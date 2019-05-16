Digital Trends
Mobile

Amazon turns up the heat with the new Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids Edition

Mark Jansen
By
Amazon Warehouse weekend deal roundup | Digital Trends

Amazon is bolstering its Amazon Fire tablet range with the release of a new and improved Amazon Fire 7 and a new Fire 7 Kids Edition.

If you’re looking for a great tablet on the cheap, then Amazon’s Fire range has always been one of the best places to start. With good build quality, decent power, and a rock bottom price, Amazon’s tablets have been the tablet of choice when you’re not willing to spend hundreds of dollars on the latest Apple iPad. The Fire 7 has always been the cheapest option, but it’s no lesser choice, especially with Amazon’s new upgrades.

The biggest changes are undoubtedly to the processing speed and storage space. The new Amazon Fire 7 sports an improved quad-core 1.3GHz processor, making it more powerful than the previous Fire 7. Also included is a boost to the base level of storage space. Amazon has finally ditched the frankly embarrassing option for 8GB of storage space, doubling the basic model’s storage to a more respectable 16GB, with the option for a 32GB model. Best of all, there’s still space for a MicroSD card, so you’ll be able to boost that storage by 512GB.

Owners will also have access to hands-free Alexa to start movies, music, or just do a quick Google search, even while the device’s 7-inch IPS LCD is on standby. The new Fire 7 also adds three new color options, so you’ll be able to choose between black, sage, plum, and Twilight Blue.

Being cheap doesn’t mean it’s easily broken; in fact, it’s quite the opposite. Amazon boasts that the new Fire 7 is twice as durable as the latest iPad Mini in tumble tests, making it the perfect option for your everyday use.

amazon show mode charging dock and fire hd 10 kids edition family

That durability also makes the Fire 7 a great choice as a child’s tablet, and that’s why Amazon is also boosting the Fire 7 Kids Edition. It will also get the improved processing speed and the doubling of storage options to 16GB and 32GB, all wrapped up in Amazon’s kid-proof case with an adjustable stand and Amazon’s two-year, worry-free guarantee. It won’t be getting the new color options, but a new purple variant will be joining the blue and pink options.

As ever, Amazon’s Fire Kids Edition tablets come with a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, which offers over 20,000 books, Audible audiobooks, educational apps, games, and videos that have been curated for age-appropriateness. (It also comes with over 2,000 Spanish-language titles, twice the selection on offer this time last year.) And of course, Amazon’s parental controls allow you to set screen time limits, educational goals, and make sure they’re not accessing content they shouldn’t be.

The Amazon Fire 7 is now available from $50 in both 16GB and 32GB variants. The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition is more expensive, with prices starting at $100, but that price comes with the tablet, a kid-proof case, Amazon’s two-year guarantee, and a year’s access to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited. It’s available as a 16GB or 32GB variant.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The $1,300 Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is here: What you need to know
Up Next

Schell Games has bucked game industry layoffs for 16 years. Here’s their secret.
iPad Pro (2018) review
Deals

iPad Pro prices drop to record lows on Amazon and Best Buy

Best Buy recently offered some great deals on theiPad Pro Wi-Fi+Cellular models. Well, Amazon has matched and even beaten Best Buy's prices on several models, and sliced prices on Wi-Fi models, too.
Posted By Ed Oswald
how to use instagram guide 2
Social Media

Save me: How to download Instagram photos from any device

Browsing photos in Instagram is one thing, but saving them is another. Until recently, it wasn't easy to get your pics and data off the 'gram and saved elsewhere, but now you can download Instagram photos with just a few clicks.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Share your food and leftovers with the OLIO app
Mobile

American Express expands its dining app services by purchasing Resy

American Express is continuing to snap up apps and services within the lifestyle bracket. Today, the monolithic financial giant has announced it is purchasing the restaurant reservation app Resy.
Posted By Mark Jansen
spotify and sony partner for playstation music in spring 2015 spotify1
Home Theater

Spotify hits repeat on its Premium special offer: $1 a month for 3 months

Back by popular demand it seems, or perhaps to bolster demand, Spotify is relaunching its $1 for three months of its Premium-tier service for anyone who has not previously signed up for a subscription, for a limited time.
Posted By Simon Cohen
SanDisk Extreme MicroSD
Computing

SanDisk’s $450 microSD card adds 1TB more storage to your Surface Pro

Need more storage for your Surface Go, Surface Pro 6, or Galaxy S10? You're in luck, as SanDisk's microSDXC Extreme card is now available for purchase, allowing you to add 1TB of storage to your device for $450.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
university washington ear infections app infection
Emerging Tech

Think your kid might have an ear infection? This app can confirm it

Researchers at the University of Washington have developed a new A.I.-powered smartphone app that’s able to listen for ear infections with a high level of accuracy. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Garmin Forerunner 45S
Product Review

Garmin's $200 fitness watch offers feedback you don’t need a PhD to understand

Garmin's new Forerunner 45S sets a high bar for an entry-level fitness watch. We took to the trails and hit the road to find out if this fitness watch should be your next running partner.
Posted By Andy Boxall
how to use oneplus zen mode 7 pro
Mobile

The OnePlus 7 Pro helps you chill out and ignore notifications for 20 minutes

Sometimes you need to get away from distractions. If you really need to remove temptation, then the OnePlus 7 Pro's new Zen Mode will lock you out of your phone for 20 minutes whenever you need a break.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Pokemon Rumble Rush mobile game android ios
Gaming

Free-to-start mobile game Pokémon Rumble Rush is live in Australia

Currently live in Australia, Pokémon Rumble Rush lets you play as and recruit Pokemon as you fight across uncharted islands in real-time action combat. It's a change of pace from Pokémon Go, but it is only a free-to-start game.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Google Trips
Mobile

Google’s new Trips site aims to help with all of your travel planning

Google seeks to ease your travel planning with Trips, a new online site that lets you explore destinations, research airline flights, check out hotels and view current package deals.
Posted By Jackie Dove
app store reviews google play store
Mobile

Did someone give you a Google Play gift card? Here's how to use it

When you apply the card to your Google Play account it adds to your balance so you can buy music, movies, and other digital content found in the Google Play Store. Here's how to use a Google Play gift card.
Posted By Alina Bradford
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition
Deals

Amazon drops prices on Fire 7, Fire HD 8, Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablets

Amazon Fire Kids Edition are some of the best kids' tablets on the market. Score your Fire 7, Fire HD 8, or Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, now available on Amazon at their lowest prices ever.
Posted By William Hank
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
Android

Get ready for 5G speed: The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G has landed in the U.S.

Samsung announced a whopping four new Galaxy S10 devices, from the low-cost S10e to the triple-camera S10 and S10 Plus. But it's the Galaxy S10 5G that steals the show, as it's the first 5G-ready smartphone to hit the market.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Call Screening Pixel 3
Mobile

FCC could require carriers to block robocalls. Here’s why they didn’t before

The FCC is considering making legal protections for carriers that want to block robocalls. In the past, carriers were worried about the legal implications of blocking legitimate robocalls, but these new protections could change that.
Posted By Christian de Looper