 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple, Goldman Sachs card partnership to end, report claims

Trevor Mogg
By

Apple is set to finish its credit card partnership with Goldman Sachs, according to a Wall Street Journal report published on Tuesday.

People claiming to have knowledge of the matter told the Journal that Apple’s contract with the banking giant will end “in the next roughly 12-15 months,” bringing to an end a troubled tie-up that left Goldman with greater costs than expected.

Recommended Videos

Affected products include the Apple Card, Apple Savings account, and Apple Pay Later. It’s not currently clear if Apple has already arranged for another bank to take Goldman’s place or if it’s still searching for a replacement.

Related

The Journal said that Goldman had earlier discussed the idea of handing the partnership to American Express but it’s not clear if that will come to anything, with Amex apparently concerned about the program’s loan loss rates.

Synchrony Financial, which is the largest issuer of store credit cards in the U.S., has also been exploring the idea of taking over ‌Apple Card‌ operations, the report said. Notably, Synchrony bid against Goldman for the Apple credit card program at the outset, so don’t be surprised if it does take over the role.

Apple launched the Apple Card in 2019 and it’s now believed to have around 10 million users. The card was followed by a high-yield savings account earlier this year, with both the card and the account backed by Goldman. But from the start, different approaches to the program reportedly caused difficulties in the relationship between Apple and the bank, with reports over the summer suggesting the partnership was in trouble.

In January, for example, reports suggested that Goldman’s partnership with Apple had cost the bank more than $1 billion in losses. The Journal also said that Goldman executives cited the relationship with Apple as the cause of increased regulatory scrutiny over “credit card account management practices.”

Other issues included Apple’s apparent insistence that cardholders should receive their bill at the same time — at the start of the month — instead of on a rolling basis, which is what most other card programs do. The timing meant that Goldman would receive a surge of calls at the start of the month, causing challenges for customer service staff.

Apple and Goldman Sachs have not commented on the Journal’s report. Digital Trends has contacted both companies and we will update this article when we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Apple’s M3 Max appears to keep up with Intel’s top desktop CPU
Apple revealing the M3 Max processor.

The first benchmarks of Apple's M3 Max processor just leaked, and it looks like it's going to be one speedy chip. Found in the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, the M3 Max pushes the capabilities of Apple silicon to new heights -- so much so that it can keep up with Intel's best desktop processor, all the while consuming far less power.

The exciting results come from a Geekbench 6 test. The chip listed under Apple M3 Max scored 2,943 in single-core and 21,084 in multi-core tests, respectively. Those are numbers that used to be pretty unreachable for a thin and light laptop just a couple of years ago, but they're comparable to Apple's M2 Ultra found in the latest Mac Pro (21,182 multi-core) and Mac Studio (21.316 multi-core).

Read more
The era of cheap SSDs is about to end
Samsung 980 Pro SSD being held in someone's hand.

Upgrading your storage has never been easier than it is now. Some of the best SSDs have been on a steady decline in price, meaning that buying an SSD with 1TB or more capacity is as cheap as buying an HDD. However, this buyer's market might be about to end, as Samsung is taking measures to increase the prices and control the stock levels so that this overflow of affordable SSDs comes to an end.

Trendforce, a market research company, shared the bad news in a recent report. Samsung's plan is not to directly increase the price of its own SSDs, such as the QVO and EVO lines. Instead, it plans to increase the prices of its NAND flash chips, and it has been doing that for a while now. However, previous price hikes have been nothing compared to the abrupt change it's plotting this time, as Samsung is planning to push up the prices by 20% per quarter for the first half of 2024.

Read more
Shopping at Apple this holiday season? You should know this
A man checks his phone in an Apple retail store in Grand Central Terminal.

If you splash out on an Apple product during the upcoming holiday season -- whether it’s an iPhone, iPad, Mac, smartwatch, earbuds, or some other item -- then it’s important to know the terms and conditions in the event that you want to return it.

For most of the year, Apple offers a refund if you return an unwanted item within two weeks of buying it. But during the hectic holiday season when we might be away or busy with friends and family, it usually extends the period to make the returns process more convenient.

Read more