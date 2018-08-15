Digital Trends
Deals

The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are on sale from Walmart for $150 off

Lucas Coll
By
Beats Solo3 Wireless
Beats Solo3 Wireless

Opinions on the Beats by Dre headphones tend to be mixed among the audiophile crowd, but few can deny that they’re solid cans – something that hasn’t changed since Apple took over the brand in 2014. Although Beats remain hugely popular, they’re pretty expensive (which is the main gripe you’ll hear from critics), and so your best bet when shopping for a pair is to wait for a sale to score one at a big discount.

If you’ve been eyeballing a pair of Beats and trying to sniff out a deal, you’re in luck. Walmart just slashed the price of the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones to just $150, bringing it down to about half of its retail price tag.

Earbuds are portable and convenient, but their small drivers can never compete with larger headphones when it comes to delivering great sound quality and the deep, punchy bass that Beats have built their name on. The Beats Solo3 features a compact on-ear design with folding earcups, making them a great alternative to those earbuds for listening to your music on the go.

The Beats Solo3 headphones are wireless, utilizing Bluetooth connectivity for fast and easy syncing to your phone or other compatible media device. The internal battery offers up to 40 hours of continuous use. In the off chance that you’re running on empty, Beats Fast Fuel technology lets you get three hours of playback with a quick 5-minute charge. The on-ear controls and built-in mic also make it simple to take calls, control your media playback, and use voice commands with Siri.

The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones retail for $300, with the actual price typically hovering around the $200 to 250 range. Now, however, you can score a pair of these for just $150 from Walmart while inventory remains. This offer is limited, so if it goes out of stock, these headphones are also currently on sale on Amazon for $197 – not quite as good of a deal, but still a decent discount off the retail price.

$150 | Walmart $197 | Amazon

Looking for more great stuff? Find headphone deals and more on our curated deals page, and be sure to follow us on Twitter for regular updates.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Save hundreds with the best MacBook deals for August 2018
Up Next

Scientists try to trick brains of amputees with phantom limb syndrome
best apple watch deals
Deals

The time is right to take advantage of these Apple Watch deals for August 2018

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for August 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including some discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as a few bundles that feature Nintendo's creative Labo kits.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon products fathers day sale fire tv stick with ultra hd and alexa voice remote
Deals

Time to upgrade! Here are the best 4K TV deals for August 2018

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level so you can enjoy all of your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
40 inch vizio soundbar system deal room
Deals

Upgrade your home theater with a deeply discounted Vizio soundbar system

Looking to upgrade your personal home theater with a little extra bass and clearer sound? This Vizio Smartcast soundbar system is currently $218 off and you won't want to miss this deal.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
smartphone deals roundup
Deals

Save up to $900 with the best smartphone deals for August 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The Best Amazon deals after Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but there are plenty of Amazon deals left. We've scoured through all of the savings the retail giant has to offer to bring you only the best. Prime Day isn't the only day you can save, you know.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Audio-Technica AT-LP60BK-BT Turntable
Deals

Score a new Audio Technica turntable for $129 and get a free $50 Dell gift card

Want to break out your old vinyl records without spending a fortune on a high-end turntable? The Audio Technica AT-LP60BK-BT turntable is a highly affordable way to enjoy the warm analog tones of your vinyls, and it's now on sale for $129…
Posted By Lucas Coll
TP-Link Smart Plug
Deals

TP-Link smart plugs are on sale for just $16 on Amazon right now

Did you know there is a way to make just about any plug-in device a smart device? It's called a TP-Link smart plug, and for a limited time, you can pick one up for just $16 on Amazon and Walmart.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Deals

Are flat pillows a pain in your neck? Here are the best pillows for side-sleepers

If you've tried doubling up on pillows or buying larger ones to no avail, then it might just be time for a new pillow – one made for sleeping on your side. We've rounded up the best pillows for side sleepers that give neck and head…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

Dominate your dorm with the hottest back-to-school tech

Posted By Hanif Jackson
anker powercore 13000 portable power bank deal
Deals

Smartphone out of juice? Get this Anker power bank for half its normal price

Smartphones are great -- right up until they run out of battery. If you're in need of a little extra juice on the go, you can pick up an Anker PowerCore 1300mAH for almost 50 percent off.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best laptop deals
Deals

For work or for play, these are the 5 best laptop deals for college students

Whether you're getting ready for a new school year, shopping for a special student, or just need a new computer, we've got you covered: These are the five best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to an on-the-go gaming…
Posted By Lucas Coll
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Check out the best iPad deals for August 2018

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for July 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
transfer photos iphone mac pc macbook
Deals

Score some Mac hardware on the cheap during Best Buy’s Apple sale

If you're in the mood for some Cupertino gear but don't want to wait until Black Friday, then you're in luck: Best Buy is slashing prices during its limited-time Apple sale. Find deals that can save you as much as $300 on everything from…
Posted By Lucas Coll