Digital Trends
Mobile

There’s no silver lining for iCloud users, and Apple needs to fix it

Simon Hill
By
icloud login screen browser

Apple’s iCloud service launched back in October 2011, just a couple of days before the iPhone 4S was released. Designed as a one-stop cloud storage service, it replaced MobileMe and provided iPhone owners with an easy way to wirelessly back up photos, documents, apps, settings, contacts, and more.

Anyone signing up for iCloud got 5GB of storage for free to be shared across all their Apple devices. If you wanted more, you’d have to pay a monthly fee for it. Very little has changed with iCloud in the last seven years. Even back in 2011, 5GB wasn’t a huge amount, but in 2018 it’s positively pathetic.

5GB simply is not enough

No matter how many thousands of dollars you’ve dropped on new iPhones, MacBooks, or other Apple devices over the years, you still only get 5GB for free — an amount that’s woefully inadequate in the modern day.

Very little has changed with iCloud in the last seven years.

The most popular models of the iPhone 4S had 8GB or 16GB of storage. The iPhone X comes with 64GB or 256GB of storage. Why hasn’t Apple bumped up our free iCloud storage?

We take more photos than ever before; we capture video in ever higher resolutions; improvements to cameras alone make a strong argument for increasing that base allowance. Take one too many photos of your cat and you’ll be greeted with a warning that you’ve run out of space. You have two options: Delete some stuff or buy more storage.

No one wants to micromanage

The idea of micromanaging 5GB to try and juggle a backup of precious files is far from appealing. While you can go into iCloud and toggle specific apps like Mail, Messages, or Photos on or off, there’s no provision to select individual folders within or exclude folders from the backup.

apple needs to fix icloud iphone photo pastries

To confuse matters further when backing up photos, Apple offers a second option with My Photo Stream which doesn’t count towards your iCloud limit. Unfortunately, it’s limited to 1,000 photos, it only includes the last 30 days, and there are a few other restrictions that don’t exist in iCloud Photo Library.

While My Photo Stream does allow you to share photos and videos across your Apple devices and through your iCloud account on a Windows PC, you’d have to manually download and then back up everything regularly to ensure that you don’t lose any of it.

Buying more storage

On release back in 2011, you could snag an extra 10GB for $20 a year, 20GB for $40, or 50GB for $100. In 2018, you’ll pay a dollar a month for 50GB or $12 a year, and you can get 200GB for $36 or 2TB for $120.

The jump in the amounts offered is another acknowledgement that we need more storage nowadays and it’s clear that storage has come down in cost. You may argue that those prices are very reasonable, but how do they compare?

Google recently updated its Google Drive storage plans to something called Google One which offers 100GB for $24 a year, 200GB for $36, or 10TB for $100.

Microsoft offers 50GB for $24 a year, or you can upgrade to Office 365 Personal for $70, which nets you 1TB as well as Microsoft’s Office software suite and a few other perks. For $100 a year you can get Office 365 Home which gives you 5TB and the Office software on up to five devices.

Most people won’t be prepared to pay extra for storage and so they just turn the automatic backup off when they reach the limit.

There are many other cloud storage services out there with various pros and cons if you’re willing to do the research and the work to set them up.

Apple’s deal looks competitive at the lower end, not so much if you want more storage – perhaps partly because it has traditionally bought a lot of its storage from Amazon, Microsoft, and Google.

But there’s something else to consider: Most people won’t be prepared to pay extra for storage and so they just turn the automatic backup off when they reach the limit. If their iPhone goes missing or breaks, they’ve lost all those files, and the fact they were warned it might happen is little comfort. It doesn’t make for a good customer experience.

Free storage and more control

Microsoft and Amazon only offer 5GB for free, like Apple, but anyone can sign up for that. Even the free 5GB you get from Apple isn’t really free because you have to buy an Apple device to get it – Apple’s Web-only iCloud accounts are limited to just 1GB.

Apple’s main phone manufacturing competitor, Samsung offers 15GB for free.

Google Drive offers 15GB for free, but you can also upload an unlimited number of photos and videos for free through the Google Photos app. Photos are limited to 16 megapixels and video to 1080p resolution, but you can back them up in full resolution as part of your free 15GB if you want to.

apple needs to fix icloud google photos
Google Photos

While Google Drive works on all the same platforms as iCloud, it also works on Android and Linux. We can’t see Apple ever catering for Android, even though lots of iPhone owners also use Android devices. It’s a real shame, because it would be useful to be able use iCloud on an Android phone, especially for families with a mixture of devices. This must lose Apple business, because if you’re shopping around for a cloud service to subscribe to, you want one that covers all your devices.

You also get more control over what you want to back up with Google’s software. Apple doesn’t let you drill into specifics to dictate that this document or that folder should be backed up, but this one doesn’t need to be.

