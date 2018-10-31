Digital Trends
WatchOS 5.1 update pulled following reports of bricked Apple Watches

Brenda Stolyar
Apple Watch Series 4
If you downloaded Apple’s WatchOS 5.1 on your Apple Watch, it’s better to wait before hitting that install button. Those who did follow through with the update found their Apple Watch bricked and can’t seem to find a way to fix it, 9to5Mac reports.

A small group of users have taken to both Reddit and Twitter to report their Apple Watch is stuck on the Apple logo while the WatchOS 5.1. installation is taking place. Even restarting the Apple Watch and the iPhone it is paired with hasn’t been able to fix the issue. Some users have been experiencing the issue for several hours, with no successful solutions.

Since the report was published, Apple pulled WatchOS 5.1 so it’s no longer available to download. According to TechCrunch, the company also released a statement explaining that it is aware users are experiencing an issue and have pulled the update as a precaution. “Any customers impacted should contact AppleCare, but no action is required if the update installed successfully. We are working on a fix for an upcoming software update,” Apple said in the statement.

WatchOS 5 first launched last month, following Apple’s annual hardware event each fall. The new operating system comes with a variety of features from improved health tracking to a walkie-talkie mode. There’s also an improved user interface that makes it easier to multitask — there are small status icons to indicate an app is in use, new watch faces, and grouped notifications (that are also featured on the iPhone with iOS 12).

While the latest operating system comes with new perks, there are a few additional WatchOS 5 features exclusive to the Apple Watch Series 4. While older models of the Apple Watch include an optical heart rate sensor to track resting heart rate, calories burned, and more, the Series 4 can also notify you if your heart rate appears to be too low. It’s also capable of screening your heart rhythm in the background — it will alert you if it detects irregular rhythm, which could point to atrial fibrillation. The device can’t diagnose an issue, but it can detect it for you so you can then consult a doctor.

But the most impressive feature on the Series 4, is the built-in electrical heart sensor that will allow you to measure the electrical activity of your heartbeat straight from your wrist. While it was the most exciting feature introduced on the smartwatch, it’s not even available yet — Apple says the supporting app will be released later this year.

As for Apple’s WatchOS 5.1 software update, we will update this article if there is any new information released about a fix for the issue.

