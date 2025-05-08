 Skip to main content
Apple next-gen chips leak and reveal big plans to turbo charge Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence on-screen on the iPhone 16e
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Apple is on the M4 chip right now, with the M5 expected at the end of this year, yet leaks have now shown the M6 and M7 are on their way.

That’s not all. Apple is also allegedly working on a new AI server farm processor that could turbo charge your Apple Intelligence experience.

According to a report by Bloomberg, from sources familiar with the situation, Apple is working on multiple chips intended for use in future iPad and Mac models.

The AI variant could be the most exciting though as this suggests Apple is going all in to make sure its Apple Intelligence is super powered enough to compete with the likes of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

Apple M6 and M7 chips

They may yet be a ways off but Apple is reportedly already working on these next generation of chips. Presumably this is all part of the move towards AI where the chips will need to work in a new way to keep up.

The M6 chip is codenamed Komodo while the M7 is being called Borneo. There is also reportedly a system-on-chip for Mac that’s being called Sotra.

Unfortunately, at this early stage, those names are all that is being given away and in Apple style that will likely have no meaning related to the chips themselves.

Apple AI server

Apple is also reportedly working on its own AI chip which could have as many as six times more CPU and GPU cores than the M3 Ultra.

This could be the chip that helps to super charge Apple Intelligence, while giving Apple more control over its AI future.

Of course Apple and AI has been in the news a lot of late with many varied reports about who it will partner with. It’s a fast moving set of changes and presumably Apple is covering a lot of bases.

