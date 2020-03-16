  1. Mobile

Apple fined a record $1.23 billion in France over unfair sales practices

France’s anti-trust agency has fined Apple a record $1.23 billion over unfair sales practices. The authorities found the Cupertino-based company guilty for abusing its economic position to force retailers into signing contracts that limited competition and revoke their official right to determine prices of Apple products and services other than the iPhone.

Under the Apple Premium Reseller program, a chain of stores that exclusively sells Apple products, Apple required each distributor to charge a set price — a move that the watchdog believed stymied local market competition. In addition, the French authorities found Apple reserved stocks in times of heavy demand for its own offline and online stores and limited supplies to third-party retail partners.

France’s law dictates that companies cannot be partial to their own sales channels and must treat distribution partners equally. It also states that retailers should be able to determine prices based on their position and goals. On top of that, the Apple Premium Reseller contract included exactly how many units of each product would be allocated to a retailer — another violation of France’s anti-competitive rules.

“During this case, the Authority deciphered the very specific practices that had been implemented by Apple for the distribution of its products in France (excluding iPhones), such as the iPad. Given the strong impact of these practices on competition in the distribution of Apple products via Apple premium resellers, the Authority imposes the highest penalty ever pronounced in a case (€1.24 billion). Finally, the Authority considered that, in the present case, Apple had committed an abuse of economic dependence on its premium retailers, a practice which the Authority considers to be particularly serious,” said Isabelle de Silva, President of the French Competition Authority, in a statement.

Along with Apple, two of its wholesale partners, Tech Data and Ingram Micro were also fined $84.7 million and $69 million respectively for virtually operating a “cartel” within the APR distribution network.

An Apple spokesperson called the decision “disheartening” and said it “relates to practices from over a decade ago and discards thirty years of legal precedent that all companies in France rely on with an order that will cause chaos for companies across all industries. We strongly disagree with them and plan to appeal,” in a statement to CNBC.

