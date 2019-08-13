Mobile

Apple expands digital student cards to 12 more universities this year

Christian de Looper
By

Apple is making students’ wallets a little lighter. The company announced that it’s expanding contactless student ID cards to more than 12 universities in the coming school year, effectively giving more than 100,000 students the ability to use their iPhone as their school ID, rather than a physical ID card.

Using the tech, students can simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch to a reader, where physical student IDs might be accepted, both on and off campus. That’s instead of having to pull out their physical ID card. ID cards can be viewed straight in the Apple Wallet and will allow access to things like dorms, cafeterias, and so on. Users can protect the card behind Touch ID or Face ID, but there’s also an optional Express Mode, with which users don’t need to authenticate before using their ID.

“We’re happy to add to the growing number of schools that are making getting around campus easier than ever with iPhone and Apple Watch,” Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Internet Services, said in a blog post. “We know students love this feature. Our university partners tell us that since launch, students across the country have purchased 1.25 million meals and opened more than 4 million doors across campuses by just tapping their iPhone and Apple Watch.”

New universities in the program include the likes of Clemson University, Georgetown University, University of Tennessee, University of Kentucky, University of San Francisco, University of Vermont, Arkansas State University, South Dakota State University, Norfolk State University, Louisburg College, University of North Alabama and Chowan University. A number of other universities already adopted the tech last year, including the likes of Duke University, University of Oklahoma, University of Alabama, Temple University, Johns Hopkins University, Marshall University, and Mercer University. It’s expected more will follow over the next few years.

In general, digital IDs are likely to become increasingly popular over the next few years. A number of states have started testing mobile drivers licenses. They even have advantages over physical cards, like the fact that consumers can limit the information that is shared on a case-by-case basis — after all, the bartender probably doesn’t need to know your address just to discern whether or not you’re over the age of 21.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Download our top 10 best iPhone apps for May
Up Next

CBS and Viacom merge into ViacomCBS to create original premium content
WhatsApp in India
News

WhatsApp has 400 million users in India, but no fix for its fake news problem

WhatsApp is struggling to stem the tide of fake news in India, its biggest market. In the last few years, its platform has been inundated with an around-the-clock avalanche of misinformation -- misleading mobs into lynching innocents and…
Posted By Shubham Agarwal
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for August 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Nintendo Switch with Rocket League
Gaming

The best Nintendo Switch games, from Breath of the Wild to Rocket League

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.
Posted By Steven Petite
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

End your dependence on fossil fuels with one of these amazing electric cars

Electric cars are getting smarter, safer, and more capable with each passing year. Here are our picks for the best electric cars on the market, whether you're looking for a performance ride or a family-friendly crossover.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Android
Mobile

Google flags preinstalled malware as hidden threat on millions of Android phones

Google flagged preinstalled malware on Android smartphones as a hidden threat. The team discovered that the Chamois malware was preloaded in 7.4 million Android devices, while the attention was on malware that people downloaded themselves.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for August 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for August 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium Phone Overused Word
Mobile

Is Sony’s smartphone business dead or can it be revived?

After its worst quarter ever, where Sony Mobile shipped less than 1 million smartphones for the first time, the future looks decidedly bleak. Can Sony’s smartphone business be turned around, or is it time to call it?
Posted By Simon Hill
best Android apps
Mobile

The 100 best Android apps turn your phone into a jack-of-all-trades

Choosing which apps to download is tricky, especially given how enormous and cluttered the Google Play Store has become. We rounded up 100 of the best Android apps and divided them neatly, with each suited to a different occasion.
Posted By Christian de Looper
How to zoom in on a Mac
Computing

Sending SMS messages from your PC is easier than you might think

Texting is a fact of life, but what do you do when you're in the middle of something on your laptop or just don't have your phone handy? Here's how to send a text message from a computer, whether via an email client or Windows 10.
Posted By Jackie Dove, Mark Coppock
iPhone XS Max
Deals

This Amazon-renewed iPhone XS Max saves you $450 on Apple’s largest phone

If you want to own the latest iPhone at below market price, check out this Amazon-renewed Apple iPhone XS Max. This great iPhone deal saves you a whopping $450 on Apple's largest flagship phone yet.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Samsung Galaxy s10e hands-on
Deals

Amazon hacks price of the awesome Samsung Galaxy S10e by up to 20%

The Galaxy S10e is Samsung’s attempt to offer a flagship experience without the high price tags of its larger siblings, the S10 and S10 Plus. It normally costs $650, but Amazon’s discount lets you get one for as low as $520.
Posted By Erica Katherina
apple counterfeit ring iphone 8 update keyboard front 800x533 c2
Deals

Best smartphone deals for August 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
the best pet trackers tracker feaqture image
Mobile

Don't let your pet go missing -- these tracker-app combos help keep them safe

Caring pet guardians now use GPS, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth trackers to track a pet's location and monitor eating, sleeping, activity levels, and overall health and fitness. We've rounded up some of the best to help you keep your pets safe.
Posted By Jackie Dove
3rd gen snapchat spectacles 3d photos video introducing 3
News

Third-generation Snapchat Spectacles capture photos and video in 3D

Snap Inc. announced new Spectacles sunglasses that can capture your world in a 3D view. The Spectacles 3 glasses have two cameras on both sides of the frames to capture depth and dimension, similar to how our eyes see the world.
Posted By Allison Matyus