The idea of having iCloud handle all that in the background, without you having to think about it, is appealing and it will suit many people. In fact, with limitless storage, this would be the ideal way for it to work, but with just 5GB it’s far from ideal.

Apple can do better

At the very least an update to iCloud is long overdue. A larger helping of free storage doesn’t seem too much to ask. Apple could also leave automatic management as the default but offer those who want it the option of more control over precisely what gets backed up.

The fact is that cloud services, syncing across devices, and backups are only going to grow more important as we do more and more on our phones. Apple has the deep pockets to make a cloud service that really stands out, and it would tempt more people into the walled garden and make them less likely to leave. We’re hoping to see Apple make announcements towards iCloud on September 12 at its iPhone launch event.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best web browsers
samsung smartthings tracker 01
Smart Home

Samsung SmartThings Tracker locates people, pets, and things

Samsung's SmartThings Tracker uses nationwide coverage to locate pets, let family members know where you are, or find car keys. You can configure the Tracker as a proximity sensor with Works with SmartThings devices.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Wear OS vs. Apple Watch
Wearables

Apple Watch Series 4: Everything you need to know

Ready for an all-new Apple Watch for 2018? It looks like Apple may be planning a major redesign with improved health features for 2018. Here are all the details about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 4.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
apple pay and google coming to 7 eleven
Mobile

Finally, Apple Pay and Google Pay arrive at 7-Eleven this month

It's taken a while, but 7-Eleven has announced that from this month it's going to finally start offering contactless payments via Apple Pay and Google Pay. The company has around 10,000 convenience stores across the U.S.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
oris r radyarn watch strap news divers sixty five full
Wearables

Radical Oris watch strap is made from recycled plastics, and it looks great

Oris, a staunch supporter of ecologically responsible practices, has introduced a watch strap made from 100 percent recycled plastics. Rather than look simple, or even unattractive, it looks great too.
Posted By Andy Boxall
att alcatel tetra news top
Mobile

AT&T’s new $40 phone is for you if your requirements are as low as its price

AT&T has added the Alcatel Tetra to its prepaid smartphone line-up, and it costs only $40. However, for this price your expectations should be kept in check, especially regarding the camera and design.
Posted By Andy Boxall
apple hello again event round up mac 10 27 16 32
Mobile

What to expect from Apple’s September 12 ‘Gather Round’ event

We're just around the corner from Apple's fall event, where the company is expected to unveil a slew of new products -- including a set of three new iPhones, and a new Apple Watch. Here's everything we expect from Apple at the event.
Posted By Christian de Looper
last minute gifts pc game from steam
Gaming

Nvidia thinks 5G could give you a high-end PC gaming experience on the go

Nvidia believes that its GeForce Now subscription service, when used with 5G technology, could open the door for even more players to experience high-end PC performance on their own machines.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
apple event poll september 2017 topics feature
Apple

Apple September 2018 Event Coverage

Apple will unveil new iPhone devices and a new Apple Watch on September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California -- and Digital Trends will be right there covering it for you. The annual September event will kick off at 10…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
How to turn off notifications in Android
Android Army

From Pie to Jelly Bean, here's how to turn off notifications in Android

If you're sick of spam Android notifications, then identify the apps responsible and get rid of them. We explain how to find offending apps and turn off notifications in Android, no matter what version you're running.
Posted By Simon Hill
iphone x notch
Mobile

Apple is livestreaming its event on Twitter for the first time

Apple's annual fall event is finally almost here, and is set to be where Apple launches a new set of iPhones, a new Apple Watch, and maybe even new Mac computers. Here's how you can watch the event yourself.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Wearables

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 3100 chip will finally make Google’s Wear OS competitive

Qualcomm has introduced the Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform, designed expressly to power the next generation of smartwatches and wearable technology. At its heart is a tiny, clever new co-processor.
Posted By Andy Boxall
lg v35 thinq app dock
Mobile

It looks like the LG V40 may have gained FCC certification

The LG V30 was one of our favorite phones of 2017, and we're expecting big things from its successor in the later part of 2018. Here's absolutely everything we know about the upcoming LG V40 ThinQ.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
best email apps for android 41179600 l
Mobile

How to install Flash on an Android phone or tablet

Miss the days of using Flash on your Android phone or tablet? Read this easy-to-follow guide on how to install it on devices running Android 4.1 or newer (and older versions too!).
Posted By Christian de Looper
iphone x camera bump
Mobile

Leaked images show 6.1 inch iPhone Xr may come in 5 colors

Apple's 2018 iPhone range is still a bit of a mystery. How many models will launch? What will they be called, and how big will the screens be? Here are all the rumors and everything we know so far.
Posted By Steven Winkelman