Android Pay now supports international money transfers through WorldRemit

Added news that international money transfer service WorldRemit can now be used with Android Pay.

With Android Pay, you can start leaving your wallet behind. Anyone with the corresponding app on their device can pay for goods and services with a simple tap of their phone against a compatible point-of-sale terminal with near-field communication, or NFC.

Here’s everything you need to know about Android Pay, including the places and banks that support it.

International release

Android Pay made its debut on the global stage when it launched in the U.K. in May 2016, and the service has slowly continued to expand since. It’s now available in Japan, Ireland, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Poland. At Google I/O 2017, the company announced the service will arrive in at least another five countries before the end of the year: Brazil, Canada, Russia, Spain, and Taiwan.

International money transfer service WorldRemit has also become the first service of its kind to function through Android Pay. WorldRemit functions in 125 countries, and with Android Pay integration, users will be able to complete transfers while communicating with friends and family around the globe. The company charges a small markup on foreign exchange rates, Reuters reports, as well as processing fees under 5 percent for each transaction.

We don’t have details on specific launch partners for each territory but check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Taiwan

Android Pay officially launched in Taiwan and Google’s first partners in the country are Chinatrust Bank and First Bank. Both Visa and Mastercard cards are supported by the platform in Taiwan. Thankfully, Google promises to bring the service to more banks in the near future.

When it comes to retailers, there are only a few that currently support Android Pay in Taiwan, including Carrefour, Watsons, and PX Mart.

United Kingdom

Google’s first financial partners in the U.K. are the Bank of Scotland, First Direct, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds Bank, Nationwide, MBNA, and M&S Bank. The search giant recently added Santander, RBS, Ulster Bank, NatWest, Clydesdale Bank, and Yorkshire Bank to the list. Both MasterCard and Visa debit and credit cards from co-operating banks will work, and TSB customers should know only selected account types can use the service.

Even though it supports Apple Pay, it doesn’t look like Barclays will ever support Android Pay. The second-largest U.K. bank launched its own NFC payments service called Contactless Mobile. You can check this list to see which banks support Android Pay in the U.K.

Retailers that will accept Android Pay payments include Costa Coffee and Starbucks, Boots, Waitrose, Aldi, Superdrug, and KFC. Plus, like Apple Pay, transport for London’s ticketing system will support it. Various shopping apps such as Deliveroo, Fancy, Kickstarter, Zara, Takeaway.com, and Hotel Tonight will offer Android Pay as a payment option.

The contactless payment restriction of £30 remains in place, but in some situations, you’ll be able to spend up to £100 provided you authorize the transaction using a fingerprint or PIN code.

Canada

Android Pay could launch in Canada as soon as May 31, according to MobileSyrup, which cites anonymous sources. At the moment, it’s not officially known which banks and card companies will support the platform when it debuts. However, some clues dating back to late last year hint at support from Interac, one of Canada’s debit payment processing networks. This was revealed by 9to5Google when it investigated the Android Pay app back in December.

At the time, some users also reported they were able to add and complete transactions with certain Visa cards through Android Pay. This caused many to believe the service had officially been launched, but Google elaborated shortly afterward, claiming that it wasn’t quite ready for prime time yet. Since then, some of the cards that were working have had support removed.

Russia

Prior to Google I/O, four banks were named in relation to Android Pay’s Russian launch: Sberbank, Alfa, Raiffeisen, and Tinkoff. These banks could be the first to receive the service when it launches over the coming months. The report comes courtesy of Russian news sites by way of AndroidPolice, which also relays that Visa recently updated its Russian support pages with references to Android Pay, before removing them from the site. In tandem with Google’s confirmation at I/O, this means launch could be imminent.

Belgium

Google is officially bringing Android Pay to Belgium. The company announced the news in a blog post, which highlights that the service will be usable in as many as 85,000 institutions. It will work with both MasterCard and Visa and supports three major banks — BNP, Fintro, and Hello Bank. Not only that, but the company says that CBC, KBC, and KBC Brussels are all on the way.

