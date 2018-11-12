Digital Trends
Mobile

Apple to boost its Amazon presence with listings for iPhones, iPads, and more

Trevor Mogg
By

Apple and Amazon are cozying up in a deal that will see the tech giant significantly expand the availability of its hardware on the shopping site.

The agreement covers Apple’s latest devices, including the iPhone XS and XR, the iPad Pro, and the Apple Watch Series 4, Cnet reported. Notably, Apple’s HomePod smart speaker will not appear on the site, a move designed to prevent the HomePod competing directly with Amazon’s Echo alternative.

Up to now, Apple offers very few of its products on Amazon, with most items sold by third-party sellers instead.

Apple gear will land on Amazon’s site in the coming weeks for online shoppers in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, and India, and will also include its range of Beats headphones.

While those intent on purchasing Apple kit can simply head straight to Apple’s online store, adding its products to Amazon’s site could help the company bag even more sales as shoppers without any particular brand in mind peruse the platform in search of a phone, tablet, laptop or smartwatch. The agreement should also benefit Amazon as shoppers visiting the site for Apple devices could end up purchasing other items, too, or even a Prime subscription if they don’t have one already.

The deal is a blow for third-party sellers that currently offer Apple goods on Amazon as they will soon be prevented from doing so. Only Apple-authorized resellers will have permission to offer the company’s products on Amazon’s site, according to the terms of the agreement. Third-party sellers will reportedly lose their listings for new and used Apple products on January 4, 2019, and have been asked by Amazon to apply to Apple to become authorized resellers, though the chances of such businesses receiving the green light from the tech company aren’t clear at this stage.

Cnet notes that the upcoming changes don’t affect Amazon’s Renewed program, which offers refurbished tech products that have been officially inspected and tested.

“Amazon is constantly working to enhance the customer experience, and one of the ways we do this is by increasing the selection of the products we know customers want,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement, adding that it was looking forward to expanding its assortment of Apple gear to online shoppers around the world.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best iPhone deals for November 2018
mobile games are the future diablo immortal and of
Gaming

‘Diablo Immortal’ is just the beginning. Mobile games are the future

Diablo fans were furious about Diablo Immortal, but in truth, mobile games are the future. From Apple and Samsung to Bethesda and Blizzard, we’re seeing a new incentive for games that fit on your phone.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Google Pixel 3 review
Mobile

Keep on clicking with the 10 best browsers for Android

Browsing the web on an Android device should not be a pain. Check out our picks for the best browsers for Android, so you can surf the web with greater ease and access a trove of unique features.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Google Pixel 3 XL review
Android Army

Android battery life too short? Try using dark mode, Google says

Google confirmed at the 2018 Android Dev Summit that using dark mode will help extend an Android smartphone's battery life. Google also admitted its mistake of pushing for the usage of white in previous Material Design initiatives.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
iphone x waterproof phones
Mobile

Apple will fix these iPhone X, 13-inch MacBook Pro issues for free

Apple launched free repair programs for the iPhone X and 13-inch MacBook Pro with no Touch Bar. Some iPhone X units are suffering from unresponsive touchscreens, while a specific batch of the 13-inch MacBook Pro is prone to drive failure.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Google Pixel 3
Mobile

Which smartphone has the best camera? We found the sharpest shooters

They say that the best camera is always the one you have with you and that makes your smartphone camera very important indeed. Join us for a closer look at the best camera phones available right now.
Posted By Simon Hill
awesome tech you cant buy yet ft aviator controller feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: 1-handed drone control, a pot that stirs itself

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
google doodle veterans day
Mobile

Google honors Veterans Day by highlighting military service stories

For Veterans Day, Google is honoring the heroes that served the country with a new Google Doodle that highlights the stories of five veterans from the five different branches of the military.
Posted By Christian de Looper
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for November 2018

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best Single's Day deals
Deals

Bigger than Black Friday: Don’t miss the best Single’s Day deals

Thanks to AliExpress, Single's Day – the world's largest retail day – is no longer a foreign affair. If you're ready to do some early holiday shopping or want to score some discounts ahead of Black Friday, we've rounded up some of the…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Best eBook readers
Mobile

Our favorite ebook reader is not a Kindle. Here are all the best options

If you're a bookworm, an ebook reader can be an important part of your life, one that allows you to read your books whenever and wherever you like. But which should you get? Here are five of the best ebook readers available.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
samsung w2019 high end flip phone unveiled
Mobile

Samsung W2019 unveiled: High-end flip phone comes with flagship specs

The Samsung W2019 is a high-end flip phone that comes with flagship specifications such as 6GB of RAM and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845. The device features a pair of S-AMOLED displays, a dual rear camera setup, and an eye-popping price tag.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Hauwei Mate 20 Pro
Mobile

Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and Huawei face off in an Android battle royale

The good news is that there are some great options in the Android smartphone market right now. The bad news is that too much choice makes it tough to decide. We compare the Pixel 3 XL, the Galaxy Note 9, the OnePlus 6T, and the Mate 20 Pro.
Posted By Simon Hill
asus rog phone review feat
Product Review

It's so fast it has a clip-on fan. But the Asus ROG phone isn't just for gamers

Is a gaming smartphone only something a mobile gamer should consider buying? In the case of the Asus ROG Phone, the good news is the device is so capable, and a genuinely impressive all-rounder, that everyone should take a closer look…
Posted By Andy Boxall