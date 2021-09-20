Deciding to buy the new iPhone is one thing, but deciding which particular model to buy is another challenge altogether.

All of the different sizes, colors, storage options, features, and prices may have left your mind in a muddle as you try to work out which of the many permutations is best for you.

For example, do you really need the top-end features that come with the iPhone 13 Pro Max, or would you be better off saving a few bucks and going with the more reasonably priced iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Mini?

Digital Trends has already published a bunch of informative articles to help you make your choice, and now Apple itself has got involved, releasing its own intricately scripted and entertainingly shot video (below) that offers its own take on the multitude of differences between the new iPhone 13 models.

The lively presentation highlights the available colors and sizes before focusing on features such as Cinematic mode, enhanced photography capabilities, durability, and improved battery and display.

While Apple’s video avoids going into great detail about the differences, it’s likely to offer some useful pointers if you’re looking to upgrade or coming to the iPhone for the first time.

As with last year’s iPhone 12, serious photographers and videographers may end up opting for one of the pricier Pro models if they have the extra funds, though we should make clear that the non-Pro models also offer outstanding camera systems.

The best-priced iPhone 13 is the 5.4-inch Mini, which starts at $699, while the most expensive is the 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max, which starts at $1,099 and tops out at $1,599, according to its storage amount.

If you’re in the market for a new iPhone, this Digital Trends article also offers some useful suggestions on what to do next.

Alternatively, there are some great deals to be had with the iPhone 12, a handset that came out 11 months ago but still packs a hefty punch.

Editors' Recommendations