Apple unveiled a new iPad Air and iPad Mini earlier this week — but they’re not the only iPad models you should consider. In fact, if you’re someone who wants an iPad for basic web browsing, social media, and occasional streaming, then perhaps it’s worth looking into the standard 32GB iPad — which is now available for only $250.

That is a pretty stellar price for the entry-level iPad — which is usually available for $330, so the deal is a discount of $80. It’s important to note that only the gold and silver models is being discounted to $250, though the space gray model is still only $280, which is still an excellent price.

The 128GB model of the iPad is getting a discount too. If you want the model with more storage, you can get it for as little as $330 for the Gold or Silver models, or $370 for the Space Gray model. That represents a discount of between $50 and $100 — which again, is pretty excellent.

The standard iPad may not be as powerful as the new iPad Air or iPad Mini, but it has a lot going for it. For example, the device offers a 9.7-inch display, along with an Apple A10 Fusion chip, an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. The resolution of the 9.7-inch display sits in at 2,048 x 1,536, and the device offers up to 10 hours of battery life — which should be more than enough for most users.

It’s important to note that this is the least-powerful iPad currently available, but that doesn’t make it not worth buying. After all, it also happens to be the cheapest iPad out there. Above it in price are the new iPad Mini and the new iPad Air, while the iPad Pro models are even more powerful than those new models.

In our review of the standard iPad, we praised the device for its good Apple Pencil support, good battery life, affordable price, and solid display. While the design of the standard iPad is starting to look a little dated, it’s still a highly functional device that is absolutely worth the cash, especially when it’s as little cash as it’s available for right now.

Of course, perhaps the best thing about the iPad is that it offers Apple’s iOS mobile operating system — which means that it functions similarly to your iPhone, and will sync perfectly well with your Apple account and other Apple devices.

You can get the standard Apple iPad straight from Amazon in all color and storage options.