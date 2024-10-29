 Skip to main content
Apple Intelligence is coming to these languages in April

By
Apple Intelligence on the Apple iPhone 16 Plus.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Public access to certain features of Apple Intelligence is rolling out to users with the iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS 15.1 updates. However, even if you are fortunate enough to gain early access, the service is currently only available in U.S. English in select countries. That is expected to change in the coming weeks and months.

According to GSMArena, Apple plans to add local English variants in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the U.K. in December. Most recently, it was confirmed that starting in April and continuing throughout 2025, Apple Intelligence will gain support for Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese. April is also when the EU will see its first Apple Intelligence release.

Yesterday, Apple released the first features of Apple Intelligence, including Writing Tools, notification summaries, and a Clean Up option in the Photos app. This doesn’t necessarily mean you have immediate access to these tools. Users must go into the Settings app on a supported device and request access.

In December, more Apple Intelligence features are set to make their public debut. These include Siri’s integration with ChatGPT, Genmoji, and Image Playground. They will arrive through iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS 15.2 on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, respectively. These updates are currently available to beta testers.

More Apple Intelligence features are expected to arrive in the new year, including more advanced Siri tools, Priority Notifications, and Genmoji support on the Mac.

Apple Intelligence is available on the iPhone 15 Pro series, iPhone 16 series, and any iPad with an A17 Pro chip or later, such as the recently announced iPad mini (2024). Mac users must be on a machine with an M1 chipset or later to use Apple Intelligence.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
The next iPad mini will get the display upgrade it sorely needs
2024 iPad mini in the hands of a person.

The iPad mini (2024) has only just arrived on the market, but news about the next version is already starting to leak. The latest nugget is good news for everyone except perhaps those who just bought the newest model. According to display expert Ross Young, Apple’s next iPad mini will feature an OLED display. Like previous versions, the current iPad mini has an 8.3-inch LCD.

An OLED display, which is tech that is already available on the iPad Pro (2024) and newer iPhones, offers increased brightness, deeper blacks, and better power efficiency than LCD.

Read more
Does the iPad mini 7 have Face ID?
2024 iPad mini in the hands of a person.

The diminutive iPad mini 7 (2024) is the newest addition to Apple's expansive tablet lineup. It's perfectly portable and pocket-sized, which makes it a fun-sized option that you can pop in your bag and take everywhere you go. And it's also sporting a series of great future-proofing upgrades that make it a good investment for an Apple Intelligence-ready future.

The latest iteration of the iPad mini comes packed with double the storage, with 128 GB to play with, at its previous $499 price. It may look virtually identical to the iPad mini 6 (2021), without the home button or thick bezels, giving it a bit of a Kindle-like silhouette. It also boasts a 2K-resolution display with a 60Hz refresh rate, which Apple has optimized alongside the previous model's LCD panel in an attempt to avoid the "jelly scrolling" seen with the iPad mini 6.

Read more
The iOS 18.2 beta, with new Apple Intelligence features, is here
iOS 18.2 update notification on an iPhone.

Apple has just rolled out the first beta of iOS 18.2, merely a day after seeding a release candidate version of the iOS 18.1 build. The latest beta brings some of the biggest Apple Intelligence features to the table.

The first one is ChatGPT integration. When users bring up Siri and ask it a question the assistant can’t handle, the request will be offloaded to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. “Users are asked before any questions are sent to ChatGPT, along with any documents or photos, and Siri then presents the answer directly,” Apple says.

Read more