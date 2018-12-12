Digital Trends
Mobile

New Apple Watch begins saving lives one week after getting EKG feature

Christian de Looper
By

Apple is quick to alert Apple Watch users that the device should not be used as a medical device, but already the Apple Watch Series 4, which offers improved heart-monitoring features, is helping save lives. Over the weekend the Apple Watch may well have saved the life of a 46-year-old man from Richmond, Virginia.

On Thursday, December 6, Apple released an update to the Apple Watch Series 4 that finally allows customers to conduct electrocardiogram tests, and through that test the device can alert users to the possibility that they might be experiencing atrial fibrillation, also known as AFib. When Richmond resident Ed Dentel conducted the test after updating his watch, the device quickly alerted him to the fact that he might be experiencing AFib.

“The application on the launch sounded off right away with atrial fibrillation — not something I’ve ever heard of, but since I’m in pretty decent health and never had a problem before, I didn’t give it much thought. I figured something was glitchy, so I set everything down turned in for the night,” said Dental in an interview with ABC News.

Turns out, however, there wasn’t a glitch. After putting the watch back on the next day, he was again alerted to the possibility that he might have AFib. He then gave the watch to his wife, and her test came back normal. After two more tests alerting him to AFib, Dentel went to urgent care, where he was eventually told that the Apple Watch may well have saved his life.

Thankfully, because of his young age and relatively good health, the condition should be manageable — and Dentel was referred to a cardiologist for an outpatient visit. There, his condition was confirmed.

AFib itself is the most common form of irregular heartbeat, and is defined as the “abnormal firing of electrical impulses [causing] the atria (the top chambers in the heart) to quiver” by the American Heart Association. AFib can result in heart palpitations, weakened heart muscles, and an increased risk of stroke.

As mentioned, of course, it’s important to not take what the Apple Watch says as gospel. The device is good at giving users a general idea of conditions they might have and can help them track their health — but if your device has alerted you to a condition you may have, definitely seek a second opinion from a professional.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best iOS 12 features
rei sale garmin fitbit gopro 783029b6 8d1a 433d b9af ef44437b0547
Deals

REI clearance sale extends discounts on Garmin, Fitbit, and GoPro devices

Beyond the things you typically expect to find at REI — like tents, skis, and jackets — there are tons of great deals on quality tech foryour outdoor adventures. From smartwatches to action cameras, here are the best tech deals.
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

On a budget? We found the best affordable smartphones you can buy

Here are the best cheap phones for anyone working with a tight budget, whether you're a fan of stock Android or marathon battery life. Find out what you can get for under $500 or far, far less as we round up the best budget smartphones.
Posted By Simon Hill
Bragi The Headphone
Home Theater

Set your ears free with the best completely wireless earbuds

If you can't stand the tangle of cords, or you're just excited about completely wireless earbuds, you're going to need some help separating the wheat from the chaff. Our list serves up the best wireless earbuds around.
Posted By Parker Hall
asus rog phone fortnite
Mobile

Put down the controller and pick up the best phones for gaming on the go

Which phones are the best if all you want to do is play some mobile games? We've done the hard work and put together a list of the best gaming phones on Android and iOS, so you can keep playing and winning.
Posted By Mark Jansen
instagram multiple accounts ios keyboard app take pictures photos pics
Social Media

#ThrowbackThursday is only the start: Instagram hashtags for every day of the week

Not getting your hashtag fill with #ThrowbackThursday or #ManCrushMonday? Here's a list of some of the more popular Instagram hashtags, so you can outfit your next post with the proper tag, regardless of what day it is.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
iPhone XR
Mobile

Protect your new iPhone with one of our favorite iPhone XR cases

Apple's new iPhone range is the toast of 2018, with beautiful style and more power than you can shake a stick at. But beauty can often be fragile -- keep the damage to a minimum with the best iPhone XR cases.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Mark Jansen
how to use instagram guide 2
Social Media

Instagram could be making a special type of account for influencers

Instagram influencers fall somewhere between a business profile and a typical Instagram, so the company is working on developing a type of account just for creators. The new account type would give creators more access to analytical data.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Macbook Dead Pixels
Computing

A dead pixel doesn't mean a dead display. Here's how to repair it

Dead pixel got you down? We don't blame you. Check out our guide on how to fix a dead pixel and save yourself that costly screen replacement or an unwanted trip to your local repair shop.
Posted By Jon Martindale
iOS 12
Mobile

Apple's iOS 12.1.1 makes it easier to switch cameras in FaceTime

After months of betas, the final version of iOS 12 is here to download. The latest OS comes along with tons of new capabilities, from grouped notifications to Siri Shortcuts. Here are all the features you'll find in iOS 12.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
5g coverage 5gtopicsheader1a
Mobile

5G Coverage

Curious about 5G and what it means for you? Well here is our awesome one stop shop for all things 5g.
Posted By Hanif Jackson
samsung galaxy a8s news
Mobile

The Galaxy A8s is Samsung's first with a hole-punch camera cutout

Samsung is building exciting, technologically innovative midrange phones, and the latest to be revealed is the new Samsung Galaxy A8s, which may give us an idea of what the new Samsung Galaxy S10 will look like.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best mvno generic happy couple with phone
Mobile

Looking for flexible and inexpensive phone service? Check out our favorite MVNOs

Looking to switch from a major carrier to something a little more affordable? Luckily, there are a ton of great MVNO options to choose from. Check out our guide to the best MVNOs, from Boost Mobile to Google Fi.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Best Products 2018
Cars

Best Products of 2018

Our reception desk has so many brown boxes stacked up, it looks like a loading dock. We’re on a first-name basis with the UPS guy. We get new dishwashers more frequently than most people get new shoes. What we’re trying to say is: We…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
puma revives its 1986 smart shoe box
Outdoors

Puma revives its classic 1986 smart shoe, complete with high-tech heel hump

More marketing stunt than serious effort to dominate the smart shoe space, Puma is about to rerelease its classic RS-Computer Shoe. The high-tech footwear from 1986 was a breakthrough at the time, despite its unsightly heel hump.
Posted By Trevor Mogg