Japan

Contactless and mobile payments are already widely used in Japan, and on December 12, Android Pay becomes the latest option for shoppers. However, it has launched with Rakuten Edy, an eMoney service accepted in more than 470,000 locations, rather than local banks. Operated through the usual Android Pay app, you create an Edy card or use an existing one, ready to use in supporting stores.

In 2017, Google says to expect more payment options, including Visa and Mastercard, through its cooperation with local payment specialists FeliCa Networks.

Ireland

On December 6, Android Pay made its way to Ireland, and it promises compatibility “at thousands of retail locations throughout Ireland that accept contactless payments.” From McDonald’s to supermarket Tesco to book retailer Eason, there are plenty of places in which Europeans can now use Android Pay. Here is a list of places where Android Pay is now accepted in Ireland.

New Zealand

In November, New Zealand received access to Android Pay, and according to Google, it will be available at a number of common locations, including The Warehouse, Domino’s, McDonald’s, etc. As of right now, it only supports the BNZ Flexi Debit Visa card, but it will expand to more services as time goes on.

Poland

Poland got Android Pay in November, and Google says it’s available at more than 400,000 retail locations such as Costa Coffee, Carrefour, and Rossman. You can add your Mastercard or Visa debit or credit cards from the following Polish banks: Alior Bank, Bank Zachodni WBK, and T-Mobile Banking Services. Google says support for mBank will come soon, as well as other banks in the coming months. The payment service will also be available in various apps soon, including Allegro, Ceneo, Fancy, iTaxi.pl, and Uber.

Hong Kong

In October, Android Pay launched in Hong Kong, with a related blog post announcement noting that the service would be accepted “at over 5,000 locations in Hong Kong where contactless payments are accepted, including stores such as at 7-Eleven, Circle K, Fortress, Mannings, Maxim’s Cakes, MX, McDonald’s, Pacific Coffee, ParknShop, SmarTone, Watsons, Wellcome, and more.” Moreover, it also works in several apps including Boutir Collect, Deliveroo, Kaligo, Klook, Snaptee, and coming soon, Uber. You can check here to see all the supported banks in Hong Kong, including Hang Seng Bank, DBS Bank, Dah Sing Bank, the Bank of East Asia, Standard Chartered Bank, and more.

Australia

In Australia, Google has listed an impressive number of supported banks — more than 25 including ANZ, Beyond Bank, and Macquarie. Unfortunately, ANZ is the only one out of the top four banks in Australia to support the payment service. To see the list of supported Australian banks, check here.

Aussies will also soon be able to use Android Pay within select apps such as Catch of the Day, Deliveroo, Domino’s, EatNow, Hotel Tonight, Kogan.com and more. That means speedier checkout times in apps as you won’t have to type out all your credit card information.

Singapore

In late June, Singapore became the third country to get Android Pay. It’s compatible with any contactless terminal in the country and supports loyalty cards and credit card rewards programs. The service is compatible with MasterCard and Visa cards from many of the country’s largest institutions, including DBS Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, OCBC Bank, POSB Bank, and UOB. You can check the full list of supported banks in Singapore here.

PayPal joins Android Pay

Android Pay is an excellent replacement for your credit or debit cards but what about your PayPal account? Starting May 24, Android Pay users running version 4.4 or higher of the mobile operating system will be able to link PayPal to their profile. Previously, the only way to use the popular web-based payment platform in-store was through a PayPal debit card, or by inputting your phone number and PIN into one of the few compatible terminals out in the wild.

To get started paying with PayPal from your Android device, tap the button at the bottom right like you normally would to add a card, then select “Add other payment methods.” PayPal may ask you to load funds to your account if you have not already. If you do not see the option yet, it may take a little while before the update rolls out to your device. Additionally, it is important to note PayPal support is only live for U.S. users at this time.

Android Pay is currently only able to pull from your PayPal balance for transactions but eventually, any cards you have saved on your PayPal account will also be supported.