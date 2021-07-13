Apple’s long-awaited official MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 models is finally available. You can buy it directly from Apple for $99, rectifying a notable omission in the MagSafe accessory lineup.

There have been plenty of third-party battery packs and chargers from companies like Anker, Belkin, and Mophie that attach magnetically to the back of the iPhone 12, allowing you to wirelessly charge your phone while on the go, but this is the first official one to come from Apple.

It requires iOS 14.7 or later and works with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, giving you a 1,460mAh battery, according to Quinn Nelson. That’s enough juice to charge an iPhone 12 Mini to 52%, an iPhone 12 Pro to 41%, and an iPhone 12 Pro Max to 31%. You won’t be able to top-up fully, but it’s enough to keep you going for several more hours. When it’s not plugged in, the MagSafe Battery case charges at a modest — and relatively slow — 5W.

But the real value of the MagSafe battery pack comes not so much from the charging speed or even the capacity but the convenience of being able to wirelessly charge automatically without having to fiddle with any cables. There’s no on or off button, but you can keep track of the status of your charge on your iPhone’s lock screen.

It also won’t interfere with your credit card or key fobs if you have a wallet case. The Battery Pack tops up with a Lightning cable and can double as a 15W charging pad. You can also plug in with a 20W USB-C adapter and USB-C to Lightning cable for even faster charging, but note that both the cable and adapter require a separate purchase in classic Apple fashion. In some ways, the MagSafe Battery pack is a spiritual successor to the Smart Battery Case that was available for the iPhone 11, iPhone XS, and iPhone XR.

The MagSafe Battery Pack now joins other first-party MagSafe accessories, including the iPhone Leather Wallet and the MagSafe Charger.

