately, they aren't widely available yet. Here's where you can find them right now, and where they will show up soon.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen, Simon Cohen
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 review
Product Review

There’s almost nothing bad to say about the Mi Mix 3, but you still shouldn’t buy it

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is good-looking, really well made, packed with features, and is a powerful, modern, desirable smartphone. But you probably shouldn’t buy it. Why? Nothing wrong with the device itself, but Xiaomi itself is mostly to…
Posted By Andy Boxall
Red Hydrogen One
Mobile

You can now use the innovative Red Hydrogen One on Google Fi

The Red Hydrogen One was first announced in 2017 and has been delayed a few times since then. Now, the Red Hydrogen One is finally available, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.
Posted By Christian de Looper
apple airpower feature
Mobile

Apple’s AirPower wireless charging mat may be coming soon

At its September event in 2017, Apple unveiled the AirPower, a new wireless charging mat that will allow you to charge multiple devices at one time. It has not yet been released. Here's everything we know about the device so far.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods might be new and improved, but they aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, with attractive features. These are the best AirPod alternatives on the market today.
Posted By Lucas Coll, Simon Cohen
portable tech gadgets - Anker car charger
Deals

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great small gift ideas), we've rounded up 20 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth keyboard.
Posted By Lucas Coll
google doodle bach
Mobile

The latest Google Doodle lets you create Bach-like music of your own

Google is celebrating the life of German composer Johann Sebastian Bach, and to that end the company has released a new Google Doodle that allows you to create Bach-like melodies and harmonies of your own.
Posted By Christian de Looper
all new amazon kindle backlight
Mobile

Amazon’s new Kindle has an adjustable light and costs less than $100

Amazon has taken the wraps off of a new Kindle model, which boasts a number of great features and comes at a very affordable price. Perhaps the best thing about the new Kindle is that the device has an adjustable.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Mobile

Apple iPad Air vs. iPad (2018): Which Apple tablet is right for you?

The new iPad Air replaces the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, but it doesn't pack quite the same punch. It is a fair bit cheaper, starting at $500, but it's a lot more expensive than Apple's 9.7-inch iPad which starts at $330. If you're shopping for…
Posted By Simon Hill