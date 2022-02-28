  1. Mobile
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Apple working on 20-inch foldable device, new report claims

Trevor Mogg
By

Apple is working on a foldable iPad/MacBook hybrid with a large 20-inch display, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman — a reporter with an impressive track record when it comes to Apple rumors.

The tech giant is looking at the idea of making a “dual-screen, foldable MacBook/iPad hybrid” that would use “one side of the display serving as a virtual keyboard,” according to Gurman’s unnamed source.

Without the virtual keyboard, the device would perform like a giant iPad that can be folded for greater portability, or when one half of the display offers sufficient space for the user to perform their desired task.

It’s possible that a detachable physical keyboard would also be part of the package.

Gurman’s claim about a foldable device from Apple chimes with the one made recently by Ross Young at Display Supply Chain Consultants, which the Bloomberg journalist also mentions in his report.

The giant foldable display has apparently been in development for around the last two years, though Apple has yet to make any public announcements about its interest in such a product.

Large, foldable displays like the one Apple is rumored to be working on are still pretty rare, though Lenovo had a stab at creating such a product at the end of 2020 with the 13.3-inch ThinkPad X1 Fold. Digital Trends’ review praised the device for its beautiful OLED screen, innovative design, and robust feel, though added that its performance felt clunky, hampered in part by the machine’s cramped physical keyboard and touchpad.

One foldable tablet to keep an eye on is the upcoming Zenbook 17 from Asus, touted as the first 17-inch foldable Windows tablet, while Samsung previewed the Galaxy Flex Note at January’s CES.

Anyone hoping to see a foldable tablet from Apple may be in for a bit of a wait, though. While Gurman declined to offer a date, Ross Young suggested it might not land until 2026.

Apple is also thought to be developing a foldable iPhone, with the company reportedly targeting no earlier than 2024 for that particular device.

Interested in a foldable phone that you can buy now? Digital Trends has you covered.

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with keyboard.

Nokia goes low-cost crazy with 3 new cheap phones at MWC

Nokia C21 colors.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 hands-on: A sturdy sequel

samsung galaxy book 2 pro 360 hands on news price photos 15 inch

Hubble returns to a pair of interacting galaxies for a second look

This striking image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope showcases Arp 298, a stunning pair of interacting galaxies. Arp 298 – which comprises the two galaxies NGC 7469 and IC 5283 – lies roughly 200 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Pegasus. The larger of the two galaxies pictured here is the barred spiral galaxy NGC 7469, and IC 5283 is its diminutive companion. NGC 7469 is also host to an active, supermassive black hole and a bright ring of star clusters.

TCL’s new routers give you 5G speeds at home and on the go

A woman is connected to the LINKHUB 5G CPE router.

TCL’s five new phones flesh out its budget lineup

The five smartphones launched by TCL at MWC 2022.

Check out TCL’s cool new foldable concept phones

The TCL Fold n Roll concept smartphone.

TCL’s trio of new tablets up the ante for NXTPaper

The front and back of the NxtPaper Max 10

Musk says Starlink satellite internet now enabled in Ukraine

starlink string of satellites captured in cool video a day after launch

Astronomers spot two black holes colliding in epic merger

In this illustration, light from a smaller black hole (left) curves around a larger black hole and forms an almost-mirror image on the other side. The gravity of a black hole can warp the fabric of space itself, such that light passing close to the black hole will follow a curved path around it.

The best single-player games

Armored character wielding sword in Elden Ring.

Russia suspends Soyuz launches from Europe spaceport over EU sanctions

Soyuz MS-16 lifts off

Huawei’s MatePad Paper is an E Ink-equipped Kindle rival

Huawei MatePad Paper