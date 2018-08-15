The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are on sale from Walmart for $150 off

Share

Opinions on the Beats by Dre headphones tend to be mixed among the audiophile crowd, but few can deny that they’re solid cans – something that hasn’t changed since Apple took over the brand in 2014. Although Beats remain hugely popular, they’re pretty expensive (which is the main gripe you’ll hear from critics), and so your best bet when shopping for a pair is to wait for a sale to score one at a big discount.

If you’ve been eyeballing a pair of Beats and trying to sniff out a deal, you’re in luck. Walmart just slashed the price of the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones to just $150, bringing it down to about half of its retail price tag.

Earbuds are portable and convenient, but their small drivers can never compete with larger headphones when it comes to delivering great sound quality and the deep, punchy bass that Beats have built their name on. The Beats Solo3 features a compact on-ear design with folding earcups, making them a great alternative to those earbuds for listening to your music on the go.

The Beats Solo3 headphones are wireless, utilizing Bluetooth connectivity for fast and easy syncing to your phone or other compatible media device. The internal battery offers up to 40 hours of continuous use. In the off chance that you’re running on empty, Beats Fast Fuel technology lets you get three hours of playback with a quick 5-minute charge. The on-ear controls and built-in mic also make it simple to take calls, control your media playback, and use voice commands with Siri.

The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones retail for $300, with the actual price typically hovering around the $200 to 250 range. Now, however, you can score a pair of these for just $150 from Walmart while inventory remains. This offer is limited, so if it goes out of stock, these headphones are also currently on sale on Amazon for $197 – not quite as good of a deal, but still a decent discount off the retail price.

$150 | Walmart $197 | Amazon

Looking for more great stuff? Find headphone deals and more on our curated deals page, and be sure to follow us on Twitter for regular updates.